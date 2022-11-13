JOIN the Forever Mug Club

$100.00

[READ] Join the Newaygo Brewing Co Forever Mug Club! Beginning 2022, your one time mug club purchase is good for life! Membership benefits include - Personalized Mug - 25% off beer, wine, cider all week - Monday Mug Club specials - $7 personal pizzas every day - The friends you will make along the way PLEASE ENTER your requested mug name (up to 11 characters) in the Special Instructions box below. If purchasing multiple memberships, give multiple names in box.