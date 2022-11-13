Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Pizza

Newaygo Brewing Co.

473 Reviews

$$

19 State Rd

Newaygo, MI 49337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewer's Grain Breadsticks
Carolina
Build Your Own Pizza

Appetizers

These starters feature freshly baked breads and cheeses, zesty brats, and locally sourced ingredients.
Smoked Pork Nachos

Smoked Pork Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with smoked pork, black olives, pineapple salsa, jalapeño crisps, scallions, spicy beer cheese and house white ranchero sauce. You'll need a few extra napkins for this one!

Brewer's Grain Breadsticks

Brewer's Grain Breadsticks

$9.00

Our kitchen uses "spent" grain from our brew house to make a hearty, crispy dough from scratch. Topped with cheeses and served with house pizza sauce and garlic butter.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted baguette slices topped with house Bruschetta, pesto, Parmesan, and Balsamic reduction.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Crispy kettle chips served alongside house made BBQ sauce and locally made sweet jalapeno mustard.

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Deconstructed wraps of butter lettuce, Thai Peanut Chicken and veggies with homemade sauces.

Spicy Beer Cheese

Spicy Beer Cheese

$8.00

Baked to order pretzel twists server alongside our spicy house beer cheese. Topped with scallions.

Stone Baked Pizzas

All pizzas are 12" and made with our brewer's grain crust. Low-carb, gluten free 10" cauliflower crust available for a little extra! Have your pizza built on a baked Sweet Potato for an additional GF, and smaller option.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (SPECIAL)

Chicken Alfredo Pizza (SPECIAL)

$12.00+Out of stock

House Alfredo, spinach, chicken breast, mushroom, red onion, seasoned broccoli. Finished with fresh Parmesan cheese and parsley flakes.

Cuban Pizza

Cuban Pizza

$12.00+

House jalapeno mustard, local pork and ham, hard salami, pickle slices, smoked cheddar and four blend cheese.

Crab Rangoon Pizza

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$18.00+

House cream cheese spread, crab seafood blend, mexi cheese, sweet chili drizzle, scallion.

Reuben Pizza

Reuben Pizza

$12.00+

House thousand island, local corned beef, bacon infused sauerkraut, pickle strips, Swiss and four blend cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

House BBQ sauce topped with four blend cheese, locally sourced chicken, chipotle seasoning, caramelized onions, and bacon. A classic flavor combination!

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.00+

House red sauce topped with four cheese blend, locally sourced chicken, Mediterranean seasoning, spinach, thin sliced red onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Finished with Feta cheese and a balsamic reduction drizzle. Newaygo Brewings' top selling pizza!

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00+

Local pulled pork complimented by smoked cheddar, michigan apples, thin sliced red onion, house sweet chili sauce and four blend cheese. This pizza is sweet, spicy, and fresh!

Garlic Garden

Garlic Garden

$12.00+

House garlic Parmesan sauce, four cheese blend, spinach, mushroom, caramelized onions, tomato, and crumbled feta cheese. A veggie dream!

Four Meat

Four Meat

$12.00+

House red sauce topped with four cheese blend, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. Meat Lovers unite!

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00+

House red sauce topped with four cheese blend and up to three toppings of your choice. Add more toppings for a little extra! Make it your own!

Sandwiches

Choose from our expertly-crafted open and closed faced sandwiches. Served with kettle chips. Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, side salad, or soup for a little extra!
Bourbon Chicken Sandwhich

Bourbon Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Sweet, savory, and well dressed! Local seasoned chicken, bacon, apples, spinach, smoked cheddar, and sweet bourbon sauce.

Naan Grilled Cheese

Naan Grilled Cheese

$11.00

The adult grilled cheese sandwich is here! Creamy brie, smoked cheddar, homemade dill spread, spinach, onion, and tomato. Served with chips or other side of your choice for small upcharge.

Carolina

Carolina

$12.00

Oven baked naan bread stuffed with smoked pulled pork, sweet caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, four cheese blend, smoked cheddar, and house BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Keepin' it southern and saucy!

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

House buffalo sauce drizzled over chicken breast. Fresh cut red onion, pickle, mexi cheese, and crispy bacon. Topped with house slaw and ranch. Pick your side!

Reuben Sandwhich

Reuben Sandwhich

$12.00

Swiss cheese, sliced corned beef, bacon-infused sauerkraut, pickles, and house Thousand Island Dressing on baked Naan bread. One of our favorites!

Gyro

Gyro

$12.00

Oven baked naan bread stuffed with lamb and prime rib, thin sliced red onion, spinach, tomatoes, and Tzatziki sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Add Feta for a creamy flavor blast!

California

California

$12.00

Oven baked naan bread stuffed with locally sourced chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Fresh and healthy!

Mains

Our Mains are unique-crafted entrees to enjoy on your own or to share with a friend!
Triple Brat Skewers

Triple Brat Skewers

$13.00

Spicy cajun brat, Newaygo beer brat, and a jalapeno peach brat skewered with peppers and onions. Served with three house dipping sauces: sweet jalapeno mustard, House BBQ and sweet chili sauces. Brats are locally made in Muskegon by Scotts Meats Inc.

Lobster Rolls

$14.00

An East Coast staple; Two seafood rolls with scallions, lemon and house made garlic butter. Served with a side of your choice.

Smoked Pork Tacos

Smoked Pork Tacos

$13.00

Fresh baked, flaky Paratha Bread shells set the stage for these unique tacos. Topped with locally-smoked pulled pork, fresh pineapple salsa, cheese, and jalapeno crisps. Comes with side of chips and verde salsa.

Sizzling Bone-In Wings

Sizzling Bone-In Wings

$10.00+

Smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with scallions; Choose Buffalo to spice up your taste buds or Sweet Bourbon glaze for a sweeter experience.

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.00

Grain bowl and Asian slaw, veggies and your choice of Thai Peanut Chicken or Spicy Smoked Pork. Served with spicy honey soy sauce on the side.

Salads, Soups, and more

We've got the freshest greens around and fun soups that rotate weekly.
Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Our amazing house made soups rotate weekly. Next screen will show current option(s). Add toasted baguettes to you order for a small charge! Pictured: Tomato Basil with Cheddar.

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00

We make amazing soups in house and they rotate weekly. Next screen will show current option(s). Pictured: Tomato Basil with Cheddar.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, croutons, black olives and shredded Parmesan cheese with Caesar Dressing. Our spin on the classic! Add seasoned chicken, seared shrimp or more for upcharge!

House Greens

House Greens

$9.00

Mixed greens, banana pepper, shredded carrot, thin sliced red onion, and tomato with your choice of dressing. A great chance to load up on your veggies! Add seared shrimp or other protein for a small up-charge.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.00

A smaller version of our Caesar Salad!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, thin sliced red onion, tomatoes, and croutons. A smaller version of our House Greens!

Soup and Salad Combo

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.00

Choose a salad and cup of soup.

Cole Slaw Side

Cole Slaw Side

$3.00

Homemade creamy coleslaw.

Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$3.00

We make a great potato salad with a touch of dill and sprinkle of scallions.

Kid's Menu

Smaller dishes for smaller people. (12 & under only, please)
Pint-Sized Pizza

Pint-Sized Pizza

$8.00

6" personal pizza with house red sauce, four cheese blend and your choice of two toppings. Add more toppings for a little extra!

Grilled Cheese & Chips

Grilled Cheese & Chips

$5.00

Grilled pita stuffed with four cheese blend. Served with a side of kettle chips.

Sweets

Homemade desserts! We don't mess around with quality.
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

House root beer with vanilla bean ice cream.

Fountain Float

$4.00

Beer & Cider Carry-Out

Hefeweisen (5℅)

German-style light wheat ale.

Strawberry Blonde Ale (5%)

Lightly hopped blonde ale with a splash of fresh strawberries.

Drinkin' Buddy (5%)

Easy drinkin' amber ale with a smooth malt body.

Raspberry Truffle Black Ale (5.5%)

Dark color, light body, old fashion ingredients. Your great-grandpa's black ale.

Coconut Brown (5.5%)

English Brown ale with a touch of sweet coconut.

Jawbone Milk Stout (6%)

Sweet and smooth stout with chocolate notes.

1916 Pre-Prohibition Porter (5%)

Uncommon Espresso Stout (6.5%)

Uncommon Coffee Roasters (Saugatuck, MI) Espresso beans dominate this black, mild beer.

Spruce Tip Ale (6.5%)

Robust pale ale with West Coast spruce tips and Michigan Chinook hops.

Seven Cousins IPA (7.5%)

Full bodied and boasting a plethora of local hops. Resiny and dank.

Truth Juice Imperial Ale (10%)

Bittersweet Triple IPA with Cascade and Amarillo hops. Tier 4.

Hard Cherry Cider (6.75%)

Sparkling hard cider with sweet and tart cherry juice.

Totally Toasted Cider (6.75%)

Apple cider with balanced sweetness and a touch of cinnamon and pecan.

Hard Peach Cider

Pink wine blended with sweet pink apple cider.

Ginger 0 Cider (6.75%)

Dry and crisp, like brut champagne, with a touch of ginger spice.

Wines To-Go

Rosso Amore 750ml

Rosso Amore 750ml

$18.00

Our signature wine! Big, soft, red, and dry. Notes of Currant and Cherry pith. 12% ABV

Honey Kissed Peach 750ml

Honey Kissed Peach 750ml

$15.00

Sweet white wine with honey and peaches. Liquid dessert! 10% ABV

Oaked Chardonnay 750ml

Oaked Chardonnay 750ml

$18.00

Oak barrel aged white wine with notes of melon and grape peel. 12.5% ABV

Cherry Pie 750ml

Cherry Pie 750ml

$15.00

Michigan grown Balaton cherries give this wine the taste of pie! 10.5% ABV

German Style Reisling 750ml

German Style Reisling 750ml

$15.00

Semi-sweet white wine with flavors of apples, daisies, and citrus. 10.5% ABV

Midnight Reserve 500ml

Midnight Reserve 500ml

$18.00

A rich, port wine for dessert! 19.5% ABV with notes of plumb and cocoa.

Coffee and More

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Cold brew extracted coffee, expertly blended for taste. Served with Nitro gas for the creamiest, richest experience. Add flavors and/or cream of your choice. Best enjoyed immediately!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Rich Hot Chocolate, Whipped Cream, and a dash of Cocoa powder.

FORVER Mug Club sign-ups

Our Mug Club members enjoy daily and weekly discounts and drink proudly from their personalized stein!
JOIN the Forever Mug Club

JOIN the Forever Mug Club

$100.00

[READ] Join the Newaygo Brewing Co Forever Mug Club! Beginning 2022, your one time mug club purchase is good for life! Membership benefits include - Personalized Mug - 25% off beer, wine, cider all week - Monday Mug Club specials - $7 personal pizzas every day - The friends you will make along the way PLEASE ENTER your requested mug name (up to 11 characters) in the Special Instructions box below. If purchasing multiple memberships, give multiple names in box.

EXISTING MEMBER - 2022 Forever Mug Club

EXISTING MEMBER - 2022 Forever Mug Club

$50.00

Beginning 2022 your one time mug club renewal will be good FOREVER. You still get - New Personalized Mug (1) - 25% off alcohol all week - Monday Mug Club Specials - Personal pizzas for only $7 - The friends you make along the way PUT YOUR REQUESTED MUG NAME in the Special Request box (Max 11 Characters)

Apparel

We rotate in cool wearables throughout the year. Check out deals on what is in-stock now!
Grey Folded Beanie

Grey Folded Beanie

$15.00Out of stock

Warm head, cold beer. This is the goal. Our knit beanie rides "slouchy" and stylish.

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Warm knit beanie with fleece lining for ultimate comfort. Thanks for supporting Newaygo Brewing Co!

Skull Caps

$15.00
5 Panel Hat, Navy Blue

5 Panel Hat, Navy Blue

$30.00Out of stock

Original NBCo 5-Panel Hat. Designed and assembled in Newaygo by Third Coast Creative. Adjustable clip back!

5 Panel Hat, Camo

5 Panel Hat, Camo

$30.00Out of stock

Original NBCo 5-Panel Hat. Designed and assembled in Newaygo by Third Coast Creative. Adjustable clip back!

5 Panel Hat, Grey

5 Panel Hat, Grey

$30.00Out of stock

Original NBCo 5-Panel Hat. Designed and assembled in Newaygo by Third Coast Creative. Adjustable clip back!

Summer T-Shirt, Auburn

$25.00

Soft and brightly colored! Our summer shirts say Beer For The Great Outdoors! Limited sizes available until our spring apparel order.

Summer T-Shirt, Sage

$25.00

Soft and brightly colored! Our summer shirts say Beer For The Great Outdoors! Limited sizes available until our spring apparel order.

NBCO Sweatshirt

NBCO Sweatshirt

$55.00

Winter gear with our logo on it!

Beer Glass

Cool logo growlers, pint glasses and more. Travel with beer in style.
64oz Glass Growler

64oz Glass Growler

$10.00

Holds 4 pints of your beer of choice. Fill at Newaygo Brewing Co or any other brewery!

64oz Stainless Insulated Growler

64oz Stainless Insulated Growler

$45.00

Double-walled, vacuum sealed, stainless steel, swing top Growler. The best you can get!

32oz Glass Howler

32oz Glass Howler

$8.00

This cutie holds 2 pints! One for you and one for you after that first one!

White Logo Pint Glass

White Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Classic shaker style pint glass with the NBCo badge.

64oz Double Wall Growler

$65.00

Other Stuff

Unique items, Mustard, and more that you can pick up from the taproom.

Face Mask

$1.00
2 NBCo Stickers

2 NBCo Stickers

$5.00

Support our brewery by purchasing these awesome die cut stickers.

Ice - 16# Bag

Ice - 16# Bag

$5.50

Don't forget the ice!

Crowler Koozie (for 32oz can)

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled in historic downtown Newaygo, the Brewery and Taproom feature a fresh, and locally sourced menu of stone-baked pizzas, sandwiches, creative entrees, and award winning desserts! Free parking on side and back lots.

Website

Location

19 State Rd, Newaygo, MI 49337

Directions

Gallery
Newaygo Brewing Co image
Newaygo Brewing Co image
Newaygo Brewing Co image
Newaygo Brewing Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Seasons Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
9 S. Mechanic Fremont, MI 49412
View restaurantnext
Maria's Pizzaria
orange star5.0 • 6
500 S State St Sparta, MI 49345
View restaurantnext
The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
orange star4.5 • 509
111 COURTLAND ST ROCKFORD, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
The Corner Bar - Rockford
orange starNo Reviews
31 North Main Street Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Gypsy Nickel Lounge - 228 Baldwin St
orange star4.0 • 87
228 Baldwin St Big Rapids, MI 49307
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newaygo

City Limits
orange star4.6 • 897
8187 Mason Dr Newaygo, MI 49337
View restaurantnext
River Stop Cafe - 52 West State Road
orange star4.6 • 694
52 West State Road Newaygo, MI 49337
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newaygo
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston