New York To Go

44 Reviews

$$

820 NE 43rd Ave #124

Bismarck, ND 58503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

20" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Calzone

20" Specialty

20" Manhattan

20" Manhattan

$30.00

Olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano

20" Staten Island

20" Staten Island

$31.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Romano. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey.

20" Queens

20" Queens

$31.00

Mozzarella, olive oil, dollops of San Marzano red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Romano. Finished with fresh basil.

20" Bronx

20" Bronx

$32.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fire-roasted red pepper, Romano. Finished with Oregano.

20" Village Veggie

$28.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, garlic, Cremini mushroom, red onion, fire-roasted red pepper, jalapeno, black olive, and diced tomato.

20" Metro

$32.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

20" Skyline

20" Skyline

$33.00

Everything on the Metro plus some EXTRA goodness. San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, red onion, Cremini mushroom, fire-roasted red pepper, and black olive.

20" Central Park

$32.00

Ranch dressing replaces our San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, white meat chicken, bacon pieces, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Finished with a drizzling of ranch dressing.

20" Create Your Own

20" Cheese Pizza

20" Cheese Pizza

$24.00
20" Half & Half

20" Half & Half

$24.00

Can't come to a consensus on what to order? Create your own half & half. Start with a plain cheese pizza then add the toppings of your choice. It's best to build a pizza that has similar "weight" to each side for more even cooking.

14" Specialty

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage
14" Manhattan

14" Manhattan

$21.00

Olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano

14" Staten Island

14" Staten Island

$22.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey.

14" Queens

14" Queens

$22.00

Mozzarella, olive oil, dollops of San Marzano red sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Romano. Finished with fresh basil.

14" Bronx

14" Bronx

$23.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fire-roasted red pepper, Romano. Finished with oregano.

14" Gyro

14" Gyro

$23.00

Mozzarella, olive oil, Gyro meat, red onion, fresh Garlic, Romano. Finished with fresh tomato, feta and homemade Tzatziki.

14" Village Veggie

$20.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, garlic, Cremini mushrooms, red onion, fire-roasted red pepper, jalapeno, black olive, and diced tomato.

14" Metro

14" Metro

$23.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon.

14" Skyline

14" Skyline

$24.00

Everything on the Metro plus some EXTRA goodness. San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, red onion, Cremini mushrooms, fire-roasted red pepper, and black olive.

14" Central Park

$23.00

Ranch dressing replaces our San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, white meat chicken, bacon pieces, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Finished with a drizzling of ranch dressing.

14" Create Your Own

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Romano

14" Half & Half

14" Half & Half

$17.00

Can't come to a consensus on what to order? Build your own half & half. Start with a plain cheese pizza then add the toppings of your choice. It's best to build a pizza that has similar "weight" to each side for more even cooking.

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.75

One slice of our 20" cheese pizza made with fresh New York dough, San Marzano red sauce, Saputo Gold Premium mozzarella cheese. Simple, but delicious!

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.25

One slice of our 20" pepperoni pizza made with fresh New York dough, San Marzano red sauce, Saputo Gold Premium mozzarella cheese, and covered with 3" pepperoni. It's one of the favorites!

Specialty Slice

Specialty Slice

$4.25

BEFORE SELECTING A SPECIALTY SLICE, call (701)-751-0414 for today's current specialty.

Gluten Free Crust Specialty 10.5"

Our gluten-free crusts are made in Italy and are produced in a facility that handles soy. Ingredients: Gluten free pizza mix (corn starch, buckwheat flour, potato starch, rice flour, sugar, guar gum, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate), water, olive oil yeast, salt.

Gluten Free Manhattan

$21.00

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh garlic, ricotta, Romano on gluten-free crust. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Staten Island

$22.00

San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Romano, hot honey drizzle after baking. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Queens

$22.00

Mozzarella, olive oil, San Marzano red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Romano, and finished with basil. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Bronx

$23.00

San Marzano red sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, Romano, oregano. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Gyro

$23.00

Mozzarella, olive oil, gyro meat (contains gluten), onion, fresh garlic, Romano. Finished with fresh tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Village Veggie

$20.00

San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, mushroom, onion, roasted red pepper, jalapeño, black olive, diced tomato. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Metro

$23.00

San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Skyline

$24.00

San Marzano red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onion, mushroom, roasted red pepper, black olive. *All menu items are prepared in store where gluten-containing products are present. Every effort is made to avoid cross contamination.

Gluten Free Crust Create Your Own

10.5" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$17.00

10.5" Gluten Free Half & Half

$17.00

Gyros

Greek sandwich made with a generous 5 oz serving of seasoned beef and lamb slow cooked on a spit in our store. The meat is shaved and served on a warm pita with tomato, red onion, feta and homemade tzatziki (traditional cucumber yogurt sauce). *Gyro meat contains soy and wheat.
Gyro

Gyro

$11.50

Generous 5 oz. serving of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Mediterranean spices, slow-cooked on a spit, shaved and served on a warm pita with tomato, onion, feta and homemade tzatziki.

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Fresh dough filled with Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, then baked ‘til golden. Served with red sauce.

Nathan's Hot Dogs

7" Nathan's Hot Dog
7.25" Hot Dog

7.25" Hot Dog

$4.55

Premium, all-beef New York hot dog made with Nathan's original 100-year-old recipe. 100% beef, no artificial flavors/colors, gluten free, dairy free, casein free, no by-products, no sugar

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Eight JUMBO wings tossed in buffalo wing sauce. Medium body aged cayenne is blended with margarine and butter to balance the heat.

BBQ Wings

$14.00

Eight JUMBO wings tossed in barbecue sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$14.00

Combines two favorite flavors . . . garlic and parmesan!

Teriyaki Wings

$14.00

Eight JUMBO wings tossed in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce.

Plain Wings

$14.00

Eight JUMBO wings cooked 'til golden.

Salads and Cheese Bread

Caprese Bread

Caprese Bread

$7.50

Fresh dough drizzled with olive oil, and baked with shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella. Finished with basil and balsamic glaze.

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Fresh dough spread with minced garlic, covered in Saputo Premium Gold mozzarella cheese, and baked until golden. Served with pizza sauce.

Caesar

$6.50

Lettuce, seasoned homestyle croutons, Romano, and Caesar dressing.

House

House

$8.50

Lettuce, red onion, Kalamata olive, cucumber, feta, and homemade Greek dressing.

Sides

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Chicken for salad 4oz

$4.00

Gyro meat 5oz

$4.50

Hot Honey

$2.00

Get a little sweet with a little heat with our homemade hot honey. Made with honey and chili peppers. Drizzle on pizza for a little extra yum.

House Dressing

$1.50

Homemade Greek dressing that’s so good you could drink it.

Pita

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Simple, clean red sauce made in-house with San Marzano tomatoes.

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Tzatziki

$1.50

Greek sauce made in house with Greek yogurt, cucumber, and few other secret ingredients.

Soft Drinks (20 oz)

Sodas, Gatorade, Water & Tea (20 oz bottles)
Coke

Coke

$2.50

Enjoy Coca-Cola’s crisp, delicious taste.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite® is a perfectly clear lemon-lime sparkling beverage with 100% natural flavors and no caffeine.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke® is the perfect refreshment for people who want no calories, but plenty of taste.

Root Beer (Barq's)

Root Beer (Barq's)

$2.50

Bold, full of flavor, with a kick.

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

The original Coca-Cola taste without the sugar and calories.

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Caffeine free, fruity, bubbly, classic orange flavor.

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50

The crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola with a sweet, smooth cherry flavor.

Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.50

The original citrus smooth soda.

Teas

Peace Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak® Tea is a high quality ready-to-drink iced tea with an authentic home brewed taste.

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak® Tea is a high quality ready-to-drink unsweetened iced tea with an authentic home brewed taste.

Water/Water Bevs

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.50

Purified water enhanced with minerals for a pure, fresh taste.

Vitamin Water (XXX)

Vitamin Water (XXX)

$2.50

açai blueberry pomegranate flavor. vitaminwater® xxx is a great tasting nutrient-enhanced water beverage specially formulated with antioxidant vitamins a and c to help fight free radicals.

Vitamin Water (Power C)

$2.50

Vitamin Water Essential

$2.50Out of stock

Sports/Energy Drinks

Monster Rehab (Strawberry Lemonade)

Monster Rehab (Strawberry Lemonade)

$3.00Out of stock
Monster Energy (Zero Ultra)

Monster Energy (Zero Ultra)

$2.75

Monster Zero Ultra a.k.a. the "White Monster" is zero sugar, lighter-tasting, zero calories, but with a full load of our Monster energy blend. Flavor Profile: Light Refreshing Citrus

Body Armor Lyte (Blue/Pom)

$2.75

Body Armor Lyte (Berry Punch)

$2.75

Body Armor Strawberry/Banana

$2.75Out of stock

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
New York Style Pizza, Gyros, Wings, and Nathan's Hot Dogs

820 NE 43rd Ave #124, Bismarck, ND 58503

