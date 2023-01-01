SUSHICO of Newton Centre 761 Beacon Street

J. LOHR RIVERSTONE CHARDONNAY (half bottle)

$18.00 Out of stock

Riverstone Chardonnay exhibits youthful hues of light to medium straw. The enticing aromas are reminiscent of peach, nectarine, marmalade, yellow floral, baking spices, and honey. Those aromas echo on the palate and are complemented by orange and apricot, and balanced with a creamy texture from aging sur lie. Flavors of crème brûlée and a touch of oak can be found on the long finish.