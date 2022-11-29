Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

6 Boneless
8 Boneless
Chicken Wrap

Wings

Boneless / Classic / Smoked (Bone In) / Tofu

6 Boneless

$6.75

8 Boneless

$8.75

12 Boneless

$12.50

24 Boneless

$24.50

36 Boneless

$36.50

50 Boneless

$48.50

6 Classic

$8.50

8 Classic

$10.50

12 Classic

$15.50

24 Classic

$30.50

36 Classic

$45.50

50 Classic

$60.50

6 Smoked

$8.50

8 Smoked

$10.50

12 Smoked

$15.50

24 Smoked

$30.50

36 Smoked

$45.50

50 Smoked

$60.50

6 Tofu

$6.00

8 Tofu

$8.00

12 Tofu

$11.00

24 Tofu

$22.00

36 Tofu

$33.00

50 Tofu

$45.00

Entree

Slop Dog (Limited Time Offer)

$3.75

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans and OX-B's Slaw.

2 Slop Dogs (Limited Time Offer)

$7.25

2 Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans and OX-B's Slaw.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$7.75
Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$9.50

Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!

Slopwich

Slopwich

$9.50

Just as the name suggests-a sloppy sandwich! Waffle Fries, White Cheddar Mac, Boneless Chicken, Cheese Sauce, your choice of Wing Sauce topped with Coleslaw. On a 8" bun!! ITS SLOPPY!

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

$7.75

Waffle Fries with our Homemade Chili topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onion. ADD any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!

Chiliwich

Chiliwich

$8.75

Waffle Fries, Yellow Mac and Chill topped with Shredded Cheese on an 8" Bun!

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$6.25

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.25

Chicken Salad

$7.75Out of stock

Sides

Smothered Cornbread

Smothered Cornbread

$4.75

Cornbread smothered with our homemade chili topped with cheese and green onion

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.50
OX-B Slaw

OX-B Slaw

$2.25
Sticky Baked Beans

Sticky Baked Beans

$2.50
White Cheddar Mac

White Cheddar Mac

$3.00
Yellow Mac

Yellow Mac

$3.00
Chili

Chili

$3.75

Our Homemade Chili w/beans, topped with Cheese and Green Onions. Make it spicy!

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.50
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$1.75

Side Salad

$3.00

Sauce/Dip Side

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ketchup

Drinks

22 oz Drink

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

OX-B's Sweet Tea

$1.50Out of stock

OX-B's Unsweet Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Aquafina

$1.50

Great Crates

24 Boneless Great Crate

24 Boneless Great Crate

$35.00
36 Boneless Great Crate

36 Boneless Great Crate

$49.00
50 Boneless Great Crate

50 Boneless Great Crate

$62.00

75 Boneless Great Crate

$95.00
24 Classic Great Crate

24 Classic Great Crate

$40.00
36 Classic Great Crate

36 Classic Great Crate

$54.00
50 Classic Great Crate

50 Classic Great Crate

$72.00

75 Classic Great Crate

$110.00
24 Smoked Great Crate

24 Smoked Great Crate

$40.00
36 Smoked Great Crate

36 Smoked Great Crate

$54.00
50 Smoked Great Crate

50 Smoked Great Crate

$72.00

75 Smoked Great Crate

$110.00
24 Tofu Great Crate

24 Tofu Great Crate

$35.00
36 Tofu Great Crate

36 Tofu Great Crate

$49.00
50 Tofu Great Crate

50 Tofu Great Crate

$62.00

75 Tofu Great Crate

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Growing Chicken Wing Concept in OHIO! Our wings, salads and wraps will knock you on your feet!!! Unique Signature Items are a must try! Homemade sides and great service! #CHASETHECRATE

Website

Location

919 North 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055

Directions

Gallery
OX-B's image
OX-B's image

