Sandwiches
American

New York Super Subs - Squirrel Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1827 Murry ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Steak (half)
Regular Italian (half)
Turkey (half)

Subs

24" super subs with a pound of meat and cheese or footlong half subs on fresh hoagie rolls from Breadworks.
Regular Italian (whole)

Regular Italian (whole)

$20.95

$20.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.

House Super Special (whole)

House Super Special (whole)

$22.95

$22.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish. With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.

Steak (whole)

Steak (whole)

$24.95

Real prime rib meat with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Cheese Steak (whole)

Cheese Steak (whole)

$24.95

$24.95

Real prime rib meat with provolone, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Turkey (whole)

Turkey (whole)

$20.95

Deli Turkey with provolone lettuce and tomato.

Hot Sausage (whole)

Hot Sausage (whole)

$22.95

$22.95

Local Hot Sausage from Henry Grasso in our homemade sauce with sautéed peppers & onions.

Genoa Salami (whole)

Genoa Salami (whole)

$20.95

$20.95

Salami with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Fish (whole)

Tuna Fish (whole)

$20.95

$20.95

Generous scoops of tuna with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad (whole)

Chicken Salad (whole)

$20.95

$20.95

Generous scoops of homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato.

Cheese (whole)

Cheese (whole)

$16.95

American and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato.

Veggie (whole)

Veggie (whole)

$18.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers with sauteed spinach & garlic as well as provolone, lettuce, raw onion and tomato.

Pepper & Egg (whole)

Pepper & Egg (whole)

$16.95

$16.95

Scrambled eggs with sauteed peppers and american cheese.

Boiled Ham (whole)

Boiled Ham (whole)

$20.95

$20.95

Ham with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Xtra Meat

$6.00
Grilled Chicken (whole)

Grilled Chicken (whole)

$21.95

$21.95

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Florentine (whole)

Chicken Florentine (whole)

$21.95

$21.95

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, sauteed spinach and garlic with hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore (whole)

Chicken Cacciatore (whole)

$21.95

$21.95

Fresh cut chicken with sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms with red sauce and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken (whole)

Buffalo Chicken (whole)

$21.95

$21.95

Fresh cut chicken with buffalo sauce and provolone cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak (whole)

Chicken Cheese Steak (whole)

$21.95

$21.95

Fresh cut chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

Antoinette's Italian (whole)

Antoinette's Italian (whole)

$19.45

$19.45

A classic Italian beef meatball.

Lisa Calabrese (whole)

Lisa Calabrese (whole)

$19.45

$19.45

A special spicy beef and sausage meatball.

Stuffed Pepper (whole)

Stuffed Pepper (whole)

$19.45

$19.45Out of stock

A beef and sausage meatball with peppers and onions baked in. Like eating a stuffed pepper in one bite.

Regular Italian (half)

Regular Italian (half)

$10.95

$10.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.

House Super Special (half)

House Super Special (half)

$11.95

$11.95

Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish. With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.

Steak (half)

Steak (half)

$12.95

Real prime rib meat with sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Cheese Steak (half)

Cheese Steak (half)

$12.95

$12.95

Real prime rib meat with provolone, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Turkey (half)

Turkey (half)

$10.95

Deli Turkey with provolone lettuce and tomato.

Hot Sausage (half)

Hot Sausage (half)

$11.95

$11.95

Local Hot Sausage from Henry Grasso in our homemade sauce with sautéed peppers & onions.

Genoa Salami (half)

Genoa Salami (half)

$10.95

$10.95

Salami with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Fish (half)

Tuna Fish (half)

$10.95

$10.95

Generous scoops of tuna with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad (half)

Chicken Salad (half)

$10.95

$10.95

Generous scoops of homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato.

Cheese (half)

Cheese (half)

$8.95

American and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato.

Veggie (half)

Veggie (half)

$9.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers with sauteed spinach & garlic as well as provolone, lettuce, raw onion and tomato.

Pepper & Egg (half)

Pepper & Egg (half)

$8.95

$8.95

Scrambled eggs with sauteed peppers and american cheese.

Boiled Ham (half)

Boiled Ham (half)

$10.95

$10.95

Ham with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Xtra Meat

$3.00
Grilled Chicken (half)

Grilled Chicken (half)

$11.45

$11.45

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Florentine (half)

Chicken Florentine (half)

$11.45

$11.45

Fresh cut chicken with provolone, sauteed spinach and garlic with hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore (half)

Chicken Cacciatore (half)

$11.45

$11.45

Fresh cut chicken with sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms with red sauce and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken (half)

Buffalo Chicken (half)

$11.45

$11.45

Fresh cut chicken with buffalo sauce and provolone cheese.

Chicken Cheese Steak (half)

Chicken Cheese Steak (half)

$11.45

$11.45

Fresh cut chicken chopped up with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Out of stock
Antoinette's Italian (half)

Antoinette's Italian (half)

$10.25

$10.25

A classic Italian beef meatball.

Lisa Calabrese (half)

Lisa Calabrese (half)

$10.25

$10.25

A special spicy beef and sausage meatball.

Stuffed Pepper (half)

Stuffed Pepper (half)

$10.25

$10.25

A beef and sausage meatball with peppers and onions baked in. Like eating a stuffed pepper in one bite.

Deli

Burgers, Beyond Burger(v), BLT's, Corned Beef, Pastrami & any sub as a quarter lb sandwich. 2 sides and choice of bread.
Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$8.95

Any of our subs as a quarter pound sandwich with choice of bread and 2 sides.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.95

½ lb Corned beef on toasted rye with sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island.

Cold Corned Beef

Cold Corned Beef

$14.95

$14.95

½ lb Corned beef on rye with swiss, lettuce, tomato and dijon.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.95

½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.

Long Island BLT

Long Island BLT

$9.95

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with provolone.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

$8.95

Tuna with Cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

$8.95

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce & tomato.

1/2 lb. Upper West Side

1/2 lb. Upper West Side

$10.95

$10.95

1/2 Pound Blend with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

1/4 lb. Lower East Side

1/4 lb. Lower East Side

$6.95

$6.95

1/4 Pound Blend with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.95

A Veggie Burger made with Beyond Meat. Delicious and meatless. Comes with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

$8.95

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers with sauteed spinach & garlic as well as provolone, lettuce, raw onion and tomato.

Seafood

Fresh Northern Coldwater Lobster and our homemade Crab Cakes.
Boston Lobster Roll

Boston Lobster Roll

$16.95

$16.95Out of stock

Coldwater Northern lobster with butter and lemon.

Maryland Crab Sandwich

Maryland Crab Sandwich

$12.95

$12.95

Homemade breaded Crab Cake with a splash of lemon.

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Lobster on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and spinach. Choice of dressing.

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$12.95

Homemade crabcake on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and spinach. Choice of dressing.

Sides

Chips, Dill Pickle, Potato Salad and Cole Slaw.
X Small Chips

X Small Chips

$1.00

Variety of individual chip bags.

Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$1.99

Large deli style dill pickle.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$0.65+

Fresh made Cole slaw.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$0.65+

Fresh made potato salad,

Utz Small

$2.29

Mac N Cheese

$3.75+Out of stock

Home Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Home Fries With Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Small Pasta Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Medium Pasta Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Soda, Tea, Water, and more.
Bottle Soda

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Variety of 20 oz sodas.

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Variety of Sweet Leaf Tea.

Water

Water

$1.25

Aquifina Bottled Water

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.25

20 oz. Bottle

Can

Can

$1.25
Life Water

Life Water

$2.25

Life Water.

Dole Lemonade 20 Oz

$2.50

Turner Tea

$2.00

Rockstar

$3.00

Bakery

Pastry, Cake and our special Cannoli.
Cannoli

Cannoli

$1.99

A special recipe using mascarpone mixed with our own bakery cream.

Brownie

Brownie

$4.25

Iced or peanut butter fresh baked brownies.

Eclair

Eclair

$3.50

A classic pastry filled with Bavarian cream and topped with fudge.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

$5.25

Delicious vanilla cake with strawberry filling.

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.25

$5.25

Dense chocolate cake with silky dark chocolate icing.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50

A delicious classic Italian dessert.

Lemon Bar (GLUTEN FREE)

$2.35Out of stock

Peanut Butter brownie

$4.00

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00

Potato Chip Cookie (3pack)

$4.00Out of stock

Cotton Candy Cheese Cake

$4.35Out of stock

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.25

Salad

Create your own salad from any of our ingredients.
Salad (Half Lb Meat Portion)

Salad (Half Lb Meat Portion)

$11.95

$11.95

Make any half pound sub portion into a custom salad. Choice of dressing.

Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.65

$4.65

Small salad with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and spinach. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Ala Carte

Meatballs, Lobster and Crab Cake portions.
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Our homemade Chicken salad.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.00+

Our homemade Tuna salad

Crabcake

Crabcake

$11.95

Individual serving of our homemade Crabcake

Lobster

Lobster

$16.95Out of stock

4 oz portion of our coldwater Lobster.

Meatball

Meatball

$2.25

Individual homemade meatballs.

Gluten Free Bun

$1.49

BENJIE CHIX

$5.50

Soup/Chili 16oz

$8.00

Soup/chili 8oz

$4.50

Sauces & Packets

Try our house made dressings. Dressing packets also available.

Sweet Pepper Mayo Mayonnaise

$0.59

Mayonnaise with a jolt of roasted red peppers.

Spicy Pepper Mayo Mayonnaise

$0.59

Mayonnaise with a kick of our special pepper relish.

Dijonaise Mayonnaise

$0.59

Mayonnaise with a blast of Dijon mustard and a hot sauce kicker.

1000 Island

$0.59

A classic 1000 Island recipe.

Hollandaise

$0.59

Bright lemony flavored white sauce.

Tartar Sauce

$0.59

A salvaged recipe from an iconic Pittsburgh fish store, gone but not forgotten.

Pappy’s Fish Sauce

$0.59Out of stock

Tartar Sauce with quite a bit more kick!

Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.59

The perfect blend of tomato, oil and spices. Tastes like Pittsburgh.

Ranch Dressing Packet

$0.39

Packet of Ranch dressing.

Bleu Cheese Dressing Packet

$0.39

Packet of Bleu Cheesedressing.

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Packet

$0.39

Packet of Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Italian Dressing Packet

$0.39

Packet of Italian dressing.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the 24" Super Sub with a Pound of Meat and Cheese. Fresh and house-made ingredients.

Website

Location

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Directions

