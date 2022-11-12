Sandwiches
American
New York Super Subs - Squirrel Hill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the 24" Super Sub with a Pound of Meat and Cheese. Fresh and house-made ingredients.
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
