New Glory Craft Brewery Alpine

Elder Statesman 32oz

$10.00

What do you do when you really want to brew a traditional English bitter, but don't have any yeast of English origin around? You put a 'Cali' spin on it of course! We brewed this bitter as traditionally as possible, featuring English Golden Promise and Crystal Malts and hopped exclusively with Golding hops. Big aromas of honey and biscuit from the malts with a smattering of floral notes from the hops. This lightweight ale is brewed for the 'Elder Statesman' in all of us.