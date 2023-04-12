Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Kahala

No reviews yet

600 East Grand Avenue

Carbondale, IL 62901

Popular Items

Fried Rice
General Tso's
Lo Mein


Appetizers & Soups

Egg Roll

$2.25

Cabbage and ground beef stuffed in a crispy shell.

Crab Rangoons (4)

$4.70

Sweet cream cheese whipped with imitation crab meat stuffed into wontons shells.

Fried Wontons (6)

$3.70

Seasoned pork folded into wonton shells and fried until crispy!

Pork Belly Sliders

$6.00+

Slow-cooked pork belly, pickled mustard greens, and crushed peanuts served in a Chinese bun.

Chinese Donuts

$2.75
Steamed "Not Dad's" Dumplings

$8.50+
Fried "Not Dad's" Dumplings

$8.50+
Egg Drop Soup

$3.25+
Wonton Soup

$3.50+
Hot & Sour Soup

$3.75+

Fish Ball Soup

$4.00+

Tofu & Veggie Soup

$4.25+
Almond Cookies

$2.00

Fortune Cookies

$0.15

Main Entrees

Chinese Veggies

$12.00

A traditional Chinese stir fry with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, celery, and mushrooms. Chicken or shrimp is served in a white sauce. Beef, pork, or combination is served in a brown sauce.

Broccoli

$12.00

Crunchy broccoli, carrots, and yellow onions stir-fried in a brown sauce with your choice of meat. Combination broccoli has beef, shrimp, and chicken in a brown sauce.

Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Our most popular sauce, comes with your choice of meats with green pepper, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, and celery. Note: Broccoli with garlic is served with broccoli only!

String Beans in Garlic

$12.20

Fresh beans in a spicy garlic sauce with your choice of protein!

Curry

$12.20

Yellow curry simmered with cabbage, yellow onions, and carrots, with your choice of meat.

Hunan

$12.20

Your choice of protein in a spicy brown sauce with green peppers, baby carrots, chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms.

Moo Shu

$12.20

An Asian spin on a fajita, your choice of meats stir-fried with eggs and cabbage served with 4 thin shells. Rice available instead.

Chili Sauce

$12.20

Shrimp or Chicken is sauteed with yellow onions in a sweet-spicy red chili sauce. Beef or pork is stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with celery, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots.

Peanuts

$12.20

Chicken or shrimp: celery and baby carrots and chili peppers stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce topped with peanuts. Beef, pork, or combination: green peppers, baby carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, celery, and mushrooms in spicy brown sauce with chili peppers and topped with peanuts.

Tofu

$12.20

Slices of bean curd simmered in a brown with your choice of meats and peas and carrots. Combination bean curd has broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, celery, and mushrooms.

Cashew

$12.20

Celery and carrots in a savory brown sauce with your choice of meat.

Twice Cooked

$12.20

Cabbage, carrots, and green peppers stir-fried in a spicy brown sauce with your choice of meat.

Pepper

$12.20

Green peppers and sliced yellow onions stir-fried with your choice of meats in a brown sauce.

Snow Peas

$12.70

Your choice of meat is stir-fried with fresh snow peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, straw mushrooms. Chicken and Shrimp are with a white sauce and beef, pork, or combo are stir-fried in a brown sauce.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$12.70

Shrimp, peas and carrots, and eggs in a light sauce.

Szechuan

$12.20

This dish has celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in a slightly sweet brown sauce.

Snow Peas & Bean Sprouts

$12.20

Fresh sprouts and snow peas stir fried with your choice of protein!

Pork with Peking Sauce

$12.70

Strips of pork stir fried with bamboo in a light sweet brown sauce.

Chop Suey

$12.20

This dish has celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in a slightly sweet brown sauce.

General Tso's

$13.20

Our most popular dish..the General Tso (pronounced ts-ohs) is a sweet and spicy glaze with your choice of meats.

Sweet & Sour

$13.45

Your choice of white meat chicken, pork, shrimp, or combo..lightly battered and topped with