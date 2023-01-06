Restaurant header imageView gallery

Newbury Salads Elmwood

470 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo, NY 14222

Build Your Own

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$7.00

Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.

BYO Grain Bowl

BYO Grain Bowl

$7.00

Choose your base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.

BYO Wrap

BYO Wrap

$7.00

Choose your wrap, (4) regular toppings, (1) premium topping, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.

BYO Soup

BYO Soup

$6.00

Choose (1) premium topping & (4) regular toppings. Additional toppings extra.

Signature Salads

Brainy Beet Salad

Brainy Beet Salad

$10.50

Baby spinach, baby arugula, raw beets, fresh blueberries, feta, walnuts, broccoli, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$10.50

Spring mix, romaine, herbed chicken, avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes, cucumbers, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.

Elmwood Hipster Salad

Elmwood Hipster Salad

$10.50

Baby spinach, romaine, herbed chicken, feta, dried cranberries, walnuts, radishes, carrots, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.

Cowboy Avocado Salad

Cowboy Avocado Salad

$10.50

Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onions, cilantro/mint mix, black beans, feta, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$10.50

Romaine, chicken, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and Greek dressing.

Newbury Cobb Salad

Newbury Cobb Salad

$10.50

Romaine, spicy chicken, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine, kale, Parmesan, grape tomatoes, chicken, tortilla chips, and Caesar dressing.

Signature Grain Bowls

Spicy Qunioa Bowl

Spicy Qunioa Bowl

$10.00

Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, cucumbers, feta, avocado, tomatoes, fresh mint/cilantro/parsley mix, and lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette.

Spicy Quinoa Crunch Bowl

Spicy Quinoa Crunch Bowl

$10.00

Spicy quinoa, corn, red cabbage, spicy broccoli, carrots, grape tomatoes, avocado, spicy sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, feta, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.

Burritos & Wraps

Burrito

Burrito

$7.00

Organic tortilla, brown rice, and chicken or hummus. Choice of toppings include: black beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, organic sour cream, and jalapeno salsa.

Spicy Tofu Thai Wrap

Spicy Tofu Thai Wrap

$7.00

Organic tortilla, spicy tofu, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, and sesame ginger dressing.

Vegan Humdinger Wrap

Vegan Humdinger Wrap

$7.00

Organic tortilla, roasted red peppers, hummus, avocado, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, sea salt, black pepper, and baby spinach.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Avocado, olive oil, red pepper flakes, Greek sea salt, and crumbled goat cheese on multi-grain bread.

Smoothies

Ventura Blvd

Ventura Blvd

$6.50

Kale, bananas, raw cashews, almond milk, and house-made simple syrup.

Oxford Street

Oxford Street

$6.50

Avocado, kale, pineapple, bananas, and coconut water.

Park Avenue

Park Avenue

$6.50

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, orange juice, and house-made simple syrup.

Ocean Drive

Ocean Drive

$6.50

Mango, pineapple, bananas, and coconut water.

Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue

$6.50

Peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, raspberries, chia seeds, and almond milk.

Wall Street

Wall Street

$6.50

Cold brew coffee, almond milk, cacao powder, bananas, and whey protein.

Elmwood & Hodge

Elmwood & Hodge

$6.50

Peach, strawberries, plain Greek yogurt, and almond milk.

Lombard Street

Lombard Street

$6.50

Cacao powder, peanut butter, bananas, almond milk, nutella, and whey protein.

Juice Cleanse Packages

Pack of 4 Juices

Pack of 4 Juices

$24.00

Includes your choice of any 4 juices.

