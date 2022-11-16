Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Newtown Bagel Company

No reviews yet

31 Swamp Road

Newtown, PA 18940

Order Again

Popular Items

**BACON, EGG, CHEESE
Bagel w/CC
**PORKROLL, EGG, CHEESE

Bagels

Bagels Each

$1.49

Bagel w/CC

$3.49

Bagel w/Lox CC

$3.89

Bagel w/Butter

$2.69

Bagel w/ PB

$3.49

Bagel w/PBJ

$3.99

Bagel w/ Jelly

$3.49

Bagels Half DZ (7)

$8.49

7 bagels

Bagels DZ (13)

$12.99

Day Old Bagels (7)

$3.00

Bagel W/Butter And CC

$2.69

Breakfast Sandwiches

**EGG

$3.49

**CHEESE

$3.49

**EGG, CHEESE

$4.09

**BACON

$4.49

**BACON, EGG

$5.49

**BACON, CHEESE

$5.49

**BACON, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**SAUSAGE

$4.49

**SAUSAGE, EGG

$5.49

**SAUSAGE, CHEESE

$5.49

**SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**PORKROLL

$4.49

**PORKROLL, EGG

$5.49

**PORKROLL, CHEESE

$5.49

**PORKROLL, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**HAM

$4.49

**HAM, EGG

$5.49

**HAM, CHEESE

$5.49

**HAM, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**SCRAPPLE

$4.49

**SCRAPPLE, EGG

$5.49

**SCRAPPLE, CHEESE

$5.49

**SCRAPPLE, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**TURKEY BACON

$4.49

**TURKEY BACON, EGG

$5.49

**TURKEY BACON, CHEESE

$5.49

**TURKEY BACON, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.49

**TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG

$5.49

**TURKEY SAUSAGE, CHEESE

$5.49

**TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG, CHEESE

$5.99

**DENVER

$6.49

**SANTA FE

$5.29

**PHILLY STEAK, EGG, CHEESE

$8.49

**LUMBERJACK

$7.49

NOVA LOX SANDWICH

$9.99

MEGA LOX

$13.49

Omelettes & Scrambles

**Create Your Own Omelette

$6.99

**Plain 3 Egg Omelette

$6.99

**Denver Omelette

$8.99

**California Omelette

$9.49

**Philly Steak Omelette

$10.99

**2 Eggs w/ Toast

$3.99

**2 Eggs, Meat w/ Toast

$6.49

3 Eggs Any Style

$6.99

**Hash Brown

$1.49

**Side Breakfast Protein

$1.75

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado

$10.49Out of stock

**Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

BLT 2x

$7.99

**Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Cream Cheese Tub

Plain Cream Cheese TUB

$4.29

Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.69

Spicy Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.69

Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.69

Lox Spread

$4.99

Cinnamon Sugar Cream Cheese

$4.69

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.49

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$4.69

Side Of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$4.49Out of stock

Smoked White Fish Salad Tub

$7.99

Butter Tub

$2.79

1 Lox Portion

$6.99

1\2 Lb. Lox (4 Portions)

$21.99

Apple Cinnamon Raisin

Out of stock

Reduced Fat Cream Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Sweets & Snacks

Muffin

$2.49

Parfait

$4.29

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.99

Choc Croissant

$2.50

Chips

$2.29

Crumbcake

$1.99

Bagel Chips

$1.99

Everything Seeds

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$3.49Out of stock

Catering

Express Pak I

$19.99

13 assorted bagels, 2 tubs cream cheese

Express Pak II

$35.99

26 assorted bagels, 3 tubs cream cheese, 1/4 lb butter

Express Pak III

$49.99

39 assorted bagels, 4 tubs cc tubs, 1/4 lb butter

Beverages

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Bottle Water

$1.29

Cappuccino

Character Drink

$3.79

Choc Milk

$1.99

Cold Brew Coffee

$1.99

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.29

Honest Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

Pellegrino

$1.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.19

Simply

$2.99

Simply Smoothie

$3.29Out of stock

Snapple

$1.99

Soda

$2.25

Starbucks Frappe Large

$3.99Out of stock

V8

$1.89

V8 Splash

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.69

Coffee Box

$15.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
