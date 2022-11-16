Newbury Salads Williamsville
37 Reviews
$
5429 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
Build Your Own
Build Your Own Salad
Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
Build Your Own Grain Bowl
Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
Build Your Own Wrap
Choose your wrap, one premium topping, 4 regular toppings, and dressing.
Signature Salads
Brainy Beet Salad
Baby spinach, baby arugula, beets, walnuts, broccoli, goat cheese, fresh blueberries, creamy cucumber basil dressing
Cowboy Avocado Salad
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeno lime cilantro dressing
Elmwood Hipster Salad
Baby spinach, romaine, herbed chicken, feta, dried cranberries, walnuts, carrots, radishes, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
Jalapeno Chicken Salad
Spring mix, romaine, herbed chicken, avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro dressing
Mediterranean Falafel Salad
Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, mediterranean lemon vinaigrette
Newbury Cobb Salad
Romaine, spicy chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
Three Greens Caesar Salad
Romaine, kale, spinach, tomatoes, herbed chicken, pita crisps, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Buffalo Chick Salad
Signature Grain Bowls
Spicy Qunioa Bowl
Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro & mint, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
Spicy Veggie Crunch Bowl
Spicy quinoa, red cabbage, spicy broccoli, feta, corn, carrots, tomato, avocado, spicy sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette
Falafel Bowl
Romaine, basmati white rice, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, cilantro & mint, feta, creamy cucumber basil dressing
Tuna Poke Bowl
Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro & mint, sesame ginger dressing
Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl
Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing
Burrito Bowl
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream
Buffalo Chick Bowl
Barbacoa Bowl
Signature Wraps
Vegan Humdinger Wrap
Tortilla wrap, baby spinach, roasted red pepper hummus, roasted red peppers, avocado, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, sea salt, black pepper
Spicy Tofu Thai Wrap
Tortilla wrap, spicy tofu, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, sesame ginger dressing
Greek Chicken Wrap
Tortilla wrap, herbed chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, Greek dressing
Chicken Burrito
Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa
Barbacoa Burrito
PB Chick
Toast Lunch Boxes
Everything Bagel & Egg Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, hard-boiled egg, everything bagel spice
EB &Egg Avocado Toast & Soup (BYO)
Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own Soup
EB & Egg Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)
Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup
Avocado Toast Over Spring Mix
Avocado mash, roasted red peppers, crumbled goat cheese, red pepper flakes, sea salt, olive oil
Avocado Toast & Soup (BYO)
Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own-Soup
Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)
Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup
Smoothies
Bedford Avenue Smoothie
PB fit powder, banana, mixed berries, almond milk
Elmwood & Hodge Smoothie
Peach, mixed berries, plain greek yogurt, almond milk, housemade simple syrup
Lombard Street Smoothie
Cacao powder, PB fit powder, banana, almond milk, hazelnut milk, whey protein
Ocean Drive Smoothie
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
Oxford Street Smoothie
Avocado, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut water
Park Avenue Smoothie
Mixed berries, orange juice, house-made simple syrup
Ventura Blvd Smoothie
Kale, banana, raw cashew, almond milk, house-made simple syrup
Wall Street Smoothie
Main Street Smoothie
High Street Smoothie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5429 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221