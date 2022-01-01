Newtown cafe imageView gallery

Newtown cafe 3 GLEN RD

42 Reviews

$$

3 GLEN RD

SANDY HOOK, CT 06482

Popular Items

Bagle with cream chz
Egg n chz croissant
bagel bacon egg and cheese

Pastry Menu

Muffins

$4.49

Cake

$4.99

Cinnamon rolls

$4.29

Apple pancakes

$9.79

Bagels

$2.79+

cheese Danish

$4.29

croissant

$3.99+

Str & al cake

$4.29

Deal box

$9.98

Nutella crapes

$9.99

Nutella croissant

$6.99
French macarons

$3.49+

Cookie

$2.79+

Cake slice

$1.99

Bagle with cream chz

$3.49+

Bagel egg chz

$4.99

Rocher

$1.99

Choc cake

$5.99

Cake smores

$5.99

Cupcakes

$4.49+

English biscuit & scone

$3.79

Yogurt

$4.49

Tiramisu

$5.99

Ham cheese Danish

$5.49

Ham chz crapes

$10.99

Chicken crape’s

$11.99

Puff pastry

$6.99

SCONES.

$4.79

food menu

Extra

$1.99

bagel egg and cheese

$3.99

bagel bacon egg and cheese

$5.49

bagel sousage egg and cheese

$5.49

Cheese omelette

$8.99

freshly sliced seasonal fruit cup

$4.79+

Breakfast bowl

$9.99

Breakfast wrap

$8.99

Waffles

$7.99

Western omelette

$10.99

Breakfast

$6.99

Pancake sausage

$3.99

Hash browns

$3.49

Deal breakfast

$3.99

sandwiches

chicken salad sandwich

$9.49

Wings

$0.99

turkey sandwich

$9.49

ham sandwich

$6.99

Kabab roll

$7.99

Sandwich and rolls

$9.99

Avocado tst

$8.99+

Roasted beef

$7.99

Ham and egg

$6.99

Ham or bacon egg chz croissant

$7.49

Ham n chz croissant

$6.99

Panini sandwitch

$9.99

Egg n chz croissant

$5.99

Chips

$2.99

Chicken melt

$9.49

Grill Chicken Sandwitch

$9.99

soup

cup of soup

$5.79

bowl of soup

$6.79

salads

scoop of chicken salad

$6.99

Big salad

$12.99

Bean salad

$5.99

combo

1/2 sandwich and cup of soup

$10.99

1/2 sandwich, cup of soup and medium iced tea

$11.99

whole sandwich cup of soup and medium iced tea

$13.99

Other

Gift box

$44.99

Flower s

$5.99

Flower 12

$45.99

hot coffee drinks

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.89+

Matcha latte

$3.99+

Red Eye

$2.39

Pour Over

$2.49

Robin

$3.49

Flavor shot

$0.89

Vanilla chai

$3.49

hot espresso drinks

Americano

$2.99+

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Flat White

$2.99

Latte

$3.69+

Mocha Au Lait

$3.69

White Mocha

$3.69

Pumpkin Spice

$3.99

Espresso

$3.29

Mocha black

$4.29

other hot drinks

Hot Tea

$2.69

London Fog

$3.79

Chai Latte

$3.89

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.39

Green Tea Latte

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Flavor Hot Chocolates

$4.49

blended espresso drinks

blended cappuccino

$4.59

Blended Mocha

$4.59

Blended White Mocha

$4.59

Blended Vanilla

$4.89

Blended Oreo Mocha

$4.89

Blended Chocolate Chip Mocha

$5.19

Blended Caramel Mocha

$5.19

Blended Coconut Mocha

$5.19

Blended Caramel Cold Brew

$5.19

Blended Pumpkin Spice

$5.19

Blended Caramel Coconut Oreo Zebra

$6.19

blended non-espresso drinks

Blended Shake

$4.59

Blended Coffee

$5.99

Blended Cookies and Cream

$4.89

Blended Chai

$4.89

Blended Green Tea

$4.89

Fruit Smoothie

$5.49+

Small smoothies

$3.99

over ice drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.69+

Iced Americano

$3.09+

Iced Cold Brew

$3.99

Iced Latte

$3.49+

Iced Flavored Latte

$3.99+

Iced Macchiato

$4.28+

Iced Mocha

$3.79+

Mint margarita

$4.99+

Iced Flavored Mocha

$4.69

Iced Chai

$3.79+

Milk

$3.89+

Juice

$3.99+

Coconut

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Balanced Brew Fruit Tea

$4.29

Sparkling dragon & mango

$5.99

Soda

$1.99+

Red bull

$4.99

Gatorade or water

$3.99+

Naked juice

$4.79+

S pellegrino

$4.99+

Juice

$6.99+

Bai

$4.99+

Izze

$3.99

Gelato

$3.99+

Shakes

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 GLEN RD, SANDY HOOK, CT 06482

Directions

Gallery
Newtown cafe image
Newtown cafe image

