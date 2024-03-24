The New Fashioned
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Milwaukee is home to quirky traditions, remarkable food, and creative makers. You’ll find them all gathered at The New Fashioned—updated & curated for your perfect night out.
Location
1122 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oak Barrel Public House - 1033 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr
No Reviews
1033 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant
Dukes/Scooters - 158 E juneau ave
No Reviews
158 East Juneau Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant