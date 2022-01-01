  • Home
  • Little Harpeth Brewing - NASHVILLE INTERNATIONALAIRPORT SPACE B.02b
A map showing the location of Little Harpeth Brewing NASHVILLE INTERNATIONALAIRPORT SPACE B.02bView gallery

Little Harpeth Brewing NASHVILLE INTERNATIONALAIRPORT SPACE B.02b

review star

No reviews yet

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONALAIRPORT SPACE B.02b

NASHVILLE, TN 37214

Order Again

BREAKFAST

CLASSIC SAND

$8.00

CAGE FREE EGG, AGED CHEDDAR, APPLEWOOD BACON, ENGLISH MUFFIN

SIG SAND

$10.00

CAGE FREE EGG, SEARED BEEF BRAT, IPA PIMIENTO CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

EGG WHITES, AGED CHEDDAR, ROASTED MUSHROOMS, ENGLISH MUFFIN

BAGEL W/CREAM CHEESE

$7.00

LOADED TOTS

$12.00

CRISPY TOTS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, RANCH DRIZZLE

PLATTER

TATER TOTS

$4.00

CRISPY TATER TOTS, BACON,CHEESE

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE BRAT

$5.00

ADD EGG

$1.50

ADD EGGWHITE

$1.75

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

TOAST

$4.00

APPS

PRETZEL

$9.00Out of stock

FRESHLY BAKED & SALTED, BISON LAGER CHEESE DIP

LOADED TOTS

$12.00

CRISPY TOTS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, RANCH DRIZZLE

HUSH PUPPIES

$7.95

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DIP

SOUP/ SALADS

CHILI

$8.00

BEEF AND BEAN CHILI, PRETZEL CROUTONS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

CLASSIC CAESAR

$12.00

ROMAINE, PRETZEL CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING AND PARMESAN CHEESE

LARGE SALAD

$12.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, PRETZEL CROUTONS

SOUP BOWL

$6.00

BOWL

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHS & SOUP

$13.00

3 CHEESES, COUNTRY BREAD, ORGANIC TOMATO BISQUE

PULLED PORK SAND

$12.00

TENDER BBQ PULLED PORK, CREAMY COLESLAW

VEGGIE TOAST

$15.00

HERB ROASTED MUSHROOMS, GOAT CHEESE, MIXED GREENS, COUNTRY BREAD

TAP ROOM MELT

$15.00

ROASTED TURKEY, APPLEWOOD BACON, AGED CHEDDAR, TOMATO, HERB MAYO, FRENCH BREAD

NASH SLIDERS

$15.00

BURGER

$15.00

SIDES

CREAMY SLAW

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

SIDE PORK

$6.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE TURKEY

$5.00

DESSERTS

CHOC PRETZELS

$6.00

CHOCOLATE COVERED PRETZELS FOR HERE OR TO GO

KIDS MENU

*KIDS TURK & CHED

$7.00

*KIDS GRILLED CHS & TOM SOUP

$8.00

*KIDS CHX SLIDER

$7.00

BEVS

TOGO CUP

$0.84

COFFEE

$3.50

COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

CRAN JUICE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$3.50

JUICE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

TONIC WATER

$2.99

PINE JUICE

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

GINGERBEER

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.49

DRAFT BEER

BISON

$10.00

CHX SCRATCH

$10.00

DEER CROSS

$10.00

H&H

$10.00

STRAWBERRY GOSE

$10.00

HT HAZEFEST

$10.00

I BELIEVE

$10.00

MOSAIC

$10.00

SNEAKY GOAT

$10.00

MILLCREEK LIL DARLIN

$10.00

BEER BACK

$2.00

BTL/ CAN BEER

BUD LIGHT

$8.00

COORS LIGHT

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

GYPSY CIDER

$7.50

HEINEKEN

$8.00

HN BLK CHRY

$8.00

HN GRAPEFRT

$8.00

MICH ULTRA

$8.00

MILLER LITE

$8.00

MODELO ESP

$8.00

COCKTAILS

AMBER OLD FASH

$14.00

BOURBON SMSH

$14.00

CUC CRUISR

$14.00

HUNCHPUNCH

$14.00

KOLCSH&STORMY

$14.00

LAGARITA

$14.00

MIMOSA

$14.00

POM PALOMA

$14.00

TOP SEC MULE

$14.00

LIT

$15.00

MEXICAN BULL

$14.00

BREAKFAST COCKTAILS

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$13.00

TROPICAL MIMOSA

$14.00

BELLINI MIMOSA

$14.00

PALOMOSA

$14.00

CADILLACMOSA

$14.00

BEERMOSA

$14.00

CLASSIC MARY

$10.00

NASHVILLE MARY

$10.00

BLOODY MARIA

$10.00

GRATEFUL MARY

$14.00

MICHELADA

$14.00

BAILEYS COFFEE

$12.00

KAHLUA COFFEE

$12.00

WHITE RUSS COFFEE

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

WINE

CHARD

$13.00

CAB

$13.00

PROSECCO

$13.00

VODKA

HEROS

$8.00

KETEL

$12.00

TITOS

$10.00

ABSOLUT

$9.00

ABS CITRON

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

STOLI RAZ

$9.00

STOLI BLUE

$9.00

TEQUILA

1800

$9.00

CASA NOB

$9.00

CASA REPO

$11.00Out of stock

CIELO SILVER

$9.00

DON JULIO

$16.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

BULLIET

$10.00

BULLIET RYE

$10.00

CROWN

$9.00

GENT JACK

$12.00

GEORGE DICKEL

$10.00

GREENBRIAR

$11.00

JACK

$9.00

JACK FIRE

$9.00

JACK HONEY

$9.00

JACK RYE

$9.00

JAMESON

$9.00

MAKER'S

$9.00

OLD HICKORY

$9.00

SKREWBALL

$9.00

WOODFORD

$12.00

RUM

BACARDI

$9.00

CAPTAIN

$9.00

MALIBU

$10.00

MEYERS

$9.00

GIN

BEEFEATER

$10.00

BOMBAY

$10.00

TANQ

$8.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

CORDIALS

DISARRONO

$8.00

BAILEYS

$8.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

GRAND MARN

$8.00

APEROL

$8.00

OS HUNCHPUNCH

$10.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

SCOTCH

Scotch

JW BLACK

$11.00

GLENLIVIT

$12.00

MERCH

STICKER

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONALAIRPORT SPACE B.02b, NASHVILLE, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

