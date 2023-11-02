Pangaea GastroPub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At NewCity Bistro, we strive for quality & freshness. Born in Lake Mary, FL to serve the greater Orlando area.
Location
124 North Fourth Street Suite 1700, Lake Mary, FL 32746
Gallery