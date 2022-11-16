Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Newbury Salads Williamsville

37 Reviews

$

5429 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$7.95

Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

$7.95

Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.

Build Your Own Wrap

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.95

Choose your wrap, one premium topping, 4 regular toppings, and dressing.

Signature Salads

Brainy Beet Salad

Brainy Beet Salad

$11.95

Baby spinach, baby arugula, beets, walnuts, broccoli, goat cheese, fresh blueberries, creamy cucumber basil dressing

Cowboy Avocado Salad

Cowboy Avocado Salad

$11.95

Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onions cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeno lime cilantro dressing

Elmwood Hipster Salad

Elmwood Hipster Salad

$11.95

Baby spinach, romaine, herbed chicken, feta, dried cranberries, walnuts, carrots, radishes, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette

Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$11.95

Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spring mix, romaine, herbed chicken, avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro dressing

Mediterranean Falafel Salad

$11.95

Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, mediterranean lemon vinaigrette

Newbury Cobb Salad

Newbury Cobb Salad

$11.95

Romaine, spicy chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette

Three Greens Caesar Salad

Three Greens Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine, kale, spinach, tomatoes, herbed chicken, pita crisps, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chick Salad

$11.95

Signature Grain Bowls

Spicy Qunioa Bowl

Spicy Qunioa Bowl

$11.95

Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro & mint, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette

Spicy Veggie Crunch Bowl

$11.95

Spicy quinoa, red cabbage, spicy broccoli, feta, corn, carrots, tomato, avocado, spicy sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette

Falafel Bowl

$11.95

Romaine, basmati white rice, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, cilantro & mint, feta, creamy cucumber basil dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl

$11.95

Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro & mint, sesame ginger dressing

Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl

Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl

$11.95

Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing

Burrito Bowl

$11.95

Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream

Buffalo Chick Bowl

$11.95

Barbacoa Bowl

$12.95

Signature Wraps

Vegan Humdinger Wrap

Vegan Humdinger Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, baby spinach, roasted red pepper hummus, roasted red peppers, avocado, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, sea salt, black pepper

Spicy Tofu Thai Wrap

Spicy Tofu Thai Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, spicy tofu, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, sesame ginger dressing

Greek Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, herbed chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, Greek dressing

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$9.95

PB Chick

$9.95

Toast Lunch Boxes

Served on multigrain bread with a side of jalapeno lime cilantro dressing

Everything Bagel & Egg Avocado Toast

$8.95

Avocado spread, hard-boiled egg, everything bagel spice

EB &Egg Avocado Toast & Soup (BYO)

$12.95

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own Soup

EB & Egg Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)

$12.95

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup

Avocado Toast Over Spring Mix

Avocado Toast Over Spring Mix

$8.95

Avocado mash, roasted red peppers, crumbled goat cheese, red pepper flakes, sea salt, olive oil

Avocado Toast & Soup (BYO)

$12.95

Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own-Soup

Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)

$12.95

Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup

Smoothies

Bedford Avenue Smoothie

Bedford Avenue Smoothie

$7.45

PB fit powder, banana, mixed berries, almond milk

Elmwood & Hodge Smoothie

Elmwood & Hodge Smoothie

$7.45

Peach, mixed berries, plain greek yogurt, almond milk, housemade simple syrup

Lombard Street Smoothie

Lombard Street Smoothie

$7.45

Cacao powder, PB fit powder, banana, almond milk, hazelnut milk, whey protein

Ocean Drive Smoothie

Ocean Drive Smoothie

$7.45

Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water

Oxford Street Smoothie

Oxford Street Smoothie

$7.45

Avocado, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut water

Park Avenue Smoothie

Park Avenue Smoothie

$7.45

Mixed berries, orange juice, house-made simple syrup

Ventura Blvd Smoothie

Ventura Blvd Smoothie

$7.45

Kale, banana, raw cashew, almond milk, house-made simple syrup

Wall Street Smoothie

$7.45

Main Street Smoothie

$7.45

High Street Smoothie

$7.45

Sides

Sweet Street Sweets

$2.50

Soups

Rice Chicken

$5.95

Lemongrass

$4.95

Chili

$5.95

Mushroom

$5.45Out of stock

Minestrone

$5.45Out of stock

Build Your Own

Hummus Toast Over Spring Mix

$7.95

Roasted red pepper hummus, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro & mint

Hummus Toast & Soup (BYO)

$10.95

Hummus Toast with 16 oz. of Build-Your-Own Soup

Hummus Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)

$10.95

Hummus Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup

$4 DEEP EDDY

Deep Eddie

$4.00

$5 DRAFT

Draft

$5.00

BEER

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budveiser

$5.00

CBW the Whale/ IPA/ Go Pills

$4.00

Corona Extra/Light

$5.00

EBC Skibum

$4.00

Guiness

$6.00

Hayburner

$6.50

Heineken

$5.00

Leinenkugel

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Molson Canadian

$5.00

Perroni

$6.00

Rusty Chain

$4.00

Sam Adams Winter

$4.00

Resurgence IPA

$4.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

DRAFT

Blue Moon

$6.00

UFO

$6.00

Southern Tier IPA

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

GIN

New Amsterdam

$5.00+

Lockhouse Sakura

$6.00+

Lockhouse

$6.00+

Prarie

$5.50+

Tangueray

$6.00+

St Germain

$6.00+

HIGH NOON

High Noon

$7.00

MISC

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Baileys

$6.50

TEQUILA

Jose Gold

$5.50+

Herradura Reposado

$8.00+

1800 Silver

$6.50+

Milagro Blanco

$6.00+

Dolce Vida Blanco

$5.50+

Dolce Vida Lime

$5.50+

TRULY

Truly

$6.00

VODKA

Absolute Citron

$5.50+

Crop

$5.00+

Crop Cuke

$5.00+

Crop Lemon

$5.00+

Ketel One

$6.50+

Lockhouse

$5.50+

New Amsterdam

$5.00+

Stoli Orange

$6.00+

Stoli Raz

$6.00+

Titos

$5.00+

WHISKEY

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Bulleit

$7.00+

Crown

$6.50+

Crown Apple

$6.50+

Tully

$5.50+

WINE

Rose

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Noar

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Wycliffe Brut Champ

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
5429 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

