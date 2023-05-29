Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling 293 JT Connell Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We’ve been brewing craft beer since 1999 and distilling spirits since 2006. Every drop sold, including our brand collectives Radiant Pig Craft Beer & Braven Brewing Company, is brewed, distilled, bottled, and/or canned in our Newport, RI facility.
293 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840
