Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling 293 JT Connell Hwy

Draft Beer

Alebrije Mexian Lager

$6.00

Mexican Style Lager

Berry Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Fruited Sour

Blueberry Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Wheat Ale

Bushwick Pilsner

$6.00

Czech Style Lager

California Love

$7.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA

Coast

$7.00Out of stock

Low Calorie Pale Ale

Daybreak

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian Style Wit

Harbor Light Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Light Lager

It Ain't Easy

$8.00Out of stock

Northeast Double IPA

Juicy Fruit

$7.00Out of stock

Fruited Sour

Own the Night

$7.00

Northeast IPA

Rhode Rage

$8.00

Double IPA

Rhode Trip

$7.00

New England IPA

Save the Robots

$7.00

Northeast IPA

TV Party

$7.00

Hazy Pale Ale

Ukiyo Rice Lager

$6.00

Rice Lager

Ungourdly Hour

$8.00

It's Called Soccer

$6.00

4 oz Draft Pours

Rhode Trip 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Rhode Rage 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Blueberry Ale 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Coast 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Daybreak 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Save the Robots 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Own the Night 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

TV Party 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

It Ain't Easy 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

California Love 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Juicy Fruit 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Bushwick Pilsner 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Alebrije Mexian Lager 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Ukiyo Rice Lager 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Berry Sour 4oz

$4.00

4oz Pour

Spirits

Seafog Rye Whiskey

$10.00Out of stock

Straight Rye Whiskey

Seafog Single Malt Whiskey

$10.00

Single Malt Whiskey

Thomas Tew Reserve Rum

$10.00

Aged Rum

Thomas Tew Single Barrel Rum

$8.00

Single Barrel Rum

White Squall Gin

$8.00

American Contemporary Gin

White Squall Vodka

$8.00

Vodka

Cocktails

Beltway Crush

$12.00

Vodka, Vanilla Water, OJ, Peach, Mint

Cucumber Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Cucumber Water, Ginger Beer

Rum Punch

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Vodka, Espresso, Vanilla

French 75

$16.00

Gin, SS, Lemon Juice, Champagne

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin, SS, Lime Juice

Gin and Tonic

$10.00

White Squall Gin, Tonic, Lime

Gin Fizz

$10.00

White Squall Gin, SS, Lemon Juice

Grey Lady

$12.00

Gin, Ginger SS, Earl Grey Tea Extract

Greyhound

$10.00

Vodka, Grapfruit Juice

Manhattan

$12.00

Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Martini

$16.00

Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Olives

Meet Me at the Cliffwalk

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, Lime, Mint, SS

Nengroni

$12.00

Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Newport Stormy

$10.00

Single Barrel Rum, Ginger Beer

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Seafog Single Malt, Bitters, SS, Orange Peel

Penicillin

$12.00

Whiskey, Lemon Juice, SS

Porch Sipper

$12.00

Gin, Blueberry, Cucumber Water, Mint

$12.00

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Vodka, OJ

Sea Fog Penecillin

$12.00

Smile

$12.00

Vodka, Blueberry, Mintm Ginger SS, Lemonade

Spice Rum Mojito

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Gin, Lemon Juice, SS, Soda

TT Rum Punch

$10.00

Vodka Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Whiskey, Lemon, SS, Egg White

Transfusion

$12.00

Cucumber Refresher Pre Batch

$12.00

Tangy Passion Pre Batch

$12.00

Espresso Prebatch

$12.00

Blackberry Gin Cooler

$12.00

Highball

Gin and Soda

$9.00

Gin and Choice of Soda

Reserve Rum and Soda

$12.00

Reserve Rum and Choice of Soda

Rye and Soda

$9.00Out of stock

Rye and Choice of Soda

Single Barrel Rum and Soda

$9.00

Rum and Choice of Soda

Vodka and Soda

$9.00

Vodka and Choice of Soda

Whiskey and Soda

$9.00

Whiskey and Choice of Soda

To Go Beer

Alebrije Mexian Lager (4 pack cans)

$14.00

$14.00

Berry Sour (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Blueberry Ale (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Bushwick Pilsner (4 pack cans)

$14.00

$14.00

California Love (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Coast (6 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Daybreak (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Harbor Light Lager (4 pack cans)

$14.00

$14.00

It Ain't Easy (4 pack cans)

$18.00

$18.00

Juicy Fruit (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Own the Night (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Rhode Rage (4 pack cans)

$18.00

$18.00

Rhode Trip (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Save the Robots (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

TV Party (4 pack cans)

$16.00

$16.00

Ukiyo Rice Lager (4 pack cans)

$14.00

$14.00

Malasada 4 Pack

$14.00

Vodka

$35.00

Gin

$35.00

Robot 19.2

$8.00

Singl Barrel

$35.00

Seafog

$60.00

Spiced Rum

$30.00

Can Pours

Alebrije Mexian Lager (Can Pour)

$7.00

$7.00

Berry Sour (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Blueberry Ale (Can Pour)

$7.00

$7.00

Bushwick Pilsner (Can Pour)

$7.00

$7.00

California Love (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Coast (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Daybreak (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Harbor Light Lager (Can Pour)

$7.00

$7.00

It Ain't Easy (Can Pour)

$9.00

$9.00

Juicy Fruit (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Own the Night (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Rhode Rage (Can Pour)

$9.00

$9.00

Rhode Trip (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Save the Robots (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

TV Party (Can Pour)

$8.00

$8.00

Ukiyo Rice Lager (Can Pour)

$7.00

$7.00

Crowlers/Growlers

Alebrije 32oz

$10.00

Alebrije 64oz

$20.00

Berry Sour 32oz

$12.00

Berry Sour 64oz

$24.00

Blueberry Ale 32oz

$10.00

Blueberry Ale 64oz

$20.00

Bushwick Pilsner 32oz

$10.00

Bushwick Pilsner 64oz

$20.00

California Love 32oz

$12.00

California Love 64oz

$24.00

Coast 32oz

$12.00

Coast 64oz

$24.00

Daybreak

$12.00

Daybreak 64oz

$24.00

Harbor Light 32oz

$10.00

Harbor Light 64oz

$20.00

It Ain't Easy 32oz

$14.00

It Ain't Easy 64oz

$28.00

Juicy Fruit 32oz

$12.00

Juicy Fruit 64oz

$24.00

Own the Night 32oz

$12.00

Own the Night 64oz

$24.00

Rhode Rage 32oz

$14.00

Rhode Rage 64oz

$28.00

Rhode Trip 32oz

$12.00

Rhode Trip 64oz

$24.00

Save the Robots 32oz

$12.00

Save the Robots 64oz

$24.00

TV Party 32oz

$12.00

TV Party 64oz

$24.00

Ukiyo 32oz

$10.00

Ukiyo 64oz

$20.00

Merch

Beanie

$25.00

Branded Glass

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mango Mule

$8.00

Sweet Sunrise

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’ve been brewing craft beer since 1999 and distilling spirits since 2006. Every drop sold, including our brand collectives Radiant Pig Craft Beer & Braven Brewing Company, is brewed, distilled, bottled, and/or canned in our Newport, RI facility.

Location

293 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

