Newaygo Brewing Co.

473 Reviews
$$
19 State Rd
Newaygo, MI 49337
Order Again
Appetizers
Smoked Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with smoked pork, black olives, pineapple salsa, jalapeño crisps, scallions, spicy beer cheese and house white ranchero sauce. You'll need a few extra napkins for this one!
Brewer's Grain Breadsticks
Our kitchen uses "spent" grain from our brew house to make a hearty, crispy dough from scratch. Topped with cheeses and served with house pizza sauce and garlic butter.
Bruschetta
Toasted baguette slices topped with house Bruschetta, pesto, Parmesan, and Balsamic reduction.
Kettle Chips
Crispy kettle chips served alongside house made BBQ sauce and locally made sweet jalapeno mustard.
Thai Lettuce Wraps
Deconstructed wraps of butter lettuce, Thai Peanut Chicken and veggies with homemade sauces.
Spicy Beer Cheese
Baked to order pretzel twists server alongside our spicy house beer cheese. Topped with scallions.
Stone Baked Pizzas
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (SPECIAL)
House Alfredo, spinach, chicken breast, mushroom, red onion, seasoned broccoli. Finished with fresh Parmesan cheese and parsley flakes.
Cuban Pizza
House jalapeno mustard, local pork and ham, hard salami, pickle slices, smoked cheddar and four blend cheese.
Crab Rangoon Pizza
House cream cheese spread, crab seafood blend, mexi cheese, sweet chili drizzle, scallion.
Reuben Pizza
House thousand island, local corned beef, bacon infused sauerkraut, pickle strips, Swiss and four blend cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
House BBQ sauce topped with four blend cheese, locally sourced chicken, chipotle seasoning, caramelized onions, and bacon. A classic flavor combination!
Mediterranean
House red sauce topped with four cheese blend, locally sourced chicken, Mediterranean seasoning, spinach, thin sliced red onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Finished with Feta cheese and a balsamic reduction drizzle. Newaygo Brewings' top selling pizza!
Pulled Pork
Local pulled pork complimented by smoked cheddar, michigan apples, thin sliced red onion, house sweet chili sauce and four blend cheese. This pizza is sweet, spicy, and fresh!
Garlic Garden
House garlic Parmesan sauce, four cheese blend, spinach, mushroom, caramelized onions, tomato, and crumbled feta cheese. A veggie dream!
Four Meat
House red sauce topped with four cheese blend, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. Meat Lovers unite!
Build Your Own Pizza
House red sauce topped with four cheese blend and up to three toppings of your choice. Add more toppings for a little extra! Make it your own!
Sandwiches
Bourbon Chicken Sandwhich
Sweet, savory, and well dressed! Local seasoned chicken, bacon, apples, spinach, smoked cheddar, and sweet bourbon sauce.
Naan Grilled Cheese
The adult grilled cheese sandwich is here! Creamy brie, smoked cheddar, homemade dill spread, spinach, onion, and tomato. Served with chips or other side of your choice for small upcharge.
Carolina
Oven baked naan bread stuffed with smoked pulled pork, sweet caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, four cheese blend, smoked cheddar, and house BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Keepin' it southern and saucy!
Buffalo Chicken
House buffalo sauce drizzled over chicken breast. Fresh cut red onion, pickle, mexi cheese, and crispy bacon. Topped with house slaw and ranch. Pick your side!
Reuben Sandwhich
Swiss cheese, sliced corned beef, bacon-infused sauerkraut, pickles, and house Thousand Island Dressing on baked Naan bread. One of our favorites!
Gyro
Oven baked naan bread stuffed with lamb and prime rib, thin sliced red onion, spinach, tomatoes, and Tzatziki sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Add Feta for a creamy flavor blast!
California
Oven baked naan bread stuffed with locally sourced chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Fresh and healthy!
Mains
Triple Brat Skewers
Spicy cajun brat, Newaygo beer brat, and a jalapeno peach brat skewered with peppers and onions. Served with three house dipping sauces: sweet jalapeno mustard, House BBQ and sweet chili sauces. Brats are locally made in Muskegon by Scotts Meats Inc.
Lobster Rolls
An East Coast staple; Two seafood rolls with scallions, lemon and house made garlic butter. Served with a side of your choice.
Smoked Pork Tacos
Fresh baked, flaky Paratha Bread shells set the stage for these unique tacos. Topped with locally-smoked pulled pork, fresh pineapple salsa, cheese, and jalapeno crisps. Comes with side of chips and verde salsa.
Sizzling Bone-In Wings
Smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with scallions; Choose Buffalo to spice up your taste buds or Sweet Bourbon glaze for a sweeter experience.
Buddha Bowl
Grain bowl and Asian slaw, veggies and your choice of Thai Peanut Chicken or Spicy Smoked Pork. Served with spicy honey soy sauce on the side.
Salads, Soups, and more
Bowl Of Soup
Our amazing house made soups rotate weekly. Next screen will show current option(s). Add toasted baguettes to you order for a small charge! Pictured: Tomato Basil with Cheddar.
Cup of Soup
We make amazing soups in house and they rotate weekly. Next screen will show current option(s). Pictured: Tomato Basil with Cheddar.
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, croutons, black olives and shredded Parmesan cheese with Caesar Dressing. Our spin on the classic! Add seasoned chicken, seared shrimp or more for upcharge!
House Greens
Mixed greens, banana pepper, shredded carrot, thin sliced red onion, and tomato with your choice of dressing. A great chance to load up on your veggies! Add seared shrimp or other protein for a small up-charge.
Side Caesar
A smaller version of our Caesar Salad!
Side Salad
Mixed greens, thin sliced red onion, tomatoes, and croutons. A smaller version of our House Greens!
Soup and Salad Combo
Choose a salad and cup of soup.
Cole Slaw Side
Homemade creamy coleslaw.
Potato Salad Side
We make a great potato salad with a touch of dill and sprinkle of scallions.
Kid's Menu
Sweets
Beer & Cider Carry-Out
Hefeweisen (5℅)
German-style light wheat ale.
Strawberry Blonde Ale (5%)
Lightly hopped blonde ale with a splash of fresh strawberries.
Drinkin' Buddy (5%)
Easy drinkin' amber ale with a smooth malt body.
Raspberry Truffle Black Ale (5.5%)
Dark color, light body, old fashion ingredients. Your great-grandpa's black ale.
Coconut Brown (5.5%)
English Brown ale with a touch of sweet coconut.
Jawbone Milk Stout (6%)
Sweet and smooth stout with chocolate notes.
1916 Pre-Prohibition Porter (5%)
Uncommon Espresso Stout (6.5%)
Uncommon Coffee Roasters (Saugatuck, MI) Espresso beans dominate this black, mild beer.
Spruce Tip Ale (6.5%)
Robust pale ale with West Coast spruce tips and Michigan Chinook hops.
Seven Cousins IPA (7.5%)
Full bodied and boasting a plethora of local hops. Resiny and dank.
Truth Juice Imperial Ale (10%)
Bittersweet Triple IPA with Cascade and Amarillo hops. Tier 4.
Hard Cherry Cider (6.75%)
Sparkling hard cider with sweet and tart cherry juice.
Totally Toasted Cider (6.75%)
Apple cider with balanced sweetness and a touch of cinnamon and pecan.
Hard Peach Cider
Pink wine blended with sweet pink apple cider.
Ginger 0 Cider (6.75%)
Dry and crisp, like brut champagne, with a touch of ginger spice.
Wines To-Go
Rosso Amore 750ml
Our signature wine! Big, soft, red, and dry. Notes of Currant and Cherry pith. 12% ABV
Honey Kissed Peach 750ml
Sweet white wine with honey and peaches. Liquid dessert! 10% ABV
Oaked Chardonnay 750ml
Oak barrel aged white wine with notes of melon and grape peel. 12.5% ABV
Cherry Pie 750ml
Michigan grown Balaton cherries give this wine the taste of pie! 10.5% ABV
German Style Reisling 750ml
Semi-sweet white wine with flavors of apples, daisies, and citrus. 10.5% ABV
Midnight Reserve 500ml
A rich, port wine for dessert! 19.5% ABV with notes of plumb and cocoa.
Coffee and More
FORVER Mug Club sign-ups
JOIN the Forever Mug Club
[READ] Join the Newaygo Brewing Co Forever Mug Club! Beginning 2022, your one time mug club purchase is good for life! Membership benefits include - Personalized Mug - 25% off beer, wine, cider all week - Monday Mug Club specials - $7 personal pizzas every day - The friends you will make along the way PLEASE ENTER your requested mug name (up to 11 characters) in the Special Instructions box below. If purchasing multiple memberships, give multiple names in box.
EXISTING MEMBER - 2022 Forever Mug Club
Beginning 2022 your one time mug club renewal will be good FOREVER. You still get - New Personalized Mug (1) - 25% off alcohol all week - Monday Mug Club Specials - Personal pizzas for only $7 - The friends you make along the way PUT YOUR REQUESTED MUG NAME in the Special Request box (Max 11 Characters)
Apparel
Grey Folded Beanie
Warm head, cold beer. This is the goal. Our knit beanie rides "slouchy" and stylish.
Trucker Hat
Warm knit beanie with fleece lining for ultimate comfort. Thanks for supporting Newaygo Brewing Co!
Skull Caps
5 Panel Hat, Navy Blue
Original NBCo 5-Panel Hat. Designed and assembled in Newaygo by Third Coast Creative. Adjustable clip back!
5 Panel Hat, Camo
Original NBCo 5-Panel Hat. Designed and assembled in Newaygo by Third Coast Creative. Adjustable clip back!
5 Panel Hat, Grey
Original NBCo 5-Panel Hat. Designed and assembled in Newaygo by Third Coast Creative. Adjustable clip back!
Summer T-Shirt, Auburn
Soft and brightly colored! Our summer shirts say Beer For The Great Outdoors! Limited sizes available until our spring apparel order.
Summer T-Shirt, Sage
Soft and brightly colored! Our summer shirts say Beer For The Great Outdoors! Limited sizes available until our spring apparel order.
NBCO Sweatshirt
Winter gear with our logo on it!
Beer Glass
64oz Glass Growler
Holds 4 pints of your beer of choice. Fill at Newaygo Brewing Co or any other brewery!
64oz Stainless Insulated Growler
Double-walled, vacuum sealed, stainless steel, swing top Growler. The best you can get!
32oz Glass Howler
This cutie holds 2 pints! One for you and one for you after that first one!
White Logo Pint Glass
Classic shaker style pint glass with the NBCo badge.
64oz Double Wall Growler
Other Stuff
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nestled in historic downtown Newaygo, the Brewery and Taproom feature a fresh, and locally sourced menu of stone-baked pizzas, sandwiches, creative entrees, and award winning desserts! Free parking on side and back lots.
19 State Rd, Newaygo, MI 49337