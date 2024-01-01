Restaurant info

Newport Sandwich Co. is a classic sandwich shop for those seeking the comfort of timeless deli favorites. Visit us for all your traditional favorites, but we also invite you to savor our signature thinly sliced Roast Beef Sandwich. While we take pride in our commitment to the art of crafting quintessential deli sandwiches, our menu will offer a rotating selection of daily soups and sandwich specials to elevate your taste buds. Newport Sandwich Co. welcomes customers all year round, open daily. Join us in celebrating the timeless art of sandwich making.

