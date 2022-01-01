Newbury Salads
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Newbury serves the best salads, grain bowls, wraps, and smoothies. Great clean eating with big portions at a great price.
Location
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South - 110 SE 6th St
No Reviews
110 SE 6th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Canyon - FTL - 620 S Federal Hwy
No Reviews
620 S Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Acropolis OPA & Newbury Salads
No Reviews
112 Davie Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
View restaurant
Lunchroom, Cookies & Cream, Red Cow BBQ
No Reviews
20 West Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
More near Fort Lauderdale