Restaurant header imageView gallery

Newton's Saddlerack 216 W College St

review star

No reviews yet

216 West College Street

Stephenville, TX 76401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bar

Frito Chili Pie

$8.00

King Ranch Casserole

$23.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Sliders

$9.00+

Pulled Pork Poutine

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Queso & Chips

$10.00

Smoked Wagyu & Chorizo Meatloaf

$19.00

Venison & Wagyu Beef Enchiladas

$15.99Out of stock

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Belly

$15.00

Smoked Pork Belly & Southwest Style Oaxaca Cheese Grits topped with Newton's Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce

Bone Marrow Meat Butter & Salad

$20.00

Butter Poached Lobster Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00Out of stock

Crawfish Bites

$15.00

Succulent bites of Crawfish fried until crispy & served with Newton's Housemade Cajun Aioli

Devilish Deviled Eggs

$7.00

4 Deviled Eggs sprinkled with Bacon Dust

Escargot

$15.00

Fried Avocado with Crab

$18.00

Hummus & Pita Chips

$14.00Out of stock

New Orleans Shrimp & Grits

$18.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Saffron Risotto with Lobster

$25.00

Smoked Bologna Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly

$15.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Served with crisp Tortilla Chips

Tomato Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Tower

$30.00Out of stock

Wagyu Spaghettios

$13.00Out of stock

Salads/Soups

Fall Salad

$12.00

Gumbo

Out of stock

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce mix topped with Carrots, Tomatoes, Purple Onions & Shredded Cheese with your choice of Dressing

Mozzarella Salad

$12.00

Salmon Southwest Caesar

$35.00Out of stock

Soup du Jour

Southwest Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Hearts of Romaine with a Spicy Smoked Caesar Dressing, Purple Onions, Shaved Parmesan & Housemade Green Chile Cornbread Croutons

Strawberry Arugula Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

10 oz Wagyu Filet

$100.00Out of stock

16oz Ribeye

$50.00

36 oz Wagyu Ribeye

$175.00Out of stock

6 oz Wagyu Filet

$51.00Out of stock

8 oz Filet

$60.00

8-10 oz of Cast Iron Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with Chef's Compound Steak Butter & served with Potatoes & the Vegetable of the Day

8 oz Wagyu Ribeye

$100.00Out of stock

A1 New York Strip

$130.00Out of stock

Beef Wellington

$75.00Out of stock

Butter Poached Salmon

$35.00

Cajun Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Pan Seared Salmon

$35.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried New York Strip

$37.00

The Chicken Fry that put Cowboy Chef Newton in front of Gordon Ramsay - 12 oz of battered & fried New York Strip topped with Newton's famous & ever-copied Jalapeno Cream Gravy, served with Potatoes & Vegetable of the Day

Chilean Seabass

$58.00

Crawfish Etoufee

$25.00

Double-cut Pork Chop

$37.00

F1 New York Strip

$130.00

F1 Tomahawk

$175.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

LUNCH Chicken Fried New York Strip

$20.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$35.00

Pork Chop

$32.00Out of stock

Porterhouse

$175.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Risotto

$18.00

Ribs

$34.00

Salmon En Papillote

$28.00Out of stock

Salmon with Champagne Sauce

$45.00Out of stock

8 oz of Atlantic Salmon, Cast Iron Pan Seared, served with Lump Crabmeat & a Champagne Cream Sauce, Potatoes & Vegetable of the Day

Smoked Chicken

$25.00

Tuna Bowl

$25.00Out of stock

Tuna Tower

$30.00Out of stock

Wagyu Spaghettios

$24.00Out of stock

Wagyu Tomahawk

$225.00Out of stock

Bonus Sides

Chef's Choice Potatoes

$8.00

Potatoes inspired to compliment Today's Specials

Creamed Mexican Corn

$10.00

Lightly sauteed with Sweet Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, mixed with Cotija Cheese & Mexican Crema

Creamed Spinach

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh Spinach creamed with Garlic, Butter & 4 cheeses - pure decadence

French Fries

$5.00

Green Chile Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Al Dente Pasta with a rich, creamy cheese sauce spiced up with Roasted Hatch Green Chiles

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$12.00+

Clusters of Lobster in a creamy Mac & Cheese topped with Parmesan

Mushroom Demi-glace

$5.00

Newton's Signature Bourbon Glazed Carrot

$4.00

nough said

Scalloped Potatoes

$14.00

Smoked Bologna Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Vegetable of The Day

$8.00

Today's freshest produce to compliment your Entree

Desserts

Add Ice Cream to any Dessert

$5.00

Berry Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Trifle

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Rich Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte with Raspberry Coulis & a dusting of Confectioners Sugar

Homemade Ice Cream & Liqueur Special

$10.00Out of stock

Honey Whiskey Bread Pudding

$10.00

Newton's unbelievably moist Bread Pudding topped with a decadent Honey Whiskey Cream Sauce

Newton's Famous Creme Brulee

$9.00

Creamy French Custard, not too sweet, with a carmelized finish

Pumpkin Mascarpone Parfait

$12.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Newton's Housemade Cheesecake with a Raspberry Swirl & an Oreo Cookie Crust

Reese's PB Cheesecake

$12.00

Salted Caramel Pot de Creme

$9.00

Brunch

Angel Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Popper Frittata

$10.00

Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Special Events

JC Johnson Private Event

Tap Takeover

$75.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Sodas

$3.50

Pelligrino

$15.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite with Grenadine & Maraschino Cherries

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Coke with Grenadine & Maraschino Cherries

Coffee

$3.50

Freshly Brewed Texas Pecan Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mocktail special

$6.00

Liquor

Absolut SGL

$6.00

Belvedere SGL

$9.00

Grey Goose SGL

$8.00

Ketel One SGL

$8.00

Reyka SGL

$6.00

Stoli SGL

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry SGL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon SGL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime SGL

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit SGL

$5.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Belvedere DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

Reyka DBL

$12.00

Stoli DBL

$10.00

Tito's DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit DBL

$10.00

Absolut OTR

$9.00

Belvedere OTR

$13.50

Grey Goose OTR

$12.00

Ketel One OTR

$12.00

Reyka OTR

$9.00

Stoli OTR

$7.50

Tito's OTR

$7.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry OTR

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lemon OTR

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lime OTR

$7.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit OTR

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire SGL

$8.00

Hendricks SGL

$9.00

Tanqueray SGL

$7.00

The Botanist SGL

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

The Botanist DBL

$22.00

Bombay Sapphire OTR

$12.00

Hendricks OTR

$13.50

Tanqueray OTR

$10.50

The Botanist OTR

$16.50

Bacardi SGL

$5.00

Captain Morgan SGL

$5.00

Malibu SGL

$5.00

Myers's Dark Rum SGL

$6.00

Pusser's British Navy Rum SGL

$8.00

Zacapa Dark Rum SGL

$14.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Myers's Dark Rum DBL

$12.00

Pusser's British Navy Rum DBL

$16.00

Zacapa Dark Rum DBL

$28.00

Bacardi ROCKS

$7.50

Captain Morgan ROCKS

$7.50

Malibu ROCKS

$7.50

Myers's Dark Rum ROCKS

$9.00

Pusser's British Navy Rum ROCKS

$12.00

Zacapa Dark Rum ROCKS

$21.00

Avion Reposado SGL

$15.00

Avion Silver SGL

$11.00

Calirosa Anejo SGL

$16.00

Calirosa Blanco SGL

$12.00

Calirosa Cinco Anos Extra Anejo SGL

$55.00

Calirosa Extra Anejo SGL

$40.00

Casamigos Reposado SGL

$16.00

Cazadores Reposado SGL

$8.00

Clase Azul Reposado SGL

$45.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco SGL

$14.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado SGL

$20.00

Corralejo Anejo SGL

$12.00

Don Julio 1942 SGL

$45.00

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$24.00

Don Julio Anejo SGL

$16.00

El Jimador Anejo SGL

$7.00

Herradura Blanco SGL

$14.00

Lalo Silver SGL

$14.00

Milagro Reposado SGL

$9.00

Milagro Silver SGL

$8.00

Patron Silver SGL

$12.00

Avion Reposado DBL

$30.00

Avion Silver DBL

$22.00

Calirosa Anejo DBL

$32.00

Calirosa Blanco DBL

$24.00

Calirosa Cinco Anos Extra Anejo DBL

$110.00

Calirosa Extra Anejo DBL

$80.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$32.00

Cazadores Reposado DBL

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado DBL

$90.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco DBL

$28.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado DBL

$40.00

Corralejo Anejo DBL

$24.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$90.00

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$48.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$32.00

El Jimador Anejo DBL

$14.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$28.00

Lalo Silver DBL

$28.00

Milagro Reposado DBL

$18.00

Milagro Silver DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver DBL

$24.00

Avion Reposado OTR

$22.50

Avion Silver OTR

$16.50

Calirosa Anejo OTR

$24.00

Calirosa Blanco OTR

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado OTR

$24.00

Cazadores Reposado OTR

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado OTR

$67.50

Codigo 1530 Blanco OTR

$21.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado OTR

$30.00

Corralejo Anejo OTR

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 OTR

$67.50

Don Julio Anejo OTR

$24.00

El Jimador Anejo OTR

$10.50

Lalo Silver OTR

$21.00

Milagro Reposado OTR

$13.50

Milagro Silver OTR

$12.00

Patron Silver OTR

$18.00

Angel's Envy SGL

$15.00

Baker's SGL

$18.00

Blanton's SGL

$25.00Out of stock

Booker's SGL

$25.00

Buffalo Trace SGL

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon SGL

$8.00

Bulleit Rye SGL

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Black

$8.00

Crown Royal SGL

$8.00

Eagle Rare SGL

$25.00Out of stock

Fireball SGL

$5.00

Garrison Brothers SGL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Black SGL

$7.00

Jameson Irish SGL

$8.00

Jim Beam SGL

$5.00

Knob Creek SGL

$10.00

Maker's Mark SGL

$8.00

Pendleton Rye SGL

$14.00

Pendleton SGL

$6.00

Skrewball SGL

$8.00

Tullamore D.E.W. SGL

$9.00

TX SGL

$9.00

Wild Turkey American Honey SGL

$5.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak SGL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$11.00

Angel's Envy DBL

$30.00

Baker's DBL

$36.00

Blanton's DBL

$50.00Out of stock

Booker's DBL

$50.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$24.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$16.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$18.00

Crown Apple DBL

$16.00

Crown Black DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$50.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Garrison Brothers DBL

$40.00

Jack Daniels Black DBL

$14.00

Jameson Irish DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Knob Creek DBL

$20.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$16.00

Pendleton DBL

$12.00

Pendleton Rye DBL

$28.00

Skrewball DBL

$16.00

Tullamore D.E.W. DBL

$18.00

TX DBL

$18.00

Wild Turkey American Honey DBL

$10.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$22.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL

$28.00

Angel's Envy OTR

$22.50

Baker's OTR

$27.00

Blanton's OTR

$37.50Out of stock

Booker's OTR

$37.50

Buffalo Trace OTR

$18.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon OTR

$12.00

Bulleit Rye OTR

$13.50

Crown Apple OTR

$12.00

Crown Black OTR

$12.00

Crown Royal OTR

$12.00

Eagle Rare OTR

$37.50

Fireball OTR

$7.50

Garrison Brothers OTR

$30.00

Jack Daniels Black OTR

$10.50

Jameson Irish OTR

$12.00

Jim Beam OTR

$7.50

Knob Creek OTR

$15.00

Maker's Mark OTR

$12.00

Pendleton OTR

$9.00

Pendleton Rye OTR

$21.00

Skrewball OTR

$12.00

Tullamore D.E.W. OTR

$13.50

TX OTR

$13.50

Wild Turkey American Honey OTR

$7.50

Woodford Reserve Double Oak OTR

$21.00

Woodford Reserve OTR

$16.50Out of stock

Balvenie SGL

$18.00

Dewar's White SGL

$7.00

Glenlivet SGL

$15.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask SGL

$16.00

Balvenie DBL

$36.00

Dewar's White DBL

$14.00

Glenlivet DBL

$30.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask DBL

$32.00

Balvenie OTR

$27.00

Dewar's White OTR

$10.50

Glenlivet OTR

$22.50

Macallan 12 Double Cask OTR

$24.00

Bailey's Irish Cream SGL

$7.00

Chambord SGL

$8.00

Cointreau SGL

$8.00

Frangelico SGL

$8.00

Gran Gala SGL

$5.00

Grand Marnier SGL

$9.00

Hiram Walker Amaretto SGL

$5.00

Kahlua SGL

$7.00

Presidente Brandy SGL

$7.00

Sambuca SGL

$5.00

St Elder Elderflower SGL

$6.00

St Germaine Elderflower SGL

$10.00

Tuaca SGL

$7.00

Di Saronno SGL

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$14.00

Chambord DBL

$16.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$16.00

Gran Gala DBL

$10.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$18.00

Hiram Walker Amaretto DBL

$10.00

Kahlua DBL

$14.00

Presidente Brandy DBL

$14.00

Sambuca DBL

$10.00

St Elder Elderflower DBL

$12.00

St Germaine Elderflower DBL

$20.00

Tuaca DBL

$14.00

Bailey's Irish Cream OTR

$10.50

Chambord OTR

$12.00

Cointreau OTR

$12.00

Frangelico OTR

$12.00

Gran Gala OTR

$7.50

Grand Marnier OTR

$13.50

Hiram Walker Amaretto OTR

$7.50

Kahlua OTR

$10.50

Presidente Brandy OTR

$10.50

Sambuca OTR

$7.50

St Elder Elderflower OTR

$9.00

St Germaine Elderflower OTR

$15.00

Tuaca OTR

$10.50

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bramble

$10.00

Buck-a-Rita

$15.00

Calirosa Anejo Espresso Martini

$15.00

Calirosa Azalea

$16.00

Calirosa Hibiscus Paloma

$14.00

Call Me Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cranberry Moscow Mule

$10.00

El Chamoy

$15.00

Fat Pastor Old Fashioned

$15.00

French 75

$12.00

Gin Bloody Mary

$10.00

Gin Martini

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$3.00

Jalapeno Mojito

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lojito

$10.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita Rocks

$2.00

Michelada

$3.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Momma's Sippy Cup

$10.00

Moo-La Milk

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Newton's Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Party In A Coffee

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Pineapple Mango Infused Calirosa shot

$12.00

Ranch Water

$2.00

Rosa Margarita

$14.00

Salty Dawg

$7.00

She-Newton

$14.00

Summer Mist

$11.00

Summer Splash

$10.00

TARLETON JELLO SHOT

$3.00

Tejas Margarita - Pineapple infused Calirosa

$14.00

Texan Grad

$10.00

Texas Tea

$9.00

The Beth

$10.00

The Cowboy

$10.00

The Damien

$15.00

The Island Cowboy

$12.00

The John Dutton

$12.00

The Rip

$4.00

The Young'un

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

XOXO 75

$12.00

Beer, Canned Cocktails & Seltzers

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Banquet BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$4.00

Dos Equis BTL

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Real Ale Coffee Porter

$8.00

Revolver Blood & Honey BTL

$6.00

Shiner Bock BTL

$4.00

Stella Artois BTL

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$5.00

Yuengling Flight BTL

$5.00

ZiegenBock BTL

$4.00

Bud Light Hard Soda

$5.00

Bud Light Next

$5.00

Lone River Ranch Rita

$8.00

Murphy's Stout

$5.00

Ranch Rider Ranch Water

$8.00

Ranch Rider The Buck

$8.00

Real Ale Axis IPA

$8.00

The Finnish Long Drink

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Community Beer Funnel Cake Ale PINT

$6.00

Dallas Blonde PINT

$6.00

Founders Breakfast Stout PINT

$6.00

Karbach Tasty Waves PINT

$6.00

Landshark PINT

$5.00

Lucky Brewing Co

$7.00

Michelob Ultra PINT

$5.00

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest PINT

$6.00

Shandy PINT

$6.00Out of stock

Community Beer Funnel Cake Ale SCH

$7.00

Dallas Blonde SCH

$7.00

Karbach Tasty Waves SCH

$7.00

Landshark SCH

$7.00

Lucky Brewing Co

$8.00

Michelob Ultra SCH

$5.00

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest SCH

$7.00

Shandy SCH

$7.00Out of stock

Texas Tea Cider SCH

$7.00Out of stock

Dallas Blonde

$3.00Out of stock

Founders Stout

$3.00Out of stock

Landshark Lager

$3.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Tasty Waves

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$9.00

Acacia Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Caymus Conundrum Red Blend GLS

$18.00

Fonseca Bin 27 Port GLS

$8.00

Graham's Six Grapes Reserve Port GLS

$12.00

Irony Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Josh Cellars Merlot GLS

$15.00

Meoimi Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00

Ruffino Chianti GLS

$10.00

Sandeman Founder's Reserve Port GLS

$8.00

Stella Rosa Rosso GLS

$8.00

Sugar Ridge Cranberry Cowboy GLS

$9.00

Taylor Fladgate Fine Tawny GLS

$8.00

Texas High Plains Messina Hof Barrel Cuvee Cab 2020 GLS

$10.00

Trapiche Broquel Malbec GLS

$12.00

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$28.00

Acacia Pinot Noir BTL

$25.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Austin Paso Robles NV BTL

$49.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL

$115.00

Bonanza Lot 4 BTL

$52.00

Bull Lion Texas Malbec BTL

$55.00Out of stock

Bull Lion Texianti BTL

$55.00

Cakebread Cellars 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Caymus BTL

$190.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$40.00

Conundrum Red Blend BTL

$50.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$55.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$150.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$125.00

Emmolo Merlot BTL

$130.00

Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BTL

$320.00

Grgich Hills Est Cab 2008 BTL

$195.00

Irony Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$38.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$125.00

Josh Cellars Merlot BTL

$40.00

La Lomita Albarino

$50.00Out of stock

La Lomita Grenache

$50.00

La Lomita Pinot Noir

$50.00

La Lomita Syrah

$50.00

Llano Estacado Bourbon Barrel Tempranillo BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Lucky Vines Beginner's Luck Syrah BTL

$59.00

Lucky Vines Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Lucky Vines Tempranillo 2019 BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Mark West Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Meoimi Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$240.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir BTL

$110.00

Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$95.00

Ridge Triangle Carignane BTL

$125.00Out of stock

Ruffino Chianti BTL

$30.00

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Silver Oak 2017 BTL

$85.00

St Francis Merlot BTL

$44.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$130.00

Stella Rosa Rosso BTL

$26.00

Sugar Ridge Cranberry Cowboy BTL

$28.00

Texas High Plains Messina Hof Barrel Cuvee Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BTL

$32.00

Tignanello BTL

$225.00Out of stock

Trapiche Broquel Malbec BTL

$44.00

Candoni Moscato GLS

$10.00

Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Fields of Gold Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc GLS

$12.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio GLS

$15.00

Sugar Ridge Papa's Peach GLS

$9.00

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$90.00

Candoni Moscato BTL

$38.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay BTL

$35.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling BTL

$27.00

Far Niente 2019 Chardonnay BTL

$130.00

Fields of Gold Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$35.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

La Crema Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

La Lomita Chardonnay

$50.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc BTL

$36.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$55.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Sugar Ridge Papa's Peach BTL

$28.00

Twomey Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$58.00

Studio Rose by Miraval

$10.00

Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence Rose BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Lucky Vines Viola Syrah Rose BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Studio Rose by Miraval BTL

$36.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Korbel Brut

$10.00

Benaccetto Prosecco BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Chandon Brut BTL

$63.00

Korbel Brut BTL

$30.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial BTL

$95.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige BTL

$42.00

Mumm Napa Brut Rose BTL

$49.00

PerrierJouet Grand Brut BTL

$120.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut BTL

$100.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose BTL

$130.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Cowboy Chef Newton bringing the best of his Texas Cuisine to Stephenville, TX for a casual fine dining experience meant to be savored, never rushed. Join us in our new bar and lounge, Newton's Saddlerack, for an extensive wine list, beer and craft cocktails!

Location

216 West College Street, Stephenville, TX 76401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Doc's Drive-In
orange starNo Reviews
341 S. Texas De Leon, TX 76444
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon 1881 LLC
orange starNo Reviews
----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET De Leon, TX 76444
View restaurantnext
Smokestack Restaurant - 239 private road 741
orange starNo Reviews
239 private road 741 Mingus, TX 76463
View restaurantnext
Greystone Castle Sporting Club - 65756 Interstate 20
orange starNo Reviews
65756 Interstate 20 Mingus, TX 76463
View restaurantnext
BJ’s Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.9 • 154
2600 S Mingus Blvd Mingus, TX 76463
View restaurantnext
Backwoods
orange starNo Reviews
17157 South US Highway 377 Dublin, TX 76446
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Stephenville
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston