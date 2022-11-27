A map showing the location of Newport Restaurant Group NRG TestView gallery

Newport Restaurant Group NRG Test

review star

No reviews yet

300 Metro Center Bvd Suite 100

Warwick, RI 02886

IWT - DRAFT

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Newport Craft Bushwick Pils

$6.00

Harpoon "NRG Exclusive"

$6.00

Proclamation "Derivative"

$7.00

Windward Weiss

$7.00

Grey Sail "Captains Daughter"

$8.00

Whalers "Rise"

$7.00

Guiness Stout

$6.00

IWT - BOTTLED BEER

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Narragansett

$5.00

St. Pauli (NA)

$5.00

Omission Lager

$5.00

Downeast Seasonal

$6.00

Graft Field Day Rhubarb Spritz

$9.00

City Roots

$10.00

Tilted Barn - Sunrise

$12.00

Lil Heaven

$6.00

Brekenridge

$6.00

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale

$8.00

Pig's Ear Brown Ale

$8.00

Tilted Barn - Summit

$12.00

Peak Organic The Juice

$8.00

Skyroc Ghost

$10.00

Ommegang Hennepin

$12.00

Ten Bends

$12.00

Widowmaker Blue Comet

$12.00

Bent Water Thunder Funk

$10.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

BIB COKE DIET

$3.00

BIB COKE REGULAR

$3.00

BIB GINGERALE

$3.00

BIB SPRITE

$3.00

BIB TONIC

$3.00

BIB GINGER BEER

$3.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

BTNA GINGERALE 12

BTNA JUICE APPLE

BTNA PANNA 1L

BTNA PANNA 500

BTNA ROOT BEER

BTNA SANPEL 1L

BTNA SANPEL 500

BTNA SANPEL LIMONATA

IWT - SANDWICHES

Wood-Grilled Burger G/F

$17.00

Shaved Steak G/F

$16.00

Black Bean & Chickpea Burger

$13.00

Veracruz Tacos

$15.00

1 Ib. Pastrami G/F

$15.00

Chimichurri Grilled Chicken G/F

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

IWT - SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Daily

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Utensils - To Go

Ketchup - To Go

Mayo - To Go

Honey Mustard - To Go

Mustard - To Go

IWT - KIDS MENU

Kids Drinks

Five Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Rigatoni

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Salmon

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Crispy Chicken

$8.00

Fish n' Chips

$9.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Kids Cookie

Kids Gelato

Kids Sundae

Kids Cookie Sundae

$2.00

Kids Sorbet

IWT - SPECIALS

$12 Salad Special

$12.00

$16 Salad Special

$16.00

$12 Appetizer Special

$12.00

$14 Appetizer Special

$14.00

$17 Appetizer Special

$17.00

$16 Sandwich Special

$16.00

$18 Sandwich Special

$18.00

$18 Entree Special

$18.00

$24 Entree Special

$24.00

$26 Entree Special

$26.00

$28 Entree Special

$28.00

$32 Entree Special

$32.00

$36 Entree Special

$36.00

$38 Entree Special

$38.00

$42 Entree Special

$42.00

$14 Brunch Special

$14.00

$16 Brunch Special

$16.00

$10 Dessert Special

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Metro Center Bvd Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

