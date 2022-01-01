Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Popular Items

Horror Business Crowler
Festbier Crowler
4-PK Horror Business

BEER!

Roxboro Gold Crowler

$10.50

munich helles | 5.0% | light, fresh bread, clean finish

Nico's Thunder Crowler

$17.50

baltic porter | 7.7% | chocolate, toffee, licorice

Wait for the Blackout Crowler

$10.50

schwarzbier | 4.7% | mild roast, crisp, chocolate

Wild at Heart Crowler

$9.50

berliner weisse | 3.1% | sour, effervescent, light

Belzer's Tripel Crowler

$17.50Out of stock

honey belgian tripel | 9.5% | pear, banana, bubblegum, spice

Horror Business Crowler

$12.50

pumpkin ale | 6.1% | pumpkin pie spice, vanilla bean

Festbier Crowler

$11.50

traditional oktoberfest | 6.4% | fresh baked bread, crisp, clean

Media Blitz Crowler

$12.50

new zealand pilsner | 5.4% | passion fruit, white grape, gooseberry

New Ridge IPA Crowler

$12.50

west coast IPA | 7.3% | citrus, tropical fruit, dank

Viktor Kane Juice Crowler

$13.50

new england IPA | 6.5% | papaya, mango, peach

4-PK Horror Business

$19.50

pumpkin ale | 6.1% | pumpkin pie spice, vanilla bean

4-PK Festbier

$18.00

traditional oktoberfest | 6.4% | fresh baked bread, crisp, clean

4-PK New Ridge IPA

$19.50

west coast IPA | 7.3% | citrus, tropical fruit, dank

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

