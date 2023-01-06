Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Elaina’s Club Cafe at John Newcombe Country Club
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Cafe services for members and non-members @JNCC Shakes | Smoothies | Wraps | Pizza | GF Options
Location
625 Mission Valley Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop - 1615 N Loop 1604 E
No Reviews
1615 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Braunfels
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurant
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
More near New Braunfels