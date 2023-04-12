- Home
New Kahala
No reviews yet
600 East Grand Avenue
Carbondale, IL 62901
Popular Items
Appetizers & Soups
Egg Roll
Cabbage and ground beef stuffed in a crispy shell.
Crab Rangoons (4)
Sweet cream cheese whipped with imitation crab meat stuffed into wontons shells.
Fried Wontons (6)
Seasoned pork folded into wonton shells and fried until crispy!
Pork Belly Sliders
Slow-cooked pork belly, pickled mustard greens, and crushed peanuts served in a Chinese bun.
Chinese Donuts
Steamed "Not Dad's" Dumplings
Fried "Not Dad's" Dumplings
Egg Drop Soup
Wonton Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Fish Ball Soup
Tofu & Veggie Soup
Almond Cookies
Fortune Cookies
Main Entrees
Chinese Veggies
A traditional Chinese stir fry with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, celery, and mushrooms. Chicken or shrimp is served in a white sauce. Beef, pork, or combination is served in a brown sauce.
Broccoli
Crunchy broccoli, carrots, and yellow onions stir-fried in a brown sauce with your choice of meat. Combination broccoli has beef, shrimp, and chicken in a brown sauce.
Garlic Sauce
Our most popular sauce, comes with your choice of meats with green pepper, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, and celery. Note: Broccoli with garlic is served with broccoli only!
String Beans in Garlic
Fresh beans in a spicy garlic sauce with your choice of protein!
Curry
Yellow curry simmered with cabbage, yellow onions, and carrots, with your choice of meat.
Hunan
Your choice of protein in a spicy brown sauce with green peppers, baby carrots, chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms.
Moo Shu
An Asian spin on a fajita, your choice of meats stir-fried with eggs and cabbage served with 4 thin shells. Rice available instead.
Chili Sauce
Shrimp or Chicken is sauteed with yellow onions in a sweet-spicy red chili sauce. Beef or pork is stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with celery, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots.
Peanuts
Chicken or shrimp: celery and baby carrots and chili peppers stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce topped with peanuts. Beef, pork, or combination: green peppers, baby carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, celery, and mushrooms in spicy brown sauce with chili peppers and topped with peanuts.
Tofu
Slices of bean curd simmered in a brown with your choice of meats and peas and carrots. Combination bean curd has broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, celery, and mushrooms.
Cashew
Celery and carrots in a savory brown sauce with your choice of meat.
Twice Cooked
Cabbage, carrots, and green peppers stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with your choice of meat.
Pepper
Green peppers and sliced yellow onions stir-fried with your choice of meats in a brown sauce.
Snow Peas
Your choice of meat is stir-fried with fresh snow peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, straw mushrooms. Chicken and Shrimp are with a white sauce and beef, pork, or combo are stir-fried in a brown sauce.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, peas and carrots, and eggs in a light sauce.
Szechuan
This dish has celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in a slightly sweet brown sauce.
Snow Peas & Bean Sprouts
Fresh sprouts and snow peas stir fried with your choice of protein!
Pork with Peking Sauce
Strips of pork stir fried with bamboo in a light sweet brown sauce.
Chop Suey
This dish has celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in a slightly sweet brown sauce.
General Tso's
Our most popular dish..the General Tso (pronounced ts-ohs) is a sweet and spicy glaze with your choice of meats.
Sweet & Sour
Your choice of white meat chicken, pork, shrimp, or combo..lightly battered and topped with