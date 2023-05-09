Newfangled Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Meatloaf sandwiches and much more!
Location
2258 E Main St, Bexley, OH 43209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Winston Coffee & Waffles - East Market - 1600 Oak St.
No Reviews
1600 Oak Street Columbus, OH 43205
View restaurant
Yellow Brick Pizza - East Market - 212 Kelton Ave
No Reviews
212 Kelton Avenue Columbus, OH 43205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bexley
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant