New Rivers Restaurant

7 Steeple Street

Providence, RI 02903

Order Again

Popular Items

the new rivers burger
chicken
new rivers rolls

appetizers

autumn pickle mix

$6.00

mixed pickled vegetables

new rivers rolls

$9.00

warm new rivers rolls, garlic chive butter, parmigiano

green salad

$14.00

local lettuces and herbs salad, autumn fruits and vegetables, cider sage vinaigrette, marinated ricotta toasts

romaine salad

$14.00

a new rivers classic! chopped romaine, parmgiano reggiano, grilled garlic sourdough croutons, lemon caper vinaigrette

mains

grilled striped bass fillet, end of the season zucchini, oven dried tomato, three pepper jam, herb vinaigrette

the new rivers burger

$20.00

grilled all natural burger, vermont cheddar cheese and french onion onions, homemade seeded milk bun, bread & butter pickles and malt vinegar aioli on the side. choose hand cut fries or a salad

chicken

$27.00

roasted and grilled 1/2 chicken, yukon gold potato puree, four town farm brussels sprouts, chicken jus

dessert

olive oil cake

$10.00

olive oil cake with warm apples

white wine

riesling cave de turckheim alsace

$48.00

sauvignon blanc kobal slovenia

$56.00

rosé

zweigelt brundl mayer kremstal austria

$48.00

red wine

brandborg ‘bench lands’ pinot noir oregon

$52.00

gamay le bois jacou jean francois merieau france

$52.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
We look forward to providing you delicious food and drink during these unique times!

7 Steeple Street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

New Rivers Restaurant image
New Rivers Restaurant image

