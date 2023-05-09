Restaurant header imageView gallery

Newfangled Kitchen

2258 E Main St

Bexley, OH 43209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The Fang

$9.50

Meatloaf, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, american cheese, fang sauce on brioche bun

Chatty Kathy

$9.50

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, swiss cheese, marbled rye

Shipyard Tunamelt

$9.50

Tuna salad, mayo, dijon mustard, pickles, white cheddar, marbled rye, grilleed

MENU

Meatloaf Sandwiches

The Fang

$9.50

Meatloaf, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, american cheese, fang sauce on brioche bun

Lucifer's Hammer

$9.50

Meatloaf, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, diablo sauce, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun

SwissShroom Melt

$9.75

Meatloaf, portabellos, swiss, fang sauce, marbled rye, grilled

Southern Melt

$9.75

Warm meatloaf, pimento cheese, tomato, red onion, marbled rye, grilled

Joe Cool

$8.50

Chilled meatloaf, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, ketchup, white bread

Meatloaf Reuben

$9.75

Warm meatloaf, swiss cheese, fang sauce, cole slaw, marbled rye, grilled

Hot Sandwiches

Shipyard Tunamelt

$9.50

Tuna salad, mayo, dijon mustard, pickles, white cheddar, marbled rye, grilleed

Georgia Reuben

$9.50

Turkey, swiss cheese, cole slaw, fang sauce, marbled rye, grilled

Devil Went Down to Georgia

$9.50

Turkey, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, cole slaw, diablo sauce, marbled rye, grilled

N.K. Reuben

$11.95

Warm corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, marble rye, grilled

Cluck Old Hen

$9.25

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, fang sauce, brioche bun

Hunter S. Chicken

$9.75

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce, bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun

Potsie

$8.25

Grilled thick-cut beef bologna, red onion, mustard, mayo, white bread

The Big Deal

$8.95

Grilled thick-cut beef bologna, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, brioche bun

Bella Donna

$9.50

Sliced portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomato, spinach, mozzarella, fang sauce, whole wheat, grilled

Low Country Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Spicy pimento cheese, american cheese, tomato, red onion, marbled rye, grilled

Cold Sandwiches

Augusta Birdie

$9.75

Turkey, pimento cheese, bacon, tomato, onion, toasted sour dough bread

Chatty Kathy

$9.50

Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, swiss cheese, marbled rye

Barnyard Caviar

$8.95

Egg salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, marbled rye

High Five

$9.75

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, white cheddar, toasted white bread

Joe Brrr

$11.00

Corned beef, turkey, swiss cheese, cole slaw, russian dressing, marbled rye

Classic Deli Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Corned beef, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

Ham, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.75

Egg salad, lettuce, tomato, marbled rye

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.50

Spring mix and kale, tomato, pickled green beans, roasted red peppers, red cabbage, carrots, ranch dressing

Large Garden Salad

$8.50

Spring mix and kale, tomato, pickled green beans, roasted red peppers, red cabbage, carrots, ranch dressing

Small Asian Salad

$6.75

Spring mix and kale, red cabbage, edamame, cashews, roasted red peppers, carrots, sesame ginger dressing

Large Asian Salad

$9.75

Spring mix and kale, red cabbage, edamame, cashews, roasted red peppers, carrots, sesame ginger dressing

Small Pecan Dijon Salad

$7.95

Spring mix and kale, bacon, spiced candied pecans, mozzarella, tomato, hard-boiled egg, honey-mustard dijon dressing

Large Pecan Dijon Salad

$10.95

Spring mix and kale, bacon, spiced candied pecans, mozzarella, tomato, hard-boiled egg, honey-mustard dijon dressing

Small Tuna Nicoise Salad

$7.95

Spring mix and kale, red potatoes, pickled green beans, tomato, kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, tuna salad, house vinaigrette

Large Tuna Nicoise Salad

$10.95

Spring mix and kale, red potatoes, pickled green beans, tomato, kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, tuna salad, house vinaigrette

Sides

Dill Pickle Potato Salad

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Carolina Kettle Potato Chips - Small

$2.75

Carolina Kettle Potato Chips - Large

$5.50

Whole Shabang Chips

$6.00

Pimento Cheese and Pretzels

$4.50

Chocolate Kettle Chip Cookie

$2.75

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.75

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.75

Scoop Egg Salad

$3.75

Meatloaf Slice

$5.50

Side of Fang Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Meatloaf

$4.75

Child-sized meatloaf served plain on bun

Kids Fang

$7.25

Child-sized warm meatloaf, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, fang sauce, brioche bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

American cheese on white bread, grilled

Kids Chicken Fangers

$4.75

Oven-roasted marinated chicken tenders (not breaded) served with fang sauce

BEVERAGES

Boylans Soda - Cola

$3.00

Boylans Soda - Root Beer

$3.00

Boylans Soda - Cream

$3.00

Boylans Soda - Orange

$3.00

Boylans Soda - Grape

$3.00

Wave Soda - Cucumber

$3.00

Wave Soda - Grapefruit

$3.00

Wave Soda - Tangerine

$3.00

Wave Soda - Blackberry

$3.00

Wave Soda - Mango

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Prickly Pear Soda

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Birch Beer

$3.00

Cheerwine Soda

$3.00

Diet Cheerwine Soda

$3.00

Harney & Sons Peach Tea

$3.00

Harney & Sons Black Tea

$3.00

Harney & Sons Lemonade

$3.00

Harney & Sons Tea and Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

RETAIL

Fang Sauce - 8 oz

$5.00

Pimento Cheese - 8 oz

$6.00

Chicken Salad - lb

$12.00

Tuna Salad - lb

$12.00

Egg Salad - lb

$10.00

Dill Pickle Potato Salad - lb

$5.90

Cole Slaw - lb

$5.90

Newfangled Kitchen T-Shirt

$25.00

Newfangled Kitchen Keychain

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meatloaf sandwiches and much more!

Website

Location

2258 E Main St, Bexley, OH 43209

Directions

