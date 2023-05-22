Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Newbury Salads Williamsville

37 Reviews

$

5429 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$9.95

Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, dip, and dressing. Comes with quarter pita. Additional toppings extra.

Lunch

Signature Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Newbury Cobb Salad

Newbury Cobb Salad

$10.00

Romaine, hard-boiled egg, celery, bacon, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and Poppyseed Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Roman Caesar Salad

Roman Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar Dressing. Served with grilled pita.

Santorini Salad

Santorini Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Super Greens mix, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, Feta, Dried Cranberries, served with grilled pita. Dressing: Lemon

Signature Grain Bowls

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, romaine, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Jalapeno Salsa, Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro, Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

$9.95

Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, choice of dip, and dressing. Comes with quarter pita. Additional toppings extra.

Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, and Pita Roll Up

Spicy Thai Wrap

Spicy Thai Wrap

$10.49

Romaine, cabbage & carrot blend, red onion, cucumber, carrots, Asian crunchy noodles, hot sauce, and choice of protein.

Burrito

Burrito

$14.00

Romaine, black bean, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa, corn, and choice of protein.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$11.00

Falafel patty, RR humus, feta, romaine, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki.

Huge BLT

$14.00

Multi Grain Bread, Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, mayo

Soups

Sides

Home Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Greek Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Quinoa Tabouleh

$5.00

Bacon

$6.00

Pork Sausage

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Salads, Bowls & Build Your Own Bowls

Signature Salads

Signature Grain Bowls

Build Your Own

Mezzes (Starters)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Newbury is now ACROPOLIS OPA. Same menu at same prices but we added lots of Greek favorites and expanded the hours of operation. Enjoy!

Website

Location

5429 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

