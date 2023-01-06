Restaurant header imageView gallery
Elaina’s Club Cafe at John Newcombe Country Club

review star

No reviews yet

625 Mission Valley Rd

New Braunfels, TX 78132

Order Again

Popular Items

The Grind
The Full Experience Meal Package
Mexican Protein Bowl

Blended/ Iced

Strawberry Lemonade (Frozen)

$6.00

Frozen strawberries | Sugar-Free Lemonade EAAs (essential amino acids) | Ice 25 Calories 0 Fat | 0 Protein | 8 Carbs

Blueberry Mint Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Rush Hour Protein Shake

$8.00

Texas Pecan Coffee | 100% Cocoa | Almond Butter | Whey 30g Protein | 5g Carbs | 15g Fat

Strawberry Shortcake Protein Shake

$8.00

Frozen strawberries | Almond butter | almond milk | whey 350 Calories 15 Fat | 30 Protein | 25 Carbs

Skinny Elvis Protein Shake

$8.00

Frozen banana | Peanut butter | 100% Cocoa | almond milk | whey 400 Calories 15 Fat | 30 Protein | 40 Carbs

Buff Berry Protein Shake

$8.00

Frozen blueberries | Almond butter | almond milk | whey 335 Calories 15 Fat | 30 Protein | 20 Carbs

Detox Berry Blast Protein Shake

$8.00

Frozen strawberries | Frozen banana | Amazing Greens sugar grass blend | almond milk | whey 275 Calories 2 Fat | 30 Protein | 35 Carbs

Hydration Slushy (Tropical Punch)

$4.00

Tropical punch drink blended with ice and water for a cool refreshing treat.

Coffee

Texas Pecan Drip Coffee (Hot)

$3.00

Gruene Coffee Haus Roasted “Texas Pecan” drip coffee 0 calorie 0 Protein | 0 Carb | 0 Fat

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

Pizza

Please allow minimum 10-15min lead time as pizza is cooked to order. In the order it has been received.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Classic cheese pizza topped with pepperoni & sweet garlic herb drizzle.

$14.00

Classic cheese pizza topped with pepperoni & sweet garlic herb drizzle.

$16.00

Classic cheese pizza topped with seasoned chicken, Smokin BBQ sauce and bacon. Garnish with green onions.

Veggie Pizza

$16.00
$16.00Out of stock

Classic cheese pizza topped with seasoned chicken, Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

0% Fat Greek Yogurt | House-made granola | Honey | Seasonal Fruit 235 Calories 25 Protein | 25 Carbs | 4 Fat

Acai Bowl

$9.00

A blend of greens superfoods, açaí, banana, almond milk, seasonal granola & honey drizzle.

Smoothie Bowl (PB Banana)

$9.00

Frozen Banana | All-Natural Peanut Butter | Almond Milk | Fresh Banana | Seasonal Chocolate Granola | Honey |

Smoothie Bowl (Mixed Berry)

$9.00

Frozen Strawberry | Frozen Banana | Almond Milk | Fresh Berries | Seasonal Granola | Honey |

Smoothie Bowl (Peach Crisp)

$9.00

Frozen Peach | All-Natural Almond Butter | Almond Milk | Fresh Fruit Mix | Seasonal Granola | Honey |

Protein Cereal (GF)

$3.50

Rice based Chex mix cereal, coated in our sugar-free white chocolate vanilla whey protein. Mix-Ins change based on flavor choice. 15g Protein 30g Carbs 4g Fat 180 calories

Protein Pancakes (GF)

$9.00

Eggs | Vanilla Whey | Almond Flour | Low-Fat Cream Cheese | Cinnamon Served with sugar-free “Walden Farms” maple syrup 300 Calories 30 Protein | 3 Carbs | 20 Fat

Lunch

Asian Protein Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Takeout sauce | YumYum sauce | Sesame Seeds 350 Calories 30 P | 50 C | 5 Fat

Mexican Protein Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Chili Lime Sauce | Dairy-Free Low-Fat Chipotle aioli 350 Calories 30 P | 50 C | 5 Fat

Buffalo Ranch Protein Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Spicy Buffalo Sauce | Dairy-Free Low Calorie Ranch 350 Calories 30 P | 50 C | 5 Fat

Chicken Bacon Ranch Protein Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Bacon | Dairy-Free, Low-Fat Ranch 370 Calories 30 P | 50 C | 12 Fat

Smokin Bacon BBQ Protein Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Bacon | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Smokin Papi BBQ Sauce | Green Onions 375 Calories 30 P | 50 C | 12 F

"Fully Loaded" Protein Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Bacon | Ranch | Sweet Papi Honey Mustard | Green Onions 375 Calories 30 P | 50 C | 12 F

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Chicken | Melted Cheese Blend | Spicy Buffalo Sauce | Flour Tortilla | Low-Fat Ranch 22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 8g Fat 350 calories **Contains wheat & dairy**

Cuban Wrap

$10.00

Ham | Chicken | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla | Sweet Papi Mustard Dipping Sauce 22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 15g Fat 400 calories **Contains wheat & dairy**

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Chicken | Bacon | Melted Cheese Blend | | Flour Tortilla | Low-Calorie Ranch Dipping Sauce 22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 8g Fat 350 calories **Contains wheat & dairy**

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.00

Bacon | Chicken | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla | Low-Fat Chipotle Aioli 22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 8g Fat 350 calories **Contains wheat & dairy**

Plain Jane Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla | Choice of Low-Calorie Sauce on the side 22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 8g Fat 350 calories **Contains wheat & dairy**

The Full Experience Package

$225.00

6 Breakfast 6 Lunch 6 Dinners 6 Protein Doughnuts 100% gluten-free & sugar-free meal packages from Gainz Bakery

The Grind Package

6 lunch entree 6 dinner entree
$125.00

6 Lunch 6 Dinner Entrees 100% gluten-free & sugar-free meal packages from Gainz Bakery Cafe

Bakery

Protein Doughnut

$4.50+

Gainz Bakery signature protein doughnuts. Gluten-free & Sugar-free 7-10g Fat | 6-10g Protein | 2-3g Carbs

Snack Mix

$3.50

Seasonal blend of crunchy snack mixes.

Protein Cereal

$3.00

Supplements

Pre-workout

$60.00

Burn Away

$70.00

Fiber

$42.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Cafe services for members and non-members @JNCC Shakes | Smoothies | Wraps | Pizza | GF Options

Location

625 Mission Valley Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Directions

