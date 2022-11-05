Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Burgers

New York West 601 Pacific Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

601 Pacific Hwy

San Diego, CA 92101

Bottled Water

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnald Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$7.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
Redbull Sugar Free

Redbull Sugar Free

$5.00
Redbulll

Redbulll

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Bottled/Canned Beers

Budweiser Btl

$7.00

Heinekin Btl

$9.00

Mich Ultra Btl

$8.00Out of stock

Pacifico Btl

$9.00

Corona Btl

$9.00

Coors Light Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Alesmith Cloudstream Hazy IPA

$10.00

High Noon Lime

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Strongbow Cider

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Free Wave IPA

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Moet & Chandon Brut Rose Bottle

Moet & Chandon Brut Rose Bottle

$175.00

Rosé Impérial is a spontaneous, radiant, romantic expression of the Moët & Chandon style, a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate and its elegant maturity. Lively, intense bouquet of red fruits (wild strawberry, raspberry, cherry), with floral nuances of rose and a slight hint of pepper

Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle

Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle

$170.00

The predominance of Pinot Noir provides the structure while the addition of 30 to 45% of priceless Reserve Wines will ensure the year-on-year consistency that is so typically Clicquot. On the nose: yellow and white fruits, then notes of vanilla and later of brioche. On the palate: freshness and strength while pear and lemon tastes appear

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend

$130.00

aromas of brambly raspberry, black fig and peppercorn dominate; time in glass exposes more—dark chocolate, fennel and High Sierra forest floor. The palate is lush and opulent with blackberries, dark plums and currants. More flavors add to the quality of the blend—a visceral minerality and fresh Herbs de Provence. Fully integrated with puckering tannins, the wine bows out with finesse

Chandon Brut Rose

Chandon Brut Rose

$75.00

dry Sparkling Rosé reveals a gorgeous shade of pink in the glass with aromas of fresh strawberry, watermelon and cherry that proceed through the palate and finish.

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$86.00

Rich and elegant Sauvignon Blanc was blended with Sémillon to add depth and complexity. Fermented and aged using both stainless steel and French oak, it offers ripe citrus and tropical flavors, refreshing acidity and Sémillon-driven silkiness

Ready to Drink Cocktails

Melograno Orange Blossom Martini

Melograno Orange Blossom Martini

$7.00
Melograno Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

Melograno Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

$7.00
Melograno Cucumber Lime Mojito

Melograno Cucumber Lime Mojito

$7.00
Melograno Melon Margarita

Melograno Melon Margarita

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Bottled Water

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Redbulll

Redbulll

$5.00
Redbull Sugar Free

Redbull Sugar Free

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy Pastas, Burgers, Sandwithces, New York style pizzas with a full bar, 20 beers on draft, and 10 TV's.

601 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101

