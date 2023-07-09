  • Home
Newport Protective Club 596 Thames Street

596 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840

Bar Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Absolut

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Oranje

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Stoli Karamel

$9.00

Stole Vanilla

$9.00

Ketel Peach & Orange Blosson

$9.00

Ketel Grapefruit & Rose

$9.00

Ketel Cucumber & Mint

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Aviation

$8.00

Dingle Distillery

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings Dark

$9.00

Goslings Gold

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Vago Mexicano

$20.00

Vago Espadín

$12.00

Xicaru

$8.00

Xicaru 102

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Powers

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Connemara

$11.00

Writers Tears

$12.00

Dingle Distillery

$17.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Dewars

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Speyburn

$10.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Oban

$18.00

Lagavulin

$20.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambard

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Carolans

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Ginger Brandy

$7.00

Dr. McGillicuddy

$7.00

Cocktails

Grapefruit Champagne Mojito

$12.00

Kalimotxo

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Espresso Old Fashioned

$12.00

Lemon Gin Fizz

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

The Pornstar Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

16oz Draft Beers

Whalers

$7.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Captains Daughter 120z

$9.00

Narragansett Bohemian Pilsner

$7.00

NPT Craft Rhode Trip

$8.00

Ragged Island Surfers End

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller HIghLife

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Magners

$8.00

Canned Beer

Harpoon IPA 16oz

$6.00

Dogfish 60 12oz

$7.00

Switchback Ale 16oz

$7.00

Fresh Catch 16oz

$6.00

Lone Pine Oh-J 16oz

$9.00

NPT Craft Rhode Trip

$8.00

Modelo 12oz

$7.00

Dogfish Seaquench 12oz

$7.00

Guinness 16oz

$7.00

Wormtown Be Hoppy 16oz

$8.00

Nutrl 12oz

$6.00

Truly Lemon & Blackberry 12oz

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Radiant Pig Juicy Fruit

$9.00

Narry Light

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Wine GLASS

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$10.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Infamous Goose

$14.00

Crusher Red Blend

$11.00

J. Lohr Cabernet

$9.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$12.00

Le Charmel Rose

$13.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$8.00

J Roget

$7.00

Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Wine BOTTLE

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$40.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Food/Merch

Merch

T - shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

596 Thames Street, Newport, RI 02840

