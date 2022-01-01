Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Newtowne Grille Billerica

792 Reviews

$$

838 Boston Road

Billerica, MA 01821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Marinated Steak Tips
LG Cheese
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$12.95

tender chicken / lightly battered / golden fried / sauce of your choice

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.95

shaved sirloin / peppers / onions / golden fried wonton

Double Boneless Wings

$18.95

A double order of our fresh, lightly battered, golden fried, tender chicken with choice of sauce

Double Wings

$18.95

Get twice the amount of our #1 seller!

Hand-Cut Fries Appetizer

$5.95

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

house cooked tortilla chips / fresh pico de Gallo / sliced jalapeños / sliced black olives / salsa / sour cream.

Loaded Tots

$9.95

golden tots / blended cheese / bacon / sriracha ranch

Meatballs Appetizer

$10.95

Coming Soon!

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Italian breaded mozzarella / golden fried / house made marinara

Poutine

$12.95Out of stock

house made gravy / Wisconsin cheese curds / braised pork / fries

Pretzel Appetizer

$9.95

Guinness cheddar cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$9.95

flour tortilla / fresh pico / blended cheeses ~ add chicken, pulled pork, buffalo chicken or beef ~

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.95

creamy / hot / tortilla chips / pita ~House Favorite~

Sweet Potato Fries Appetizer

$5.95

~served with house made jalapeño ketchup ~

Wings

$12.95

fresh plump wings / seasoned and baked / fried for crispiness / tossed in house made sauce of your choice

Popcorn Chicken App

$9.95

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

crisp romaine / shaved parmesan / house made garlic croutons / creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken / hard boiled egg / cucumber / tomato / avocado / bleu cheese crumbles / bacon / onion / house dressing

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

~ Classic New England Clam Chowder ~

Greek Salad

$10.95

house blend greens / feta / kalamata / red onion / cucumbers / cherry tomatoes / pepperocini / Greek dressing

House Salad

$9.95

iceberg lettuce / cucumbers / tomatoes / red cabbage / carrots

House-Made Chili

$4.50+

medium heat / hearty / tortilla chips

Wedge Salad

$12.95

iceberg / crumbled bleu cheese / bacon / onion / tomato / bleu cheese dressing

Specials

Chx Teri Rice Bowl

$14.95

marinated chicken / broccoli / mushrooms / sesame / teriyaki sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

Dean's Homemade fettuccine in our creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of side house or Caesar salad.

Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

Dean's Homemade fettuccine in our creamy Alfredo sauce with tender grilled chicken. Served with garlic bread and choice of side house or Caesar salad.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.95

Dean's Homemade fettuccine in our creamy Alfredo sauce with sauteed shrimp. Served with garlic bread and choice of side house or Caesar salad.

Potato Skins

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh Idaho potato halves stuffed with blended cheese, bacon bits and topped with fresh cut scallions.

Fettuccine Bolognese

$18.95

Homemade fettuccine pasta with our slow cooked, rich and smooth Bolognese sauce. Served with garlic bread and choice of house or Caesar side salad.

Squash Rav

$17.99

Served in a vodka cream sauce with cinnamon and nutmeg. Served with a side house or Caesar salad and braided Scali garlic bread.

Squash Rav w/ Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Oscar

$19.95

One of our favorite classics is back! Cajun style chicken, scallops, shrimp, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts all served over rice in our signature house made cream sauce.

Supper

Pasta choices: penne, linguini or cavatappi. Pasta dishes served with garlic bread and choice of side house or Caesar salad. Add a side salad to any other entrée for $3 more.

Baked Haddock

$17.95

Atlantic haddock / seasoned bread crumb / butter / Ritz cracker / 2 sides

Bianco

$16.95

local ground Italian sweet sausage / peppers / onions / pink sauce / penne pasta / salad choice / garlic bread

Chicken, Broccoli & Penne

$16.95

house favorite / salad choice / garlic bread

Classic Parmesan

$15.95+

fresh, tender chicken or skinless eggplant / lightly breaded / mozzarella / marinara / choice of pasta

Classic Scampi

$16.95+

choice of shrimp or chicken / floured / white wine / garlic / oil / capers / choice of pasta / salad choice / garlic bread

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Atlantic haddock / lightly battered / golden fried / fries / coleslaw / tarter

Mac & Cheese

$14.95

creamy / 4 cheese blend / Ritz cracker topper ~add pulled pork, steak tips, buffalo chicken, bacon or lobster~

Marinated Steak Tips

Marinated Steak Tips

$23.95

Dom's Famous marinated steak tips with choice of two sides. ~ Dom says, "The Best Tips Evah!" We couldn't agree more. ~

Meatballs & Pasta

$14.95

Homestyle cooked meatballs / house marinara / choice of pasta / salad choice / garlic bread

Seared Salmon

$22.95

fresh Atlantic salmon / seasoned / grilled / herb butter sauce / two sides

Handhelds

Our 8 oz. beef burgers are a juicy, delicious, unique blend of Chuck, Brisket and Short-Rib. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of one side. Substitute any burger for Beyond Meat (vegetarian burger) for $1 more.

'66 Burger

$15.95

sharp cheddar / caramelized onion / horseradish aioli / toasted brioche bun

Athenian Wrap

$14.95

grilled chicken / feta / onions / tomatoes / Greek dressing

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Fish Sandwich

$15.95

fried haddock / American cheese / lettuce / tomato / red onion / mayonnaise / tarter sauce / ketchup drizzle

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.95

8 oz. blend brisket, beef, short rib / cajun dusted / crumbled bleu cheese

Cali Wrap

$15.95

grilled chicken / bacon / lettuce / tomato / avocado / chipotle aioli

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.95

shaved sirloin / American cheese / Piantadosi sub roll ~steak bomb available on menu~

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95+

fresh tender chicken / golden fried / lettuce / tomato / onion / brioche ~choose a sauce to add on~

Grilled Pastrami

$14.95

grilled local red pastrami from Old Neighborhood / garlic butter toasted brioche

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

8 oz. blend of Angus, brisket and short rib / sautéed mushrooms / melted Swiss / garlic butter toasted brioche bun

Newtowne Classic Burger

$14.95

8 oz. Angus, brisket and short rib blend / melted American / garlic butter toasted brioche / lettuce / tomato / onion

Steak Bomb

$14.95

shaved sirloin / peppers / onions / mushrooms / melted American / fresh Piantedosi sub roll

Toasted Parmesan Sub

$14.95+

your choice of meatball / chicken or eggplant / fresh mozzarella / toasted Piantedosi sub roll

Hot Dog W/ Ff

$6.95

Pizza

Sm Cheese

$9.95

Sm Pepperoni

$12.95

Sm Milano Pizza

$11.95

mozzarella / provolone / tomatoes / fresh basil

Sm Godfather

$15.95

mozzarella / garlic / provolone / sweet Italian sausage / prosciutto

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

fried buffalo chicken / mozzarella / crumbled bleu cheese

Sm BBQ Chicken

$14.95

BBQ sauce / fried chicken / bacon / red onions / ranch drizzle

Sm North Ender

$14.95

Chicken / roasted red pepper / spinac / garlic / mozzarella

Sm Veggie Heaven

$13.95

bend of cheeses / tomatoes / onions / broccoli / mushrooms / peppers / olives

Sm Prosciutto

$14.95

white sauce / 4 cheese blend / thin sliced prosciutto

Sm Italian Meatlover

$15.95

meatball / crumbled sausage / pepperoni / ham / bacon / mozzarella

Sm Siciliano (Chx/Broc)

$14.95

White sauce / chicken / broccoli / mozzarella

Sm Eggplant

$13.95

Sm Margarita

$11.95

LG Cheese

$12.95

LG Pepperoni

$15.95

LG Milano Pizza

$13.95

mozzarella / provolone / sliced tomatoes / fresh basil

LG Godfather

$19.95

mozzarella / provolone / garlic / sweet Italian sausage / prosciutto

LG Buffalo Chicken

$18.49

white pizza / fried chicken / buffalo sauce / crumbled bleu cheese / mozzarella

LG BBQ Chicken

$17.95

BBQ sauce / fried chicken / bacon / red onions / blended cheeses / ranch drizzle

LG North Ender

$17.95

chicken / roasted red peppers / garlic / spinach / mozzarella

LG Veggie Heaven

$16.95

Blend of cheeses / tomatoes / onions / broccoli / mushrooms / peppers / olives

Lg Proscuitto

$17.95

white pizza / 4 cheese blend / thin sliced prosciutto

Lg Italian Meatlover

$19.95

meatball / crumbled sausage / pepperoni / ham / bacon / mozzarella

Lg Siciliano

$17.95

white sauce / chicken / broccoli / mozzarella

Lg Margarita

$13.95

LG Eggplant

$16.95

Sides

Broccoli

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Rice Florentine

$4.95

sd Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

sd Onon Rings

$4.95

sd Spinach

$4.50

sd Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

sd Tots

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side House

$4.50

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

Covered in strawberry sauce and topped with whipped cream.

Screwball Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

"Adult Only" ice cream / house made with Screwball peanut butter flavored whiskey. The perfect nightcap!

Screwball Pint TOGO

$9.00Out of stock

Our original "Adult Only" ice cream big enough to share.

Molten Lava Cake

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A true neighborhood experience. Family friendly atmosphere with a twist on classic dishes, an extensive craft beer and craft cocktail selection and unbeatable service.

Website

Location

838 Boston Road, Billerica, MA 01821

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Painted Burro - Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
158 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - MA001 - Burlington MA
orange starNo Reviews
90 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington - Massachusetts, Burlington Mall
orange starNo Reviews
75 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
orange star4.2 • 292
363 Great rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
The BrickYard
orange starNo Reviews
371 Main Street Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
The Dog House Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 260
434 Main St Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Billerica

Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,876
430 BOSTON RD Billerica, MA 01821
View restaurantnext
Khao Hom Thai and Pho
orange star4.8 • 360
258 Salem Road Billerica, MA 01821
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billerica
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Chelmsford
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston