Sushi & Japanese

SUSHICO of Newton Centre 761 Beacon Street

5 Reviews

761 Beacon St

Newton Centre, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

ACTUALLY SPICY TUNA*
TUNA TACO*
TEMPURA SHRIMP

STARTERS

JAPANESE PICKLES

JAPANESE PICKLES

$7.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• quick brined sliced persian cucumbers, carrots

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$9.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• traditional steamed edamame pods, available with your choice of toppings, or plain with sea salt. CONTAINS: *SOY (soy beans)

HIJIKI SEAWEED SALAD WITH QUINOA

HIJIKI SEAWEED SALAD WITH QUINOA

$8.00

black seaweed salad, quinoa, bell peppers, sesame seeds, veggie house soy vinaigrette

CHILLED SESAME NOODLE

CHILLED SESAME NOODLE

$12.00

chilled buckwheat noodles, sauteed shiitake mushrooms, roasted sesame seeds, sesame dressing. contains *sesame (sesame dressing and roasted sesame seeds) *soy (sesame dressing) *gluten (trace amounts from noodles being processed in a facility that contains wheat) /// •vegetarian

OCTOPUS SALAD

OCTOPUS SALAD

$15.00

•gluten free• thinly sliced spanish octopus, poached shrimp, watercress, english cucumber, wakame, shiso, sweet and sour vinaigrette, spicy daikon puree. CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (shrimp) *SHELLFISH/MOLLUSKS (octopus) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds)

AVOCADO AND SHRIMP SALAD

AVOCADO AND SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

thinly sliced avocado, poached tiger shrimp, watercress, english cucumber, watercress, tobiko, lemon, crispy leek, yuzu kosho mayo CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (shrimp) *GLUTEN (trace amounts crispy leek)

MISO SOUP

$8.00

rich and favorful organic white miso broth, shiitake mushrooms, wakame, silken tofu, scallions

SIDE OF RICE

$4.00

TARTARE, TATAKI & RAW*

TUNA TACO*

TUNA TACO*

$15.00

two fresh tuna tacos with crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, chives, sea salt, roasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)

SALMON TACOS*

SALMON TACOS*

$15.00

two fresh ora king salmon tacos, crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, roasted sesame seeds, house ponzu. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)

BLACK BASS CEVICHE TACOS*

BLACK BASS CEVICHE TACOS*

$16.00

two black bass ceviche tacos, crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, chives, citrus brine. CONTAINS: *FISH (bass) *GLUTEN (taco shell)

ROLLED TUNA WITH MICRO GREENS*

ROLLED TUNA WITH MICRO GREENS*

$20.00

mildly spicy microgreens wrapped in thinly sliced tuna, crispy garlic sauce with almond and sesame, pickled onion, truffle oil. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (crispy garlic sauce) *SOY (crispy garlic sauce) *GLUTEN (crispy garlic sauce) *TREE NUTS/ALMOND (crispy garlic sauce)

TUNA TATAKI*

TUNA TATAKI*

$24.00

•gluten free• thinly sliced tuna, shredded daikon, jalapeno, yuzu kosho red, house ponzu. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SOY(ponzu)

ORA KING SALMON TATAKI*

ORA KING SALMON TATAKI*

$24.00

•gluten free• thinly sliced ora king salmon, over shredded daikon, jalapeno, yuzu kosho red, house ponzu. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) *SOY (ponzu)

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO*

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO*

$20.00

thinly sliced yellowtail over shredded daikon, jalapeno, yuzu kosho red, house ponzu. CONTAINS: *FISH (yellowtail) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (crispy jalapeno)

ORA KING SALMON, SPICY COCONUT SAUCE*

ORA KING SALMON, SPICY COCONUT SAUCE*

$18.00

sashimi style ora king salmon, served with sweet and mildly spicy coconut chili sauce, crispy fried leeks. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) *GLUTEN (coconut sauce and fried leeks) *COCONUT (coconut sauce) *SOY (coconut sauce)

CHIRASHI*

CHIRASHI*

$40.00

•gluten free• chef's daily sashimi preparation served over our rice, with chef garnish wasabi, pickled ginger, house soy. CONTAINS: *FISH (assorted fish) *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS (shrimp) *SHELLFISH/MOLLUSKS (octopus) *SOY (soy sauce)

MAKI

LOCAL FLUKE, UMEBOSHI, SHISO*

LOCAL FLUKE, UMEBOSHI, SHISO*

$11.00

•gluten free• local fluke maki with cucumber, umeboshi and shiso. CONTAINS: *FISH (local fluke)

BLACK BASS, UMEBOSHI, SHISO*

BLACK BASS, UMEBOSHI, SHISO*

$11.00

•gluten free• black bass maki with umeboshi and shiso. CONTAINS: *FISH (black bass)

RED SNAPPER, UMABASHI, SHISO*

$11.00

•gluten free• red snapper maki with cucumber, umeboshi and shiso. CONTAINS: *FISH (local fluke)

YELLOWTAIL*

YELLOWTAIL*

$9.00

•gluten free• yellowtail maki with chives. CONTAINS: *FISH (yellowtail)

BLUEFIN TUNA*

BLUEFIN TUNA*

$9.00

•gluten free• lean tuna maki. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)

CHUTORO TUNA WITH CHIVES*

CHUTORO TUNA WITH CHIVES*

$13.00

•gluten free• fatty tuna, chives maki. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)

TORO TUNA, CHIVES*

TORO TUNA, CHIVES*

$15.00

•gluten free• extra fatty tuna, chives maki. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)

OTORO TUNA, CHIVES*

OTORO TUNA, CHIVES*

$17.00

•gluten free• very fatty tuna, chives maki. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)

ACTUALLY SPICY TUNA*

ACTUALLY SPICY TUNA*

$11.00

**NOW GLUTEN FREE** chopped spicy tuna maki with chives and watercress (spicy). CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)

TUNA, AVOCADO*

TUNA, AVOCADO*

$11.00

•gluten free• tuna maki with avocado. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)

TUNA, AVOCADO, MANGO

$12.00
TUNA, AVOCADO, YUZU KOSHO, THAI BASIL*

TUNA, AVOCADO, YUZU KOSHO, THAI BASIL*

$12.00

tuna maki with avocado, red yuzu kosho, yuzu kosho mayo and thai basil (mildly spicy). CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SOY (mayo)

ORA KING SALMON*

ORA KING SALMON*

$10.00

•gluten free• ora King Salmon maki. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon)

ORA KING SALMON BELLY, CHIVES*

$12.00
ACTUALLY SPICY SALMON*

ACTUALLY SPICY SALMON*

$11.00

**NOW GLUTEN FREE ** chopped spicy ora king salmon maki with chives and watercress (spicy). CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon)

ORA KING SALMON, AVOCADO*

ORA KING SALMON, AVOCADO*

$11.00

•gluten free• ora king salmon maki with avocado. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon)

ORA KING SALMON, AVOCADO, MANGO

$12.00
ORA KING SALMON, AVOCADO, YUZU KOSHO, THAI BASIL*

ORA KING SALMON, AVOCADO, YUZU KOSHO, THAI BASIL*

$12.00

•gluten free• ora king salmon maki with avocado, red yuzu kosho, yuzu kosho Mayo and thai basil (mildly spicy). CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) *SOY (mayo)

TEMPURA SHRIMP

TEMPURA SHRIMP

$13.00

tempura shrimp maki with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and kabayaki sauce. CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (shrimp) *FISH (tobiko) *GLUTEN (tempura) *SOY (kabayaki sauce)

SOFTSHELL CRAB

$16.00Out of stock

tempura softshell crab maki with avocado, cucumber, oshinko, golden and kabayaki sauce. CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (crab) *FISH (tobiko) *GLUTEN (tempura) *SOY (kabayaki sauce)

TEMPURA SWEET POTATO

TEMPURA SWEET POTATO

$7.00

tempura sweet potato maki *GLUTEN (tempura)

AVOCADO

AVOCADO

$6.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• avocado maki

CUCUMBER

CUCUMBER

$6.00

english cucumber maki

AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

$7.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• avocado maki with cucumber

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM

$8.00Out of stock

•gluten free•vegetarian• sauteed shiitake mushroom maki, ginger, sesame. CONTAINS: *SESAME (sesame oil)

PICKLED DAIKON

PICKLED DAIKON

$6.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• crunchy pickled daikon maki

UMEBOSHI (salty plum)

UMEBOSHI (salty plum)

$6.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• umeboshi maki with shiso and cucumber

SWEET GOURD, KAMPYO

SWEET GOURD, KAMPYO

$6.00

•vegetarian• kampyo maki, strips of sweet gourd

GHOST MAKI

GHOST MAKI

$4.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• sushi rice maki

HOUSE SPECIAL MAKI

•gluten free• snow crab salad, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, chives, thai basil CONTAINS: *SOY (mayo) *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS (crab)
LOCAL CHICKEN OF THE WOODS BOOMER ROLL

LOCAL CHICKEN OF THE WOODS BOOMER ROLL

$18.00Out of stock

•vegetarian• tempura chicken of the woods mushrooms, green onion, sautéed creamy chicken of the woods mushroom topping, creamy truffled ponzu. CONTAINS: *GLUTEN (tempura) *DAIRY (cream)

VEGETABLE FUTOMAKI ROLL

VEGETABLE FUTOMAKI ROLL

$17.00

*gluten free*vegetarian* seasonal vegetables with avocado, pickled daikon, thai basil, cilantro and miso soy emulsion. CONTAINS: *SOY (miso soy emulsion)

MAMBO ROLL*

MAMBO ROLL*

$17.00

torched hamachi, asparagus, cucumber, baby radish greens, crispy jalapeno, yuzu kosho, Golden yuzu tobiko. CONTAINS: *FISH (yamauchi and golden tobiko) *GLUTEN (crispy Jalapeno)

MARTHA'S VINEYARD ROLL*

MARTHA'S VINEYARD ROLL*

$18.00

•gluten free• black bass, shisho, cucumber, cilantro, watercress, yuzu peel, umabashi. CONTAINS: *FISH (black bass)

PHOENIX ROLL*

PHOENIX ROLL*

$18.00

•gluten free• torched ora king salmon, cucumber, tobiko, yuzo kosho mayo, kabayaki sauce, sriracha, yuzu golden tobiko, sliced scallion. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon and tobiko) *SOY (mayo and Kabayaki sauce)

AMBER ROLL*

AMBER ROLL*

$18.00

yellowtail, cucumber, asparagus, oshinko, crunchy garlic, smoky truffle. CONTAINS: *FISH (yellowtail) *SESAME (sesame oil) *GLUTEN (crunchy garlic) *TREE NUT/ALMOND (crunchy garlic)

KING ROLL*

KING ROLL*

$18.00

•gluten free• ora king salmon, mango, avocado, grilled scallion, cilantro pickled red onion, chipotle mayo. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon) SOY* (chipotle mayo)

SNOWSTORM FUTOMAKI ROLL

SNOWSTORM FUTOMAKI ROLL

$18.00

•gluten free• snow crab salad, cucumber, avocado, chives, tobiko, thai basil, fresh lemon CONTAINS: *SOY (mayo) *FISH (tobiko) *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS (crab)

NORTH SIDE ROLL*

NORTH SIDE ROLL*

$18.00

torched hamachi, shrimp tempura, cucumber, yuzu mayo, yuzu tobiko. CONTAINS: *FISH (hamachi) *GLUTEN (tempura shrimp) *SOY (yuzu mayo)

SOUTH SIDE ROLL*

SOUTH SIDE ROLL*

$18.00

tuna, togarashi, fried garlic, micro greens, chives, crunch, yuzu mayo, kabayaki sauce. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *GLUTEN (crunch and fried garlic) *SOY (yuzu mayo and kabayaki sauce)

SPICY TIGER ROLL*

SPICY TIGER ROLL*

$20.00

spicy tuna, avocado, watercress, thai basil with sliced tuna, crunchy garlic truffle sauce on top. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (sesame oil) *GLUTEN (crunchy garlic) *TREE NUT/ALMOND (crunchy garlic)

WHITE LION ROLL*

WHITE LION ROLL*

$18.00

•gluten free• avocado, thai basil oshinko (pickled daikon) on the inside with torched white tuna, red yuzu kosho and julienned scallion on top CONTAINS: *FISH (white tuna)

CITRUS SUMMER ROLL*

CITRUS SUMMER ROLL*

$18.00

•gluten free• ora king salmon, thinly sliced lemon, wasabi tobiko on top, cucumber, avocado, oshinko, shiso inside CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon)

SECRET SAMURAI ROLL*

SECRET SAMURAI ROLL*

$20.00

chopped tuna, tempura crunch, oshinko, cucumber, thai basil, samurai sauce, black tobiko, scallion CONTAINS: *FISH (chopped tuna and tobiko) *GLUTEN (tempura crunch )

NIGIRI (one piece per order with Chef's garnish)

All our Nigiri is sold by the piece and is served with the Chef's choice of garnish.
LOCAL FLUKE NIGIRI*

LOCAL FLUKE NIGIRI*

$5.00

•gluten free• local fluke nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (fluke)

RED SNAPPER NIGIRI*

$5.00

•gluten free• red snapper nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (black bass)

WAGYU NIGIRI

$6.00Out of stock

BRONZINO NIGIRI

$6.00
BLACK BASS NIGIRI*

BLACK BASS NIGIRI*

$5.00

•gluten free• black bass nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (black bass)

SEABREAM

$6.00

BRONZINO NIGIRI

$6.00
HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL) NIGIRI*

HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL) NIGIRI*

$5.00

•gluten free• hamachi nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (hamachi)

KANPACHI NIGIRI*

KANPACHI NIGIRI*

$5.00

•gluten free• kanpachi nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (kanpachi)

BLUEFIN TUNA NIGIRI*

BLUEFIN TUNA NIGIRI*

$5.00

•gluten free• lean tuna nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (tuna)

CHUTORO TUNA NIGIRI*

CHUTORO TUNA NIGIRI*

$6.00

•gluten free• fatty tuna nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (tuna)

TORO TUNA NIGIRI*

TORO TUNA NIGIRI*

$7.00

•gluten free• extra fatty tuna nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (tuna)

OTORO TUNA NIGIRI*

OTORO TUNA NIGIRI*

$8.00

•gluten free• extra extra fatty tuna nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (tuna)

OTORO TUNA, GUNKAN STYLE

OTORO TUNA, GUNKAN STYLE

$8.00

chopped extra extra fatty tuna mixed with our yuzu mayo, tempura crunch and chives served "gunkan", or "battleship" style. garnished with yuzu kosho and yuzu peel. CONTAINS: GLUTEN (,tempura crunch) *SOY (natsume glaze and yuzu mayo) *FISH (tuna)

ORA KING SALMON NIGIRI*

ORA KING SALMON NIGIRI*

$7.00

*gluten free• ora king salmon nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (salmon)

ORA KING SALMON (belly) NIGIRI

ORA KING SALMON (belly) NIGIRI

$8.00

*gluten free• ora king salmon belly nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (salmon)

GRILLED SPANISH MACKEREL (saba) NIGIRI

GRILLED SPANISH MACKEREL (saba) NIGIRI

$5.00Out of stock

NZ MACKEREL*

$7.00
KING IKURA

KING IKURA

$6.00

•gluten free• king salmon fish eggs with chef garnish CONTAINS: FISH (salmon eggs)

TIGER SHRIMP NIGIRI

TIGER SHRIMP NIGIRI

$4.00

tiger shrimp nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS (shrimp)

SPECIAL JUMBO SPOT PRAWN NIGIRI*

SPECIAL JUMBO SPOT PRAWN NIGIRI*

$8.00

spotted prawn nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS (shrimp)

OCTOPUS NIGIRI

OCTOPUS NIGIRI

$4.00

clay pot spanish octopus nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *SHELLFISH/MOLLUSK (octopus)

DAY BOAT SCALLOP NIGIRI

DAY BOAT SCALLOP NIGIRI

$7.00

day boat scallop nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEANS (scallop)

CUTTLEFISH (Ika) NIGIRI

CUTTLEFISH (Ika) NIGIRI

$5.00

cuttlefish nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *SHELLFISH/MOLLUSK (cuttlefish)

CALIFORNIA UNI NIGIRI

CALIFORNIA UNI NIGIRI

$12.00
AVOCADO NIGIRI

AVOCADO NIGIRI

$4.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• avocado nigiri with chef's choice garnish.

CUCUMBER NIGIRI

CUCUMBER NIGIRI

$4.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• cucumber nigiri with chef's choice garnish

SWEET GOURD, KAMPYO NIGIRI

SWEET GOURD, KAMPYO NIGIRI

$3.00

strips of sweet gourd nigiri with chef's choice garnish

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM NIGIRI

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM NIGIRI

$4.00Out of stock

•gluten free•vegetarian• sauteed shiitake mushroom nigiri with nori and chef's choice garnish

PICKLED DAIKON NIGIRI

PICKLED DAIKON NIGIRI

$4.00

•gluten free•vegetarian• pickled daikon nigiri, with nori and chef garnish

TOFU SKIN, INARI

TOFU SKIN, INARI

$4.00

•vegetarian• sushi rice wrapped in tofu skin with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *GLUTEN (tofu skin) *Soy (tofu skin)

PACKAGES

CHEF'S CHOICE 6 PIECE NIGIRI*

CHEF'S CHOICE 6 PIECE NIGIRI*

$28.00

chef selected 6 piece nigiri with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

CHEF'S CHOICE 12 PIECE NIGIRI*

CHEF'S CHOICE 12 PIECE NIGIRI*

$57.00

chef selected 12 piece nigiri with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

CHEF'S CHOICE 20 PIECE NIGIRI*

CHEF'S CHOICE 20 PIECE NIGIRI*

$100.00

chef selected 20 piece nigiri with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

CHEF'S CHOICE 6 PIECE SASHIMI*

CHEF'S CHOICE 6 PIECE SASHIMI*

$28.00

chef selected 6 piece sashimi with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

CHEF'S CHOICE 12 PIECE SASHIMI*

CHEF'S CHOICE 12 PIECE SASHIMI*

$57.00

chef selected 12 piece sashimi with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

CHEF'S CHOICE 20 PIECE SASHIMI*

CHEF'S CHOICE 20 PIECE SASHIMI*

$100.00

chef selected 20 piece sashimi with chef's garnish. Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

OMAKASE FOR ONE, VEGETARIAN

OMAKASE FOR ONE, VEGETARIAN

$37.00

-7piece chef selected vegetarian nigiri with chef's garnish -1 chef selected special vegetarian maki rolls -Served with vegetarian SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

OMAKASE FOR TWO (option 1)*

OMAKASE FOR TWO (option 1)*

$100.00

-8 piece chef selected nigiri with chef's garnish -2 piece tuna sashimi, 2 piece ora king salmon sashimi, 2 piece yellowtail sashimi -2 chef selected special maki rolls -Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

OMAKASE FOR TWO (option 2)*

OMAKASE FOR TWO (option 2)*

$100.00

-14 piece chef selected nigiri with chef's garnish -2 chef selected special maki rolls -Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

OMAKASE FOR ONE, ORA KING SALMON*

OMAKASE FOR ONE, ORA KING SALMON*

$65.00

-4 piece ora king salmon nigiri with chef's garnish -4 piece ora king salmon sashimi with chef's garnish -1 chef selected ora king salmon special maki roll -Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

CHEF CHOICE MAKI BOX FOR 1*

$45.00

-2 chef selected speciality maki rolls -1 chef selected maki rolls -Served with SUSHICO house Soy, pickled ginger and wasabi

KIDS MAKI DINNER FOR 2*

KIDS MAKI DINNER FOR 2*

$28.00

-1 avocado maki roll -1 cucumber maki roll -1 salmon maki roll -1 tuna maki roll

WHITE WINE, BOTTLE

J. LOHR RIVERSTONE CHARDONNAY (half bottle)

J. LOHR RIVERSTONE CHARDONNAY (half bottle)

$18.00Out of stock

Riverstone Chardonnay exhibits youthful hues of light to medium straw. The enticing aromas are reminiscent of peach, nectarine, marmalade, yellow floral, baking spices, and honey. Those aromas echo on the palate and are complemented by orange and apricot, and balanced with a creamy texture from aging sur lie. Flavors of crème brûlée and a touch of oak can be found on the long finish.

PINOT GRIGIO, ZENATO

$24.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, NAUTILUS

$34.00

ROSE, SUMMER IN A BOTTLE

$50.00

CHARDONNAY, ALPHONSE MELLOT

$42.00

SANTORINI, ASSYRTIKO

$45.00Out of stock

This wine is a classic benchmark of the variety and its homeland. A vibrant aromatic of sea-breeze freshness and citrus fruits, peach with honeyed undertones. Bone-dry, brightly acidic with a textural mineral smokiness and a food-begging finish.

SAGER & VERDIER SANCERRE

$55.00

True to its terroir, the wine has a very expressive nose with typical aromas of lemon/lime, elderflower, verbena, tropical fruits, peach, gooseberry, and distinctive minerality; all backed by crisp acidity. Perfect with all kinds of seafood.

RIESLING, TRIMBACH

RIESLING, TRIMBACH

$46.00

A beautiful straw color with green edges with a fine mineral fragrance of ginger and caraway seed under ripe pineapple and flowers. Flavors of white peach, quince and lemon on the palate with a lingering, clean and dry finish. Pairs perfectly with sushi.

RED WINE BOTTLE

2019 PLANETA

$45.00
2017 FELSINA, CHIANTI COLLI SENESI

2017 FELSINA, CHIANTI COLLI SENESI

$43.00

nice red colour, fruity with well balanced acidity and medium tannins

AU BON CLIMAT

AU BON CLIMAT

$48.00

burgundian palate alternates notes of tart cherries and tangy raspberries framed by soft tannins, earthy rhubarb, and a persistent limestone soil signature. bright minerals, balancing acidity, and appetizing notes of savory herbs carry the wine to its long finish

2019 TELLUS VINEA, BORDEAUX

2019 TELLUS VINEA, BORDEAUX

$50.00

crimson center with ruby tones at the rim. balance, and vivacity with a mixed nose of plum, cherry and blackberry notes, leading to wet stone, fresh herbs, mushroom, tea, mocha. finishing with soft ripe tannins

2020 AUSTIN HOPE, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$75.00

The Austin Hope Cabernet displays a beautiful ruby hue. Enticing aromas of fresh black cherry, burnt sugar and a slight smokiness fill your glass. On the palate, flavors evolve with vanilla foam, ripe dark fruit, roasted coffee & nuances of spice. This full-bodied wine is rounded out with smooth supple tannins that are brightened with a touch of acidity to balance this crowd pleasing Cabernet Sauvignon.

SAKE, BOTTLES 300ML

KIKU-MASAMUNE, KOUJO JUNMAI "KOUJO" 300ml

KIKU-MASAMUNE, KOUJO JUNMAI "KOUJO" 300ml

$22.00Out of stock

kiku-masamune koujo junmai nose of crisp apple and its delicate sweetness is uniquely balanced with the original umami of Junmai.

TOZAI, JUNMAI, "LIVING JEWEL" 300ml

$23.00
KIKU-MASAMUNE, JUNMAI TARU 300ml

KIKU-MASAMUNE, JUNMAI TARU 300ml

$23.00

this sake complements a wide array of japanese and western cuisine, including spicy dishes and foods with rich, full-bodied flavors. kiku-masamune invites you to enjoy the aroma of yoshino cedar and the crisp, clean finish of taru sake

AKASHI-TAI, TOKUBETSU HONJOZO 300ml

AKASHI-TAI, TOKUBETSU HONJOZO 300ml

$28.00

akashi-tai intensive aroma with dried fruit, caramel, toffee and candied lemon notes and a well-balanced taste with acacia honey, elderflower, almonds and burnt sugar

KIKUSUI, JUNMAI GINJO 300ml

KIKUSUI, JUNMAI GINJO 300ml

$28.00

rich flavor of Junmai, as well as clean, refreshing aftertaste of Ginjo. Banana like fruity aroma and clean after taste

TOZAI, JUNMAI GINJO, "WELL OF WISDOM" 300ml

$28.00

SUIGEI SHUZO, TOKUBETSU JUNMAI, "DRUNKIN WHALE" 300ml

$36.00

KANBARA, JUNMAI GINJO, "BRIDE OF THE FOX" 300ml

$38.00

FUKUCHO, JUNMAI GINJO, "MOON ON THE WATER" 300ml

$40.00

DASSAI 45, JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ml

$36.00

KUNTEKI, JUNMAI DAIGINJO, "PEARLS OF SIMPLICITY" 300ml

$42.00

DASSAI 39 JUNMAI DAIGINJO 300ml

$45.00

NIGORI, BOTTLES 300ML

ASAHI SHUZO, DASSAI NIGORI 45 (unfiltered) 300ml

$40.00

RIHAKU, JUNMAI NIGORI (unfiltered), "DREAMY CLOUDS" 300ml

$30.00

TOZAI, JUNMAI NIGORI (unfiltered), "SNOW MAIDEN" 300ml

$25.00

KIKUSUI, (unfiltered) "PERFECT SNOW" 300ml

$28.00

SAKE, BOTTLES 720ML

TOZAI, JUNMAI NIGORI (unfiltered), "SNOW MAIDEN" 720ml

$50.00

KIKUSUI, JUNMAI GINJO 720ml

$58.00

KANBARA, JUNMAI GINJO, "BRIDE OF THE FOX" 720ml

$75.00

FUKUCHO, JUNMAI GINJO, "MOON ON THD WATER" 720ml

$80.00

DASSAI 45, JUNMAI DAIGIN 720ml

$80.00

KUNTEKI, JUNMAI DAIGINJO, "PEARLS OF SIMPLICITY" 720ml

$84.00

KUBOTA MANJYU, JUNMAI DAIGINJO 720ML

$155.00

HAKKASIAN "SNOW" JUNMAI DAIGINJO 720ml

$160.00

HEAVEN SAKE, JUNMAI DAIGINJO 720ml

$165.00

KIKUSUI KURANITSU, JUNMAI DAIGINJO 23 720ml

$320.00

BEER

ASAHI SUPER DRY

ASAHI SUPER DRY

$6.00

SAPPORO

$7.00

SAPPORO PURE

$7.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$7.00Out of stock
ORION LAGER

ORION LAGER

$8.00

KOSHIHIK ECHIGO, AMBER ALE

$8.00Out of stock

BE HOPPY IPA

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE & PROSECCO

VALDO FLIGHT

$12.00
PROSECCO 1926

PROSECCO 1926

$32.00

straw yellow in color with golden hues, this wine offers typical aromas of ripe fruits (apple, pear, peach, banana, pineapple). on the palate, it is well balanced, soft and round with fresh and persistent flavor. excellent aperitif wine, ideal for all occasions. great with a wide range of sushi pairings.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

SUSHICO offers the freshest seafood available where traditional and innovative sushi techniques are paired with our perfect rice recipe to give our guests an amazing sushi experience

Website

Location

761 Beacon St, Newton Centre, MA 02459

Directions

