- Home
- /
- Stephenville
- /
- Newton's Saddlerack - 216 W College St
Newton's Saddlerack 216 W College St
No reviews yet
216 West College Street
Stephenville, TX 76401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bar
Appetizers
BBQ Pork Belly
Smoked Pork Belly & Southwest Style Oaxaca Cheese Grits topped with Newton's Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce
Bone Marrow Meat Butter & Salad
Butter Poached Lobster Chips
Calamari
Charcuterie Board
Crawfish Bites
Succulent bites of Crawfish fried until crispy & served with Newton's Housemade Cajun Aioli
Devilish Deviled Eggs
4 Deviled Eggs sprinkled with Bacon Dust
Escargot
Fried Avocado with Crab
Hummus & Pita Chips
New Orleans Shrimp & Grits
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Saffron Risotto with Lobster
Smoked Bologna Sliders
Smoked Pork Belly
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with crisp Tortilla Chips
Tomato Caprese
Tuna Tower
Wagyu Spaghettios
Salads/Soups
Fall Salad
Gumbo
House Salad
Fresh Iceberg Lettuce mix topped with Carrots, Tomatoes, Purple Onions & Shredded Cheese with your choice of Dressing
Mozzarella Salad
Salmon Southwest Caesar
Soup du Jour
Southwest Caesar Salad
Crisp Hearts of Romaine with a Spicy Smoked Caesar Dressing, Purple Onions, Shaved Parmesan & Housemade Green Chile Cornbread Croutons
Strawberry Arugula Salad
Entrees
10 oz Wagyu Filet
16oz Ribeye
36 oz Wagyu Ribeye
6 oz Wagyu Filet
8 oz Filet
8-10 oz of Cast Iron Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with Chef's Compound Steak Butter & served with Potatoes & the Vegetable of the Day
8 oz Wagyu Ribeye
A1 New York Strip
Beef Wellington
Butter Poached Salmon
Cajun Pasta
Cast Iron Pan Seared Salmon
Chicken Fried New York Strip
The Chicken Fry that put Cowboy Chef Newton in front of Gordon Ramsay - 12 oz of battered & fried New York Strip topped with Newton's famous & ever-copied Jalapeno Cream Gravy, served with Potatoes & Vegetable of the Day
Chilean Seabass
Crawfish Etoufee
Double-cut Pork Chop
F1 New York Strip
F1 Tomahawk
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
LUNCH Chicken Fried New York Strip
Pasta Special
Pork Chop
Porterhouse
Pumpkin Risotto
Ribs
Salmon En Papillote
Salmon with Champagne Sauce
8 oz of Atlantic Salmon, Cast Iron Pan Seared, served with Lump Crabmeat & a Champagne Cream Sauce, Potatoes & Vegetable of the Day
Smoked Chicken
Tuna Bowl
Tuna Tower
Wagyu Spaghettios
Wagyu Tomahawk
Bonus Sides
Chef's Choice Potatoes
Potatoes inspired to compliment Today's Specials
Creamed Mexican Corn
Lightly sauteed with Sweet Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, mixed with Cotija Cheese & Mexican Crema
Creamed Spinach
Fresh Spinach creamed with Garlic, Butter & 4 cheeses - pure decadence
French Fries
Green Chile Mac and Cheese
Al Dente Pasta with a rich, creamy cheese sauce spiced up with Roasted Hatch Green Chiles
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Clusters of Lobster in a creamy Mac & Cheese topped with Parmesan
Mushroom Demi-glace
Newton's Signature Bourbon Glazed Carrot
nough said
Scalloped Potatoes
Smoked Bologna Green Chile Mac & Cheese
Vegetable of The Day
Today's freshest produce to compliment your Entree
Desserts
Add Ice Cream to any Dessert
Berry Crisp
Caramel Apple Trifle
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Rich Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte with Raspberry Coulis & a dusting of Confectioners Sugar
Homemade Ice Cream & Liqueur Special
Honey Whiskey Bread Pudding
Newton's unbelievably moist Bread Pudding topped with a decadent Honey Whiskey Cream Sauce
Newton's Famous Creme Brulee
Creamy French Custard, not too sweet, with a carmelized finish
Pumpkin Mascarpone Parfait
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Newton's Housemade Cheesecake with a Raspberry Swirl & an Oreo Cookie Crust
Reese's PB Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Pot de Creme
Brunch
Special Events
NA Beverages
Liquor
Absolut SGL
Belvedere SGL
Grey Goose SGL
Ketel One SGL
Reyka SGL
Stoli SGL
Tito's
Deep Eddy Cranberry SGL
Deep Eddy Lemon SGL
Deep Eddy Lime SGL
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit SGL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
Reyka DBL
Stoli DBL
Tito's DBL
Deep Eddy Cranberry DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Deep Eddy Lime DBL
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit DBL
Absolut OTR
Belvedere OTR
Grey Goose OTR
Ketel One OTR
Reyka OTR
Stoli OTR
Tito's OTR
Deep Eddy Cranberry OTR
Deep Eddy Lemon OTR
Deep Eddy Lime OTR
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit OTR
Bombay Sapphire SGL
Hendricks SGL
Tanqueray SGL
The Botanist SGL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
The Botanist DBL
Bombay Sapphire OTR
Hendricks OTR
Tanqueray OTR
The Botanist OTR
Bacardi SGL
Captain Morgan SGL
Malibu SGL
Myers's Dark Rum SGL
Pusser's British Navy Rum SGL
Zacapa Dark Rum SGL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Myers's Dark Rum DBL
Pusser's British Navy Rum DBL
Zacapa Dark Rum DBL
Bacardi ROCKS
Captain Morgan ROCKS
Malibu ROCKS
Myers's Dark Rum ROCKS
Pusser's British Navy Rum ROCKS
Zacapa Dark Rum ROCKS
Avion Reposado SGL
Avion Silver SGL
Calirosa Anejo SGL
Calirosa Blanco SGL
Calirosa Cinco Anos Extra Anejo SGL
Calirosa Extra Anejo SGL
Casamigos Reposado SGL
Cazadores Reposado SGL
Clase Azul Reposado SGL
Codigo 1530 Blanco SGL
Codigo 1530 Reposado SGL
Corralejo Anejo SGL
Don Julio 1942 SGL
Don Julio 70 Anejo
Don Julio Anejo SGL
El Jimador Anejo SGL
Herradura Blanco SGL
Lalo Silver SGL
Milagro Reposado SGL
Milagro Silver SGL
Patron Silver SGL
Avion Reposado DBL
Avion Silver DBL
Calirosa Anejo DBL
Calirosa Blanco DBL
Calirosa Cinco Anos Extra Anejo DBL
Calirosa Extra Anejo DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Cazadores Reposado DBL
Clase Azul Reposado DBL
Codigo 1530 Blanco DBL
Codigo 1530 Reposado DBL
Corralejo Anejo DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Don Julio 70 Anejo
Don Julio Anejo DBL
El Jimador Anejo DBL
Herradura Blanco DBL
Lalo Silver DBL
Milagro Reposado DBL
Milagro Silver DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Avion Reposado OTR
Avion Silver OTR
Calirosa Anejo OTR
Calirosa Blanco OTR
Casamigos Reposado OTR
Cazadores Reposado OTR
Clase Azul Reposado OTR
Codigo 1530 Blanco OTR
Codigo 1530 Reposado OTR
Corralejo Anejo OTR
Don Julio 1942 OTR
Don Julio Anejo OTR
El Jimador Anejo OTR
Lalo Silver OTR
Milagro Reposado OTR
Milagro Silver OTR
Patron Silver OTR
Angel's Envy SGL
Baker's SGL
Blanton's SGL
Booker's SGL
Buffalo Trace SGL
Bulleit Bourbon SGL
Bulleit Rye SGL
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Black
Crown Royal SGL
Eagle Rare SGL
Fireball SGL
Garrison Brothers SGL
Jack Daniels Black SGL
Jameson Irish SGL
Jim Beam SGL
Knob Creek SGL
Maker's Mark SGL
Pendleton Rye SGL
Pendleton SGL
Skrewball SGL
Tullamore D.E.W. SGL
TX SGL
Wild Turkey American Honey SGL
Woodford Reserve Double Oak SGL
Woodford Reserve SGL
Angel's Envy DBL
Baker's DBL
Blanton's DBL
Booker's DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
Bulleit Rye DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Black DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Eagle Rare DBL
Fireball DBL
Garrison Brothers DBL
Jack Daniels Black DBL
Jameson Irish DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Pendleton DBL
Pendleton Rye DBL
Skrewball DBL
Tullamore D.E.W. DBL
TX DBL
Wild Turkey American Honey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL
Angel's Envy OTR
Baker's OTR
Blanton's OTR
Booker's OTR
Buffalo Trace OTR
Bulleit Bourbon OTR
Bulleit Rye OTR
Crown Apple OTR
Crown Black OTR
Crown Royal OTR
Eagle Rare OTR
Fireball OTR
Garrison Brothers OTR
Jack Daniels Black OTR
Jameson Irish OTR
Jim Beam OTR
Knob Creek OTR
Maker's Mark OTR
Pendleton OTR
Pendleton Rye OTR
Skrewball OTR
Tullamore D.E.W. OTR
TX OTR
Wild Turkey American Honey OTR
Woodford Reserve Double Oak OTR
Woodford Reserve OTR
Balvenie SGL
Dewar's White SGL
Glenlivet SGL
Macallan 12 Double Cask SGL
Balvenie DBL
Dewar's White DBL
Glenlivet DBL
Macallan 12 Double Cask DBL
Balvenie OTR
Dewar's White OTR
Glenlivet OTR
Macallan 12 Double Cask OTR
Bailey's Irish Cream SGL
Chambord SGL
Cointreau SGL
Frangelico SGL
Gran Gala SGL
Grand Marnier SGL
Hiram Walker Amaretto SGL
Kahlua SGL
Presidente Brandy SGL
Sambuca SGL
St Elder Elderflower SGL
St Germaine Elderflower SGL
Tuaca SGL
Di Saronno SGL
Bailey's Irish Cream DBL
Chambord DBL
Cointreau DBL
Frangelico DBL
Gran Gala DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Hiram Walker Amaretto DBL
Kahlua DBL
Presidente Brandy DBL
Sambuca DBL
St Elder Elderflower DBL
St Germaine Elderflower DBL
Tuaca DBL
Bailey's Irish Cream OTR
Chambord OTR
Cointreau OTR
Frangelico OTR
Gran Gala OTR
Grand Marnier OTR
Hiram Walker Amaretto OTR
Kahlua OTR
Presidente Brandy OTR
Sambuca OTR
St Elder Elderflower OTR
St Germaine Elderflower OTR
Tuaca OTR
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Bramble
Buck-a-Rita
Calirosa Anejo Espresso Martini
Calirosa Azalea
Calirosa Hibiscus Paloma
Call Me Old Fashioned
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Moscow Mule
El Chamoy
Fat Pastor Old Fashioned
French 75
Gin Bloody Mary
Gin Martini
Green Tea Shot
Jalapeno Margarita
Jalapeno Mojito
Lemon Drop
Lojito
Manhattan
Margarita Rocks
Michelada
Mimosa
Mojito
Momma's Sippy Cup
Moo-La Milk
Moscow Mule
Newton's Prickly Pear Margarita
Old Fashioned
Party In A Coffee
Peach Bellini
Pineapple Mango Infused Calirosa shot
Ranch Water
Rosa Margarita
Salty Dawg
She-Newton
Summer Mist
Summer Splash
TARLETON JELLO SHOT
Tejas Margarita - Pineapple infused Calirosa
Texan Grad
Texas Tea
The Beth
The Cowboy
The Damien
The Island Cowboy
The John Dutton
The Rip
The Young'un
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
XOXO 75
Beer, Canned Cocktails & Seltzers
Bud Light BTL
Coors Banquet BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Dos Equis BTL
Estrella Jalisco BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Real Ale Coffee Porter
Revolver Blood & Honey BTL
Shiner Bock BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Yuengling BTL
Yuengling Flight BTL
ZiegenBock BTL
Bud Light Hard Soda
Bud Light Next
Lone River Ranch Rita
Murphy's Stout
Ranch Rider Ranch Water
Ranch Rider The Buck
Real Ale Axis IPA
The Finnish Long Drink
White Claw
Community Beer Funnel Cake Ale PINT
Dallas Blonde PINT
Founders Breakfast Stout PINT
Karbach Tasty Waves PINT
Landshark PINT
Lucky Brewing Co
Michelob Ultra PINT
Saint Arnold Oktoberfest PINT
Shandy PINT
Community Beer Funnel Cake Ale SCH
Dallas Blonde SCH
Karbach Tasty Waves SCH
Landshark SCH
Lucky Brewing Co
Michelob Ultra SCH
Saint Arnold Oktoberfest SCH
Shandy SCH
Texas Tea Cider SCH
Dallas Blonde
Founders Stout
Landshark Lager
Michelob Ultra
Tasty Waves
Wine
14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Acacia Pinot Noir GLS
Caymus Conundrum Red Blend GLS
Fonseca Bin 27 Port GLS
Graham's Six Grapes Reserve Port GLS
Irony Pinot Noir GLS
Josh Cellars Merlot GLS
Meoimi Pinot Noir GLS
Ruffino Chianti GLS
Sandeman Founder's Reserve Port GLS
Stella Rosa Rosso GLS
Sugar Ridge Cranberry Cowboy GLS
Taylor Fladgate Fine Tawny GLS
Texas High Plains Messina Hof Barrel Cuvee Cab 2020 GLS
Trapiche Broquel Malbec GLS
14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Acacia Pinot Noir BTL
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Austin Paso Robles NV BTL
Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL
Bonanza Lot 4 BTL
Bull Lion Texas Malbec BTL
Bull Lion Texianti BTL
Cakebread Cellars 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Caymus BTL
Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Conundrum Red Blend BTL
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Duckhorn Merlot BTL
Emmolo Merlot BTL
Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BTL
Grgich Hills Est Cab 2008 BTL
Irony Pinot Noir BTL
Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Josh Cellars Merlot BTL
La Lomita Albarino
La Lomita Grenache
La Lomita Pinot Noir
La Lomita Syrah
Llano Estacado Bourbon Barrel Tempranillo BTL
Lucky Vines Beginner's Luck Syrah BTL
Lucky Vines Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Lucky Vines Tempranillo 2019 BTL
Mark West Pinot Noir BTL
Meoimi Pinot Noir BTL
Mer Soleil Pinot Noir BTL
Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Patz & Hall Pinot Noir BTL
Prisoner Red Blend BTL
Ridge Triangle Carignane BTL
Ruffino Chianti BTL
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico BTL
Silver Oak 2017 BTL
St Francis Merlot BTL
Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Stella Rosa Rosso BTL
Sugar Ridge Cranberry Cowboy BTL
Texas High Plains Messina Hof Barrel Cuvee Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BTL
Tignanello BTL
Trapiche Broquel Malbec BTL
Candoni Moscato GLS
Chateau St Michelle Riesling
Fields of Gold Chardonnay GLS
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay GLS
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc GLS
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio GLS
Sugar Ridge Papa's Peach GLS
Cakebread Chardonnay BTL
Candoni Moscato BTL
Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay BTL
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling BTL
Far Niente 2019 Chardonnay BTL
Fields of Gold Chardonnay BTL
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL
La Crema Chardonnay BTL
La Lomita Chardonnay
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc BTL
Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BTL
Sugar Ridge Papa's Peach BTL
Twomey Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Studio Rose by Miraval
Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence Rose BTL
Lucky Vines Viola Syrah Rose BTL
Studio Rose by Miraval BTL
La Marca Prosecco
Korbel Brut
Benaccetto Prosecco BTL
Chandon Brut BTL
Korbel Brut BTL
La Marca Prosecco BTL
Moet & Chandon Imperial BTL
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige BTL
Mumm Napa Brut Rose BTL
PerrierJouet Grand Brut BTL
Veuve Clicquot Brut BTL
Veuve Clicquot Rose BTL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Cowboy Chef Newton bringing the best of his Texas Cuisine to Stephenville, TX for a casual fine dining experience meant to be savored, never rushed. Join us in our new bar and lounge, Newton's Saddlerack, for an extensive wine list, beer and craft cocktails!
216 West College Street, Stephenville, TX 76401