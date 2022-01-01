Restaurant header imageView gallery

Newbury Salads

112 Davie Blvd Unit B

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Brainy Beet Salad

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Salad

$7.95

Choose your salad base, 4 regular toppings, and dressing.

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

$7.95

Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, and dressing

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.95

Choose your wrap, one premium topping, 4 regular toppings, and dressing.

Signature Salads

Brainy Beet Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, baby arugula, beets, walnuts, broccoli, goat cheese, fresh blueberries, creamy cucumber basil yogurt dressing

Cowboy Avocado Salad

$10.95

Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onion, cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeño lime cilantro dressing

Elmwood Hipster Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, romaine, herbed chicken, feta, dried cranberries, walnuts, carrots, radishes, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette

Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$10.95

Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$10.95

Spring mix, romaine, herbed chicken, jalapeños, avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapeño lime cilantro dressing

Mediterranean Falafel Salad

$10.95

Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers. mediterranean lemon vinaigrette

Newbury Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine, spicy chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, jalapeño lime cilantro dressing

Three Greens Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, kale, spinach, tomatoes, herb chicken, pita crisps, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Plant Based Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Falafel Salad

$11.83

Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers. mediterranean lemon vinaigrette

Signature Grain Bowls

Spicy Quinoa Bowl

$10.95

Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, cilantro & mint, jalapeño lime cilantro vinaigrette

Spicy Veggie Crunch Bowl

$10.95

Spicy quinoa, red cabbage, spicy broccoli, feta, corn, carrots, tomato, avocado, spicy sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, jalapeno lime cilantro vinaigrette

Falafel Bowl

$10.95

Romaine, basmati white rice, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, cilantro & mint, feta, creamy cucumber basil yogurt dressing

Tuna Poke Bowl

$10.95

Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro & mint, sesame ginger dressing

Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl

$10.95

Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing

Chicken or Barbacao Beef Burrito Bowl

$10.95

Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream

Plant Based Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Signature Wraps

Vegan Humdinger Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, baby spinach, roasted red pepper hummus, roasted red peppers, carrots, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, sea salt, black pepper

Spicy Thai Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, spicy tofu, romaine, red cabbage, red onion, cucumber, carrots, sesame ginger dressing

Greek Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Tortilla wrap, herbed chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers., Greek dressing

Burrito

$9.35

Tortilla wrap, chicken, brown rice, romaine, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno salsa

Smoothies

Bedford Avenue Smoothie

$6.95

PB fit powder, banana, mixed berries, almond milk, ice

Elmwood & Hodge Smoothie

$6.95

Peach, mixed berries, plain greek yogurt, almond milk, housemade simple syrup, ice

Lombard Street Smoothie

$6.95

Cacao powder, PB fit powder, banana, almond milk, hazelnut milk, whey protein, ice

Ocean Drive Smoothie

$6.95

Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water, ice

Oxford Street Smoothie

$6.95

Kale, avocado, pineapple, banana, coconut water, ice

Park Avenue Smoothie

$6.95

Mixed berries, orange juice, house-made simple syrup, ice

Ventura Blvd Smoothie

$6.95

Kale, banana, raw cashew, almond milk, house-made simple syrup, ice

Wall Street Smoothie

$6.95

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Sweet Street Rice Krispy Bar

$2.50

Sweet Street Brownie

$2.50

Sweet Street Cookie

$2.50

Greek Rice Pudding w/Cinnamon 12oz

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Vitamin Water Zero Sugar 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Bottled Water- Dasani 16.9oz

$2.50

La Croix Sparkling 12oz Can

$2.00

Bottled Water - Smart Water 16.9oz

$2.50

Celsius Flavored Sparkling 12oz Can

$2.50

Pure Leaf Iced tea 18.5oz Bottle

$2.50

Coke 12oz Can

$2.50

Sprite 12oz Can

$2.50

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.50

Soups

Lemongrass Basil Thyme Soup 12oz

$4.95

Seasonal Soup 12oz

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Newbury serves the best salads, grain bowls, wraps, and smoothies. Great clean eating with big portions at a great price.

