A map showing the location of Newport Pie & Coffee LLC 125 N. Washington AveView gallery

Newport Pie & Coffee LLC 125 N. Washington Ave

No reviews yet

125 N. Washington Ave

Newport, WA 99156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST

BISCUITS & GRAVY

B & G ONLY

$10.95

B & G W/EGG

$12.95

GYPSY TOAST

G TOAST

$12.95

THE BOMB

BOMB

$6.95

LUNCH

SANDWICHES

ROASTER

$15.95

TURKSTER

$15.95

HAM-STER

$15.95

CHICKSTER

$15.95

CHEESE-STER

$5.95

SOUP

SOUP

$9.95

BAKERY

Savory

CROISSANT

$6.00

KOLACHE

$6.00

SCONE

$6.00

PUFF PASTRY

$6.00

SWEET

KOLACHE

$6.00

CROISSANT

$6.00

PUFF PASTRY

$6.00

SCONE

$6.00

DONUT

$2.50

COOKIE

$2.00

SLICE CAKE

$8.50

SLICE PIE

$6.00

KETO CHEESECAKE

$9.95

KETO MUFFINS

$3.00

MINI CAKES

$9.95

MISC

$6.00

WHOLE PIE

$26.95

WHOLE CAKE

$28.95

DISCOUNTED

1/2 $ DONUT

$1.25

GRAB AND GO

$5.00

1/2 $ GENERAL

$3.00

CAFE

COFFEE

12 OUNCE

$4.00

16 OUNCE

$4.25

20 OUNCE

$4.75

24 OUNCE

$5.00

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

RETAIL BAGS

$15.50

DRINKS

SODA CANS

$1.75

MONTANA WATER

$2.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

RED BULL

$3.50

JUICE/MILK

$3.00

ENERGY DRINKS

FLVR RED BULL

$4.75

LOTUS

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 N. Washington Ave, Newport, WA 99156

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
