Sandwiches
American

New York Super Sub - Fox Chapel

454 Reviews

$$

1122 Freeport Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Steak (half)
Regular Italian (half)
Reuben

Weekly Specials

Special sandwiches, soup and sweets!
BIG Turkey Bruschetta

BIG Turkey Bruschetta

$9.40

BIG Turkey Bruschetta special! A half pound of grilled turkey and melted swiss on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tomato vinaigrette.

Whole Subs

24" super subs with a pound of meat and cheese or footlong half subs on fresh hoagie rolls from Breadworks.
Whole Regular Italian

Whole Regular Italian

$20.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.

Whole House Super Special

Whole House Super Special

$22.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish. With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.

Whole Steak

Whole Steak

$24.95

Real prime rib meat with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Whole Cheese Steak

Whole Cheese Steak

$24.95

Real prime rib meat with provolone, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Whole Antoinette's Italian

Whole Antoinette's Italian

$20.95

A classic Italian beef meatball.

Whole Pauline's Greek

Whole Pauline's Greek

$20.95

Yia Ya’s Greek recipe. Fresh herbs add an authentic Mediterranean flavor.

Whole Lisa Calabrese

Whole Lisa Calabrese

$20.95

A special spicy beef and sausage meatball.

Whole Stuffed Pepper

Whole Stuffed Pepper

$20.95

A beef and sausage meatball with peppers and onions baked in. Like eating a stuffed pepper in one bite.

Whole Grilled Chicken

Whole Grilled Chicken

$22.95

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Whole Chicken Florentine

Whole Chicken Florentine

$22.95

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, sauteed spinach and garlic with hollandaise sauce.

Whole Chicken Cacciatore

Whole Chicken Cacciatore

$22.95

Fresh cut chicken with sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms with red sauce and provolone cheese.

Whole Buffalo Chicken

Whole Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Fresh cut chicken with buffalo sauce and provolone cheese.

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak

$22.95

Fresh cut chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese.

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$20.95

Deli Turkey with provolone lettuce and tomato.

Whole Grasso's Hot Sausage

Whole Grasso's Hot Sausage

$22.95Out of stock

Local Hot Sausage from Henry Grasso in our homemade sauce with sautéed peppers & onions.

Whole Genoa Salami

Whole Genoa Salami

$20.95

Salami with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Whole Tuna Fish

Whole Tuna Fish

$20.95Out of stock

Generous scoops of tuna with lettuce and tomato.

Whole Chicken Salad

Whole Chicken Salad

$20.95

Generous scoops of homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato.

Whole Cheese

Whole Cheese

$16.95

American and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato.

Whole Veggie

Whole Veggie

$18.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers with sauteed spinach & garlic as well as provolone, lettuce, raw onion and tomato.

Whole Pepper & Egg

Whole Pepper & Egg

$16.95

Scrambled eggs with sauteed peppers and american cheese.

Whole Boiled Ham

Whole Boiled Ham

$20.95

Ham with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95
Regular Italian (half)

Regular Italian (half)

$10.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.

House Super Special (half)

House Super Special (half)

$11.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish. With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.

Steak (half)

Steak (half)

$12.95

Real prime rib meat with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Cheese Steak (half)

Cheese Steak (half)

$12.95

Real prime rib meat with provolone, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Turkey (half)

Turkey (half)

$10.95

Deli Turkey with provolone lettuce and tomato.

Grasso's Hot Sausage (half)

Grasso's Hot Sausage (half)

$11.95Out of stock

Local Hot Sausage from Henry Grasso in our homemade sauce with sautéed peppers & onions.

Genoa Salami (half)

Genoa Salami (half)

$10.95

Salami with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Fish (half)

Tuna Fish (half)

$10.95

Generous scoops of tuna with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad (half)

Chicken Salad (half)

$10.95

Generous scoops of homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato.

Cheese (half)

Cheese (half)

$8.95

American and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato.

Veggie (half)

Veggie (half)

$9.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers with sauteed spinach & garlic as well as provolone, lettuce, raw onion and tomato.

Pepper & Egg (half)

Pepper & Egg (half)

$8.95

Scrambled eggs with sauteed peppers and american cheese.

Boiled Ham (half)

Boiled Ham (half)

$10.95

Ham with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.95
Grilled Chicken (half)

Grilled Chicken (half)

$11.95

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Florentine (half)

Chicken Florentine (half)

$11.95

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, sauteed spinach and garlic with hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore (half)

Chicken Cacciatore (half)

$11.95

Fresh cut chicken with sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms with red sauce and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken (half)

Buffalo Chicken (half)

$11.95

Fresh cut chicken with buffalo sauce and provolone cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak (half)

Chicken Cheese Steak (half)

$11.95

Fresh cut chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese.

Antoinette's Italian (half)

Antoinette's Italian (half)

$10.95

A classic Italian beef meatball.

Pauline's Greek (half)

Pauline's Greek (half)

$10.95

Yia Ya’s Greek recipe. Fresh herbs add an authentic Mediterranean flavor.

Lisa Calabrese (half)

Lisa Calabrese (half)

$10.95

A special spicy beef and sausage meatball.

Stuffed Pepper (half)

Stuffed Pepper (half)

$10.95

A beef and sausage meatball with peppers and onions baked in. Like eating a stuffed pepper in one bite.

Deli

Burgers, Beyond Burger(v), BLT's, Corned Beef, Pastrami & any sub as a quarter lb sandwich. 2 sides and choice of bread.
Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$8.95

Any of our subs as a quarter pound sandwich with choice of bread and 2 sides.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.95

A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.

Cold Corned Beef

Cold Corned Beef

$14.95

½ lb Corned beef on rye with swiss, lettuce, tomato and dijon.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.95

½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.

Long Island BLT

Long Island BLT

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with provolone.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna with Cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato.

1/2 lb. Upper West Side

1/2 lb. Upper West Side

$10.95

1/2 Pound Blend with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

1/4 lb. Lower East Side

1/4 lb. Lower East Side

$6.95

1/4 Pound Blend with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.95

A Veggie Burger made with Beyond Meat. Delicious and meatless. Comes with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers with sauteed spinach & garlic as well as provolone, lettuce, raw onion and tomato.

Seafood

Fresh Northern Coldwater Lobster and our homemade Crab Cakes.
Maryland Crab Sandwich

Maryland Crab Sandwich

$12.95

Homemade breaded Crab Cake with a splash of lemon.

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$15.99

Homemade crabcake on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and spinach. Choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Tuna on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and spinach. Choice of dressing.

Boston Lobster Roll

Boston Lobster Roll

$16.95Out of stock

Coldwater Northern lobster with butter and lemon.

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$21.99Out of stock

Lobster on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and spinach. Choice of dressing.

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Sides

Chips, Dill Pickle, Potato Salad and Cole Slaw.
Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$2.45

Large deli style dill pickle.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$0.65+

Fresh made Cole slaw.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$0.65+

Fresh made potato salad,

Utz Chips Medium

$2.29

Utz Chips Large

$4.59

Utz X Tra Small

$0.59

Home Fries With Cheese

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.00

Sub Chip

$0.75

Drinks

Soda, Tea, Water, and more.
Soda 20 Oz Bottle

Soda 20 Oz Bottle

$2.50

Variety of 20 oz sodas.

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Sweet or diet iced tea.

Water

Water

$1.99

Bottled Water

Powerade

Powerade

$2.99

Red or blue Powerade

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Turners Diet Iced Tea

$2.00

Turners Iced Tea

$2.00

Bakery

Pastry, Cake and our special Cannoli.
Cannoli

Cannoli

$1.99

A special recipe using mascarpone mixed with our own bakery cream.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.90

Chocolate chunk cookie. Baked fresh right here.

PB Brownie

PB Brownie

$4.25

Iced or peanut butter fresh baked brownies.

Eclair

Eclair

$3.50

A classic pastry filled with Bavarian cream and topped with fudge.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

Delicious vanilla cake with strawberry filling.

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Dense chocolate cake with silky dark chocolate icing.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50

A delicious classic Italian dessert.

Limoncello

Limoncello

$5.25

Refreshing lemon cake

Iced Brownie

Iced Brownie

$3.50

Pittsburgh classic Almond cake with toasted almond crust.

Cotton Candy Cheese Cake

Cotton Candy Cheese Cake

$5.35

Whipped Keylime pie with a gram cracker crust and toasted coconut flakes.

Gluten free Lemon Bar

$2.35

Salad

Create your own salad from any of our ingredients.
Salad (Half Lb Meat Portion)

Salad (Half Lb Meat Portion)

$9.25

Make any half pound sub portion into a custom salad. Choice of dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.65

Small salad with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and spinach. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Ala Carte

Meatballs, Lobster and Crab Cake portions.
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Our homemade Chicken salad.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.00+

Our homemade Tuna salad

Crabcake

Crabcake

$13.75

Individual serving of our homemade Crabcake

Lobster

Lobster

$13.99+

4 oz portion of our coldwater Lobster.

Meatball

Meatball

$2.95

Individual homemade meatballs.

Sauces & Packets

Try our house made dressings. Dressing packets also available.

Sweet Pepper Mayo Mayonnaise

$0.75

Mayonnaise with a jolt of roasted red peppers.

Spicy Pepper Mayo Mayonnaise

$0.75

Mayonnaise with a kick of our special pepper relish.

Dijonaise Mayonnaise

$0.75

Mayonnaise with a blast of Dijon mustard and a hot sauce kicker.

1000 Island

$0.75

A classic 1000 Island recipe.

Hollandaise

$0.75

Bright lemony flavored white sauce.

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

A salvaged recipe from an iconic Pittsburgh fish store, gone but not forgotten.

Pappy’s Fish Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce with quite a bit more kick!

Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.75

The perfect blend of tomato, oil and spices. Tastes like Pittsburgh.

Ranch Dressing Packet

$0.99

Packet of Ranch dressing.

Bleu Cheese Dressing Packet

$0.99

Packet of Bleu Cheesedressing.

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Packet

$0.99

Packet of Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Italian Dressing Packet

$0.99

Packet of Italian dressing.

Pepper Relish

$0.75+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.39

Homemade tomato sauce

$0.75+

Oil

$0.65

Red vinegar

$0.65

Oil & Vinegar

$0.65
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pick up with our minimal contact take out window.

Website

Location

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Directions

