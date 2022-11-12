New York To Go
820 NE 43rd Ave #124
Bismarck, ND 58503
Popular Items
20" Specialty
20" Manhattan
Olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano
20" Staten Island
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Romano. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey.
20" Queens
Mozzarella, olive oil, dollops of San Marzano red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Romano. Finished with fresh basil.
20" Bronx
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fire-roasted red pepper, Romano. Finished with Oregano.
20" Village Veggie
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, garlic, Cremini mushroom, red onion, fire-roasted red pepper, jalapeno, black olive, and diced tomato.
20" Metro
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
20" Skyline
Everything on the Metro plus some EXTRA goodness. San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, red onion, Cremini mushroom, fire-roasted red pepper, and black olive.
20" Central Park
Ranch dressing replaces our San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, white meat chicken, bacon pieces, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Finished with a drizzling of ranch dressing.
20" Create Your Own
14" Specialty
14" Manhattan
Olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano
14" Staten Island
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey.
14" Queens
Mozzarella, olive oil, dollops of San Marzano red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Romano. Finished with fresh basil.
14" Bronx
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fire-roasted red pepper, Romano. Finished with oregano.
14" Gyro
Mozzarella, olive oil, Gyro meat, red onion, fresh Garlic, Romano. Finished with fresh tomato, feta and homemade Tzatziki.
14" Village Veggie
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, garlic, Cremini mushrooms, red onion, fire-roasted red pepper, jalapeno, black olive, and diced tomato.
14" Metro
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon.
14" Skyline
Everything on the Metro plus some EXTRA goodness. San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, red onion, Cremini mushrooms, fire-roasted red pepper, and black olive.
14" Central Park
Ranch dressing replaces our San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, white meat chicken, bacon pieces, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Finished with a drizzling of ranch dressing.
14" Create Your Own
14" Cheese Pizza
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Romano
14" Half & Half
Can't come to a consensus on what to order? Build your own half & half. Start with a plain cheese pizza then add the toppings of your choice. It's best to build a pizza that has similar "weight" to each side for more even cooking.
Pizza by the Slice
Cheese Slice
One slice of our 20" cheese pizza made with fresh New York dough, San Marzano red sauce, Saputo Gold Premium mozzarella cheese. Simple, but delicious!
Pepperoni Slice
One slice of our 20" pepperoni pizza made with fresh New York dough, San Marzano red sauce, Saputo Gold Premium mozzarella cheese, and covered with 3" pepperoni. It's one of the favorites!
Specialty Slice
BEFORE SELECTING A SPECIALTY SLICE, call (701)-751-0414 for today's current specialty.
Gluten Free Crust Specialty 10.5"
Gluten Free Manhattan
Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta, Romano on gluten-free crust. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Staten Island
San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Romano, hot honey drizzle after baking. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Queens
Mozzarella, olive oil, San Marzano red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Romano, and finished with basil. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Bronx
San Marzano red sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, Romano, oregano. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Gyro
Mozzarella, olive oil, gyro meat (contains gluten), onion, fresh garlic, Romano. Finished with fresh tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Village Veggie
San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, mushroom, onion, roasted red pepper, jalapeño, black olive, diced tomato. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Metro
San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Skyline
San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, black olive. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.
Gluten Free Crust Create Your Own
Gyros
Calzones
Nathan's Hot Dogs
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wings
Eight JUMBO wings tossed in buffalo wing sauce. Medium body aged cayenne is blended with margarine and butter to balance the heat.
BBQ Wings
Eight JUMBO wings tossed in barbecue sauce.
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Combines two favorite flavors . . . garlic and parmesan!
Teriyaki Wings
Eight JUMBO wings tossed in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce.
Plain Wings
Eight JUMBO wings cooked 'til golden.
Salads and Cheese Bread
Caprese Bread
Fresh dough drizzled with olive oil, and baked with shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella. Finished with basil and balsamic glaze.
Cheese Bread
Fresh dough spread with minced garlic, covered in Saputo Premium Gold mozzarella cheese, and baked until golden. Served with pizza sauce.
Caesar
Lettuce, seasoned homestyle croutons, Romano, and Caesar dressing.
House
Lettuce, red onion, Kalamata olive, cucumber, feta, and homemade Greek dressing.
Sides
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chicken for salad 4oz
Gyro meat 5oz
Hot Honey
Get a little sweet with a little heat with our homemade hot honey. Made with honey and chili peppers. Drizzle on pizza for a little extra yum.
House Dressing
Homemade Greek dressing that’s so good you could drink it.
Pita
Pizza Sauce
Simple, clean red sauce made in-house with San Marzano tomatoes.
Ranch Dressing
Tzatziki
Greek sauce made in house with Greek yogurt, cucumber, and few other secret ingredients.
Soft Drinks (20 oz)
Coke
Enjoy Coca-Cola’s crisp, delicious taste.
Sprite
Sprite® is a perfectly clear lemon-lime sparkling beverage with 100% natural flavors and no caffeine.
Diet Coke
Diet Coke® is the perfect refreshment for people who want no calories, but plenty of taste.
Root Beer (Barq's)
Bold, full of flavor, with a kick.
Coke Zero
The original Coca-Cola taste without the sugar and calories.
Fanta Orange
Caffeine free, fruity, bubbly, classic orange flavor.
Cherry Coke
The crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola with a sweet, smooth cherry flavor.
Mello Yello
The original citrus smooth soda.
Teas
Water/Water Bevs
Dasani Water
Purified water enhanced with minerals for a pure, fresh taste.
Vitamin Water (XXX)
açai blueberry pomegranate flavor. vitaminwater® xxx is a great tasting nutrient-enhanced water beverage specially formulated with antioxidant vitamins a and c to help fight free radicals.
Vitamin Water (Power C)
Vitamin Water Essential
Sports/Energy Drinks
Monster Rehab (Strawberry Lemonade)
Monster Energy (Zero Ultra)
Monster Zero Ultra a.k.a. the "White Monster" is zero sugar, lighter-tasting, zero calories, but with a full load of our Monster energy blend. Flavor Profile: Light Refreshing Citrus
Body Armor Lyte (Blue/Pom)
Body Armor Lyte (Berry Punch)
Body Armor Strawberry/Banana
Body Armor Fruit Punch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
New York Style Pizza, Gyros, Wings, and Nathan's Hot Dogs
