New Age Noodles 143 North Main St

Steam Buns

$10.00

Rotating weekly! *PLEASE FIND TODAYS FLAVOR IN THE BLUE BAR AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE! TY!* -*Filled Steam Buns come with a sauce on the side, usually the braising liquid from the filling to enhance the flavors!* ‼️Occasionally the filling comes on the side for the Steam Buns, I will indicate if it is on the side.‼️