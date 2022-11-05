New York West 601 Pacific Hwy

Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle

$170.00

The predominance of Pinot Noir provides the structure while the addition of 30 to 45% of priceless Reserve Wines will ensure the year-on-year consistency that is so typically Clicquot. On the nose: yellow and white fruits, then notes of vanilla and later of brioche. On the palate: freshness and strength while pear and lemon tastes appear