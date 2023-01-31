New Glory Craft Brewery imageView gallery

New Glory Craft Brewery Alpine

8251 Alpine Avenue

Sacramento, CA 95826

Popular Items

Liquid Grove 4 Pack
Against The Currant 4 pack
Candy Freak 4 Pack

4-Packs

Against The Currant 4 pack

Against The Currant 4 pack

$18.00

Imperial kettle sour brewed in collaboration with our friends at Flatland Brewing Company. It's conditioned on black currant and blackberry purees, Madagascar bourbon vanilla, and cinnamon.

Candy Freak 4 Pack

Candy Freak 4 Pack

$18.00

It's about to go down! This deliciously freaky, candy-inspired imperial sour is fermented with raspberry puree, blueberry puree, Sicilian lemon puree, with other natural flavors added. It'll take you back to those days when you used to pick through those chewy sour candy bags looking for your favorite [blue] color. Get your [candy] freak on!

Citra Dream 4 Pack

Citra Dream 4 Pack

$16.00

This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus.

Greenergy 4-Pack

Greenergy 4-Pack

$18.00

This hazy classic is packed with Citra and Galaxy hops. It will energize all your senses! An intense danky floral aroma will hit you as soon as you open the can. On the palate, you'll get notes of clean citrus peel, splashes of tropical fruit, and that addicting dank finish. Comes in at 8.0% ABV!

Gummy Worms 4 Pack

Gummy Worms 4 Pack

$15.00

It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra nd Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV,

Hop Craze 2 4 Pack

Hop Craze 2 4 Pack

$18.00

In this experimental revolving hop series, we explore the ever evolving hop landscape and allow our brewers to hand select compelling and intriguing blends. This particular blend consists of a bouquet of Citra, Lotus, and Simcoe hops. Flavor notes for this beer: citrusy orange, lemon-lime, zesty, apricot, resinous, candied grape, tropical, west coast charm. Orange and other citrus flavors dominant with papaya and stonefruit.

Hop Craze 3 4 pack

Hop Craze 3 4 pack

$18.00

In this experimental revolving hop series, we explore the ever evolving hop landscape and allow our brewers to hand select compelling and intriguing blends. This particular blend consists of a bouquet of Riwaka, Mosaic, and Nelson hops. Hey, there's nothing wrong with being a little (hop) crazy!

Key Lime Gose 4 Pack

Key Lime Gose 4 Pack

$16.00

This refreshing New Glory original was first brewed in 2016, and it’s been a customer favorite ever since. It’s brewed with Indian coriander, Himalayan pink salt, and a whole-lotta key lime puree. You’ll experience that key lime tartness, balanced with a mild saltiness. It “gose” down so smoothly! Coming in at 4.7% ABV

Liquid Grove 4 Pack

Liquid Grove 4 Pack

$17.00

American IPA gushing with “citrusy” Pacific Northwest Hops and fermented with our expressive ale yeast to transport you smack-dab in the middle of local citrus groves. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Comes in at 7.2% ABV.

Loud Mouth 4 Pack

Loud Mouth 4 Pack

$17.00

This hazy monster is brewed with a dank and tropical fruit hop blend consisting of Vic Secret, Mosaic, and Simcoe. Flavors and aromas of pineapple and mango dominate, and it finishes with a slight bitter hop bite. Creamy, pillowy backbone? Yep! It's got that too, thanks to the flaked oats we add in the mash. Open up! Coming in at 7% ABV

NGB Pils 4-Pack

NGB Pils 4-Pack

$12.00

Let's get back to the classics! This brew is inspired by the pilsners first developed back in the 19th century. We use a pilsner grain that has been malted in the traditional Bohemian fashion along with 100% Tettnang hops. The resulting beer is floral with just a hint of spice. In typical pilsner fashion, it pours a bright, golden yellow. If you like crushable, ultra crisp beers, this one's for you. Prost! Comes in at 5.0%

Night Shade 4 pack

Night Shade 4 pack

$16.00

Introducing Nightshade Black IPA; a true oddity in the world of IPA's. Classic flavors of grapefruit and pine are achieved with the use of Citra, Centennial and Chinook hops. It's appropriately brewed with midnight wheat and rye malt for balanced flavors and that beautiful, dark, au naturel color. Some say freak, we say unique!

Powerthirst 4 Pack

Powerthirst 4 Pack

$18.00

We're taking this one straight back to 2007! First of all, it contains no caffeine - that would be illegal AF. We do like to dream that we harnessed the power of real lightning when we made this beer though. It's brewed with gratuitous amounts of energy drink flavoring and fresh orange peels. Enjoy all the flavors of your favorite energy drink without the extra side of heart palpitations. Coming in at 6.5%

Psyched 4 Pack

Psyched 4 Pack

$17.00

American IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, and Denali Hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Packaged in it's purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Coming in at 7.2% ABV

Splitting Atoms 4 Pack

Splitting Atoms 4 Pack

$18.00

American Double IPA brewed with 100% Citra Hops and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered. This beer was treated with an "atom splitting" enzyme for reduced gluten! Comes in at 8.2% ABV!

Ubahdank 4 Pack

Ubahdank 4 Pack

$15.00

This IPA will smack you in the face with its dank aromas and flavors. Its super sticky hop character is supported by a subtle, bready-like foundation of Northern American and German malts. Mosaic hops provide an array of citrus and tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, melon, papaya, tangerine and passion fruit. An uncharacteristically smooth bitterness leaves this beer insanely drinkable and will keep you coming back for more. 7.2%abv

Ubahlite 4 pack

Ubahlite 4 pack

$14.00

Ubah what? This classy, crisp, easy drinker is made with Amarillo, Mosaic, Cascade and Centennial hops. These hops provide this beer with flavors and aromas of grapefruit and orange. Ubahlite? Ubah-good? Ubah-yes!!

Wakey Wakey 4 Pack

Wakey Wakey 4 Pack

$14.00

This is our award-winning take on a classic American porter. We start this dark, luscious brew with a select blend of English roast malts and rolled oats. We then condition it on a bed of Madagascar vanilla beans, and a special blend of freshly roasted coffee from Valiant Coffee. The resulting beer is is bursting with flavors of bold chocolate and coffee, while boasting a silky smooth mouthfeel. Comes in at 6.5% ABV

Yippee Pie Yay 4 Pack

Yippee Pie Yay 4 Pack

$18.00

Imperial Kettle Sour fruited heavily with Black Currant, Cranberry and Tangerine purees, with vanilla and cinnamon added. Coming in at 8.3% ABV

Crowler

Against The Currant 32oz

Against The Currant 32oz

$13.00

Imperial kettle sour brewed in collaboration with our friends at Flatland Brewing Company. It's conditioned on black currant and blackberry purees, Madagascar bourbon vanilla, and cinnamon.

Candy Freak 32oz fill

Candy Freak 32oz fill

$13.00

It's about to go down! This deliciously freaky, candy-inspired imperial sour is fermented with raspberry puree, blueberry puree, Sicilian lemon puree, with other natural flavors added. It'll take you back to those days when you used to pick through those chewy sour candy bags looking for your favorite [blue] color. Get your [candy] freak on!

Citra Dream 32oz

Citra Dream 32oz

$12.00

This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus.

DDH Galactic Worms 32oz

DDH Galactic Worms 32oz

$13.00

American IPA brewed with double the amount of Galaxy, Citra, and Amarillo Hops and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unrefined and unfiltered.

Elder Statesman 32oz

Elder Statesman 32oz

$10.00

What do you do when you really want to brew a traditional English bitter, but don't have any yeast of English origin around? You put a 'Cali' spin on it of course! We brewed this bitter as traditionally as possible, featuring English Golden Promise and Crystal Malts and hopped exclusively with Golding hops. Big aromas of honey and biscuit from the malts with a smattering of floral notes from the hops. This lightweight ale is brewed for the 'Elder Statesman' in all of us.

Emo Backflip 32oz

Emo Backflip 32oz

$12.00

It was never just a phase! Inspired by an emo kid doing a backflip on the beach, this beer will have you blasting those angsty songs from your high school days. An abundance of Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Simcoe Cryo hops fall like tears into the darkness of the kettle. This easy-drinker is dank, citrusy, and tropical AF. It may be smooth, clean, and clear, but it will blacken your little emo heart. Coming in at 7.7% ABV

Greenergy 32oz

Greenergy 32oz

$13.00

This hazy classic is packed with Citra and Galaxy hops. It will energize all your senses! An intense danky floral aroma will hit you as soon as you open the can. On the palate, you'll get notes of clean citrus peel, splashes of tropical fruit, and that addicting dank finish. Comes in at 9.0% ABV!

Gummy Worms 32oz

Gummy Worms 32oz

$11.00

It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV.

Hop Craze 2 32oz

Hop Craze 2 32oz

$13.00

In this experimental revolving hop series, we explore the ever evolving hop landscape and allow our brewers to hand select compelling and intriguing blends. This particular blend consists of a bouquet of Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Idaho 7 hops. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with being a little [hop] crazy! Coming in at 9% ABV.

Hop Craze 3 32oz fill

Hop Craze 3 32oz fill

Key Lime Gose 32oz

Key Lime Gose 32oz

$12.00

This refreshing New Glory original was first brewed in 2016, and it’s been a customer favorite ever since. It’s brewed with Indian coriander, Himalayan pink salt, and a whole-lotta key lime puree. You’ll experience that key lime tartness, balanced with a mild saltiness. It “gose” down so smoothly! Comes in at 4.7% ABV.

Loud Mouth 32oz

Loud Mouth 32oz

$12.00

This hazy monster is brewed with a dank and tropical fruit hop blend consisting of Galaxy, Mosaic, and Simcoe. Flavors and aromas of pineapple and mango dominate, and it finishes with a slight bitter hop bite. Creamy, pillowy backbone? Yep! It's got that too, thanks to the flaked oats we add in the mash. Open up! Coming in at 7% ABV

Night Shade 32 oz

Night Shade 32 oz

$12.00

Introducing Nightshade Black IPA; a true oddity in the world of IPA's. Classic flavors of grapefruit and pine are achieved with the use of Citra, Centennial and Chinook hops. It's appropriately brewed with midnight wheat and rye malt for balanced flavors and that beautiful, dark, au naturel color. Some say freak, we say unique!

Powerthirst 32oz

Powerthirst 32oz

$13.00

Hey! Do you want to feel so COOL? This beer is for people who need gratuitous amounts of FLAVOR! It's brewed with INSANE amounts of orange zest, and other even more INSANE natural flavors! We like to dream that we harnessed the power of real lightning when we made this beer! AHHHH! It's like we made this kettle sour with an ACTUAL electrical storm! AHHH!

Psyched 32oz

Psyched 32oz

$12.00

American IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, and Denali Hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Packaged in it's purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Coming in at 7.2% ABV

Ubahdank 32oz

Ubahdank 32oz

$11.00

American IPA brewed with Pacific Northwest hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Comes in at 7.2% ABV.

Ubahlite 32oz

Ubahlite 32oz

$11.00

Ubah what? This classy, crisp, easy drinker is made with Amarillo, Mosaic, Cascade and Centennial hops. These hops provide this beer with flavors and aromas of grapefruit and orange. Ubahlite? Ubah-good? Ubah-yes!!

Wakey Wakey 32oz Fill

Wakey Wakey 32oz Fill

$12.00

Peanut Butter Dream 32oz

Splitting Atoms 32oz

Splitting Atoms 32oz

$13.00

American Double IPA brewed with 100% Citra Hops and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Comes in at 8.2% ABV!

Keg Deposit

A $100 Keg Deposit Fee must be charged for each keg sold. Keg Deposits are fully refundable upon return of the keg.

Keg Deposit

$100.00

$100 Keg Deposit charge. Fully refunded upon return of the keg shell

Kegs - 1/6 bbl

Against The Currant 1/6 Bbl Keg

Against The Currant 1/6 Bbl Keg

$131.59

Originally brewed with our friends at Flatland Brewing Company, this imperial kettle sour is appropriately fermented with black currant purée and blackberry purée, and conditioned on cinnamon, vanilla extract, and graham cracker extract. It has an array of tart berry pie flavors, and a perfectly thick mouthfeel. All you’re missing now is the vanilla ice cream!

Candy Freak 1/6 bbl Keg

Candy Freak 1/6 bbl Keg

$131.59

It's about to go down! This deliciously freaky, candy-inspired imperial sour is fermented with raspberry puree, blueberry puree, Sicilian lemon puree, with other natural flavors added. It'll take you back to those days when you used to pick through those chewy sour candy bags looking for your favorite [blue] color. Get your [candy] freak on!

Citra Dream Keg 1/6 bbl

Citra Dream Keg 1/6 bbl

$117.45

1/6bbl keg. This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus. Comes in 6.8% ABV.

Emo Backflip 1/6 bbl keg

Emo Backflip 1/6 bbl keg

$117.45

It was never just a phase! Inspired by an emo kid doing a backflip on the beach, this beer will have you blasting those angsty songs from your high school days. An abundance of Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Simcoe Cryo hops fall like tears into the darkness of the kettle. This easy-drinker is dank, citrusy, and tropical AF. It may be smooth, clean, and clear, but it will blacken your little emo heart.

Gummy Worms 1/6 bbl Keg

Gummy Worms 1/6 bbl Keg

$102.23Out of stock

American Pale Ale chock-full of “juicy” Pacific Northwest Hops and hazy wheat malt and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Comes in at 5.8% ABV.

Hop Craze 2 1/6 bbl Keg

Hop Craze 2 1/6 bbl Keg

$131.59Out of stock

In this experimental revolving hop series, we explore the ever evolving hop landscape and allow our brewers to hand select compelling and intriguing blends. This particular blend consists of a bouquet of Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, and Idaho 7 hops. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with being a little [hop] crazy! Coming in at 9% ABV

Key Lime Gose 1/6 bbl keg

Key Lime Gose 1/6 bbl keg

$102.23

This refreshing New Glory original was first brewed in 2016, and it’s been a customer favorite ever since. It’s brewed with Indian coriander, Himalayan pink salt, and a whole-lotta key lime puree. You’ll experience that key lime tartness, balanced with a mild saltiness. It “gose” down so smoothly!

Psyched 1/6 Bbl Keg

Psyched 1/6 Bbl Keg

$117.45Out of stock

American IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, and Denali hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Coming in at 7.2% ABV

Ubahdank 1/6 bbl Keg

Ubahdank 1/6 bbl Keg

$102.23Out of stock

American IPA brewed with Pacific Northwest hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Comes in at 7.2% ABV.

Yippee Pie Yay 1/6 BBL keg

Yippee Pie Yay 1/6 BBL keg

$131.59

Imperial kettle sour fruited heavily with black currant, cranberry, and tangerine purées. Conditioned on vanilla and cinnamon, and coming in at 8.3%. Is this a Christmas beer, or not?

Loud Mouth 1/6 bbl keg

Loud Mouth 1/6 bbl keg

$117.45Out of stock

This hazy monster is brewed with a dank and tropical fruit hop blend consisting of Galaxy, Mosaic, and Simcoe. Flavors and aromas of pineapple and mango dominate, and it finishes with a slight bitter hop bite. Creamy, pillowy backbone? Yep! It's got that too, thanks to the flaked oats we add in the mash. Open up!

Headwear

New Glory Snapback Hat (Heather Grey)

New Glory Snapback Hat (Heather Grey)

Gummy Worms Dad Cap

Gummy Worms Dad Cap

$28.00Out of stock

The 90s is back baby! This 100% chino twill dad cap features beautiful “Gummy Worms” lettering on the front, with our logo on the back. It’s unstructured, has a pre-curved visor, and has a tri-glide buckle closure in the back.

NG Logo Trucker Cap

NG Logo Trucker Cap

$25.00

Two-toned, and stylish AF, this logo’d snapback trucker cap is bound to become your new favorite headgear! It’s made from 100% cotton twill (front/side) and 100% poly mesh (mid/back).

Apparel

New Glory Broken Logo Unisex Tee (Grey Triblend)

New Glory Broken Logo Unisex Tee (Grey Triblend)

NG Logo Military Green

NG Logo Military Green

New Glory Vintage Men’s Ringer Tee (Navy/Gold)

New Glory Vintage Men’s Ringer Tee (Navy/Gold)

NG Logo Maroon

NG Logo Maroon

Wave Catcher Women’s V-Neck Tee (Turquoise)

Wave Catcher Women’s V-Neck Tee (Turquoise)

Charcoal New Glory Logo T-Shirt

Charcoal New Glory Logo T-Shirt

NGCB Buffalo Plaid Grey Button Up

NGCB Buffalo Plaid Grey Button Up

NGCB Buffalo Plaid Blue Button Up

NGCB Buffalo Plaid Blue Button Up

Blue New Glory Logo T-Shirt

Blue New Glory Logo T-Shirt

Where's My Beer T-Shirt

Where's My Beer T-Shirt

New Glory Pullover Hoodie

New Glory Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Crafted for comfort, this hoodie is perfect for relaxing. It's soft and comfortable even more-so after washing. It's spun from a plush air jet poly-cotton blend to reduce pilling, and it's preshrunk! Features a double-lined hood with color-matched drawstrings.

New Glory Zip-Up Hoodie

New Glory Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

An incredibly soft and relaxed unisex full zip up hoodie, spun from a plush poly-cotton blend, will quickly become a go-to essential. Features a relaxed fit, hood with white drawstrings, full zip closure and ribbed cuffs and waistband.

Blue Citra Dream Hoodie

Blue Citra Dream Hoodie

$45.00

Crafted for comfort, this “dreamy” hoodie is perfect for relaxing. It's soft and comfortable even more-so after washing. It's spun from a plush air jet poly-cotton blend to reduce pilling, and it's preshrunk! It has a double-lined hood with color-matched drawstrings. On the front left chest, you’ll find the New Glory logo, and on the back, you’ll find our citra-lovin’ space monkey

Ubahdank T-shirt

Ubahdank T-shirt

$25.00

This updated unisex essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton. It features the New Glory logo on the left chest, and rad Ubahdank artwork on the back.

Gummy Worms T-shirt

Gummy Worms T-shirt

$25.00

This updated unisex essential fits like a well-loved favorite, featuring a crew neck, short sleeves and designed with superior combed and ring-spun cotton. It features the New Glory logo on the left chest, and delicious Gummy Worms artwork on the back.

Squad Goals Cropped Hoodie

Squad Goals Cropped Hoodie

$40.00

Squad Goals! Need we say more? This might just be our coolest shirt to-date! It’s super soft (made with poly-cotton-rayon blend), pre-shrunk, and modestly cropped. It features our core beer icons in squad fashion (no pun intended). Say hello to your next favorite top!

NG Fanny Pack

NG Fanny Pack

$15.00

Fanny packs are life! Not really...but you know what we mean! We couldn’t be happier that they’re back in style. This pack features an eye-catching edge-to edge pattern, adjustable straps, and two zippered compartments. Did we mention that this thing can hold like two 16oz. cans of beer with room to spare?

Glassware

16oz Nonic Pint

16oz Nonic Pint

$5.00

16oz Nonic Pint Glass w/ New Glory Logo

16oz Belgian Tulip Glass

16oz Belgian Tulip Glass

Wine 10.5 oz Glass

Wine 10.5 oz Glass

Wakey Wakey CamelBak® Mug

Wakey Wakey CamelBak® Mug

$25.00

New Glory's Wakey Wakey 12oz vacuum insulated CamelBak® camp mug

8 oz glass

Misc. Merch

Gummy Worms Pin

Gummy Worms Pin

$8.00

Gummy Worms Quail and Worm Enamel Pin

Ubahdank Pin

Ubahdank Pin

$8.00

Ubahdank Bear Enamel Pin

Mosaic Broh Pin

Mosaic Broh Pin

$8.00

Hop Broh Enamel Pin

Citra Dream Pin

Citra Dream Pin

$8.00

Citra Space Chimp Enamel Pin

New Glory Pins 4-Pack

New Glory Pins 4-Pack

$25.00

4 Enamel Pins: Ubahdank Bear Gummy Worms Quail & Worm Citra Dream Space Chimp Do You Even Mosaic Hop Broh

New Glory Doggo Bandanas

New Glory Doggo Bandanas

$5.00

Plaid design doggo bandanas made of microfiber. One size fits most. Can be rolled or worn on the back of the neck to fit smaller doggos. Also works great to clean your glasses!

Vice Pro Plus Golf Ball Sleeve

Vice Pro Plus Golf Ball Sleeve

$13.00

Sleeve of three Vice Pro Plus Golf balls. Designed and engineered in Germany. “Good enough to play, sexy enough to display.” -Jared Long (HCP Index 8)

Hop Grinder

Hop Grinder

Crowler Koozie

Crowler Koozie

Sticker Sheet

Sticker Sheet

Button

Nightshade Sticker

Nightshade Sticker

$1.00

Sticker

Danktastic Sticker

Danktastic Sticker

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
8251 Alpine Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95826

