Ramen

New Age Noodles 143 North Main St

122 Reviews

$$

143 N Main St

Mt Clemens, MI 48043

Order Again

Popular Items

Bubble Shake

Bubble Drinks

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Our refreshing Thai Iced Tea with your choice of milk and tapioca pearls

Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$4.50+

Our delicious cold brewed Thai Coffee with your choice of milk and tapioca pearls

Bubble Shakes

Our delicious frozen bubble shakes with fruit, your choice of milk and your choice of boba pearl
Bubble Shake

Bubble Shake

$5.50+

Our heavenly frozen bubble shakes with fruit, your choice of milk and your choice of boba pearl

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

*NEW* Drinks

AD Strawberry Milk

AD Strawberry Milk

$5.00

🍪Chef Cathys Cookie Creations🍪

Chef Cathys Cookies🍪

$9.50

Delicious soft baked cookies handcrafted by Chef Cathy. Served with a small side of Thai Tea with whole milk for dipping!❤️

🥠Starters🥠

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Steamed and tossed in our Chili Black Bean BBQ served w/ a side of Garlic Sauce to dip

Grandmas Eggrolls

Grandmas Eggrolls

$9.50

Grandmas secret recipe, all we can really say is that they have pork in them. Really we have already said too much..served w/ housemade sweet & spicy sauce

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Crispy fried pork ribs tossed in our Chili Black Bean BBQ sauce finished w/ cilantro and chili peanuts

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$9.00

Fried brussels tossed in a sweet soy glaze w/ crispies topped with cilantro and scallions finished with sambal mayo

Crab Rangoons

$9.00

Delicate dough wrapped around a sweet and spicy cream cheese filling highlighting both real and imitation crab. Served w/ Asian Mac Sauce 6pc.

Sriracha Spin Dip

$10.00

Our take on moms holiday spinach and artichoke dip. Spiced up with some sriracha and sambal, served with fresh fried chips

Steam Buns

$10.00

Rotating weekly! *PLEASE FIND TODAYS FLAVOR IN THE BLUE BAR AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE! TY!* -*Filled Steam Buns come with a sauce on the side, usually the braising liquid from the filling to enhance the flavors!* ‼️Occasionally the filling comes on the side for the Steam Buns, I will indicate if it is on the side.‼️

🍛Rice Plates🍛

Thai Fried Chicken

Thai Fried Chicken

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken thigh served w/ cucumber salsa, garlic lime dressing, crispy shallots and a side of Charred Scallion sauce

Bourbon Chops

$17.00

Grilled and glazed pork topped w/ a fried egg, cilantro, cucumber salsa and togarashi tomatoes

Yakitori

Yakitori

$16.00

Sweet ginger soy glazed chicken skewers served w/ fresh cucumber, carrots, scallions, togarashi tomatoes, cilantro, sweet peppers, chili peanuts and a side of sweet & spicy

Katsu

Katsu

$17.00

Crispy fried pork cutlet topped w/ cabbage, carrots, scallion, cilantro, unagi sauce and kewpie mayo

Viet White Fish

Viet White Fish

$17.00

Katsu style Vietnamese Whitefish served w/ scallions, togarashi tomatoes, sweet peppers, makhani sauce, garlic lime dressing and cilantro

Steak Salad

$19.00

Grilled NY w/ a fried egg, cucumber, togarashi tomatoes, sweet peppers, scallions, cilantro, cabbage and Thai Dressing

🥗Salads🥗

Top w/ Add ons to make them even better!

Mandatory Salad

$12.00

Shaved napa, spinach, togarashi tomatoes, cucumber salsa, bean sprouts, edamame and carrots tossed in roasted garlic vin finished w/ crispy garlic and shallot

Ramen Noodle Salad

$14.00

Cold Ramen, spinach, bean sprouts, togarashi tomatoes, edamame, carrots and cilantro tossed in roasted garlic vin finished w/ crispy garlic and shallot

🥘Stir Fry🥘

Fried Rice

$13.00

Jasmine Rice kicked up w/ edamame, scallions, cilantro, fried egg, crispies and a lime wedge. *Don’t forget Add Ons!*

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.00

Rice Noodles stir fried w/ bok choy, carrots, edamame, scallions, sweet peppers and our coconut sweet chili lime sauce finished w/ chili peanuts, cilantro and a lime wedge

Butter Chicken Udon

$15.00

Udon noodles stir fired w/ chicken breast, sweet peppers, scallions, togarashi tomatoes and cilantro finished w/ garlic sauce

🍜Noodle Bowls🍜

BYO Noodle Bowls

$9.00
The OG Bowl

The OG Bowl

$17.00

Our Original Pork Broth, Ramen Noodles, Sliced Loin, Crispy Belly, Bok Choy, Sous Vide Egg, Finished w/ Togarashi & Garnished w/ Pho Veggies *This broth has some spice to it even without togarashi*

Miso Udon

$15.00

Veggie Broth w/ Miso Tare, Udon Noodles, Mushroom Medley, Fried Tofu, Bok Choy, Sous Vide Egg, Scallions and Nori *This can be made Vegan without the Egg*

Creamy Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Chicken Broth w/ Shio Tare, Chicken Breast, Bok Choy, Sous Vide Egg, Pho Veggies, Crispy Shallots and Crispy Garlic

Shoyu Pork Ramen

$16.50

Pork Broth w/ Shoyu Tare, Sliced Pork Loin, Bok Choy, Sous Vide Egg, Crispy Belly, Scallions, Togarashi and Nori

🍤*ADD ONS!*🍳

*Please specify where you would like this added to*

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Thai Fried Thigh

$3.50

Yakitori 3pc.

$4.00

Glazed Chop

$4.00

Chicken

$3.00

Sliced Loin

$2.00

Bok Choy

$1.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Roast Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Broth

$3.00+

Shrimp Tempura

$4.00

Crispy Belly

$4.00

Fried Tofu

$2.00

Katsu Piece

$3.50

Mushroom Medley

$1.00

Shelled Edamame

$1.50

Sous Vide Egg

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Kimchi

$2.00

Pickled Thai Chili

$1.00

House Hot Oil

$1.00

Crispy Garlic

$0.50

Crispy Shallot

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Welcome to the New Age experience! We offer a variety of Asian inspired flavors to accompany our one of a kind cocktails! Everything made in house down to the sauces & bread! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for pictures and updates! Email us for Events at events.newagenoodles@gmail.com

Website

Location

143 N Main St, Mt Clemens, MI 48043

Directions

