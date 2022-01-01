Newtowne Grille Cambridge imageView gallery

Newtowne Grille Cambridge

351 Reviews

$

1945 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
LARGE CHEESE
FRIED CHICKEN

APPETIZERS

CAJUN FRIES

$6.00+Out of stock

crisp fries / cajun dusted

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.00

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00Out of stock

FRIES

$4.00+
MEATBALLS TO SHARE

MEATBALLS TO SHARE

$10.00Out of stock

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00Out of stock
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.00+Out of stock

beer battered / golden fried

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$10.00Out of stock

smoked Gouda / cotija / cheddar / bacon / scallions

POUTINE

$14.00Out of stock

house made gravy / Wisconsin cheese curds / braised pork / fries

SHORT RIB QUESEDILLA

$14.00Out of stock

fresh pico / blended cheese / grilled peppers & onions ~add grilled marinated chicken, beef or pork for $3

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00Out of stock

with fresh cooked nachos / warm pita

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00+

crisp fries / tossed in truffle oil

WINGS

WINGS

$13.00

a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+Out of stock

crisp romaine / house made croutons / shaved Parm

CHILI

CHILI

$7.00+Out of stock

hearty / medium heat

CHOWDER

CHOWDER

$7.00+Out of stock

award winning / creamy classic / oyster crackers

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

artichoke heart / kalamata olive / pepperocini / crumbled feta / cherry tomato / cucumber / pickled red onion / Greek dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00+

house blend / tomatoes / cucumbers / onions / house vinaigrette

SUPPER

garlic / oil / lemon / white wine sauce / choice of pasta / choice of side salad

CHICKEN BROCC PENNE

$16.00Out of stock

creamy Alfredo sauce / choice of side house or Caesar salad

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$17.00Out of stock

tender breaded chicken / marinara / mozzarella / choice of pasta / choice of side salad

EGGPLANT PARMESAN PASTA

$15.00Out of stock

breaded fried eggplant cutlets / marinara / mozzarella / choice of side salad

FISH & CHIPS

$16.00

Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce

BAKED MAC N CHEESE

$14.00Out of stock

cavatappi pasta / creamy blend of cheeses / bread crumb topper ~add buffalo chicken, bacon or bbq pulled pork for $2~

MARINATED STEAK TIPS

MARINATED STEAK TIPS

$22.00Out of stock

house marinated / choice of two sides

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$14.00Out of stock

house made beef meatballs / choice of pasta / choice of side salad

MUSHROOM PASTA

$16.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

CAESAR WRAP

$9.00+Out of stock

crisp romaine / herbed house made croutons / parmesan / caesar dressing – ~ Add grilled chicken* for $3 ~

CHEESE STEAK

CHEESE STEAK

$12.00+Out of stock

shaved sirloin / house made poblano cheddar sauce / ciabatta ~ Add mushrooms, onions & peppers for $2 more ~

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$13.00Out of stock

marinara / provolone / toasted

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$12.00Out of stock

marinara / provolone / toasted

BIG FISH

$14.00

fried haddock / lettuce / tomato / red onion / mayo / tartar / melted cheddar / ketchup drizzle

MEATBALL PARM

$12.00Out of stock

REUBEN

$12.00Out of stock

shaved brisket / aged Swiss / sauerkraut / thousand island / thick cut marble

FRIED CHICKEN

$9.00

BRIOCHE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/ONION/PICKLES/SPECIAL SAUCE

BURGER

$12.00Out of stock

BIG MAC DOG

$10.00

PIZZA/CALZONE

CHEESE SLICE

$2.25

PEPPERONI SLICE

$2.75

BAR CHEESE PIZZA

$5.00

BAR PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.00

BAR BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$9.00

BAR BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$9.00

BAR VEGGIE HEAVEN PIZZA

$8.00

BAR MARGHERITA PIZZA

$9.00

BAR ACHILLES PIZZA

$8.00

BAR MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$10.00

SMALL CHEESE

$10.00+

thin stretched / house made sauce / shredded mozzarella

SMALL PEPPERONI

$12.00+

thin crust / house made sauce / shredded mozzarella / sliced pepperoni

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.00+

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$14.00+

SMALL MARGHERITA

$14.00+

fresh tomato / fresh mozzarella / torn fresh basil

SMALL MEATLOVER

$15.00+

SMALL ACHILLES

$13.00+

kalamata olive / feta / artichoke / red onion / roasted tomato / roasted red pepper

SMALL VEGGIE HEAVEN

$13.00+

LARGE CHEESE

$12.00+

thin crust / house made sauce / shredded mozzarella

LARGE PEPPERONI

$15.00+

thin crust / house made sauce / shredded mozzarella / sliced pepperoni

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00+

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$18.00+

LARGE MARGHERITA

$16.00+

fresh tomato / fresh mozzarella / torn fresh basil

LARGE MEATLOVER

$19.00+

LARGE ACHILLES

$16.00+

kalamata olive / feta / artichoke / red onion / roasted tomato / roasted red pepper / evoo

LARGE VEGGIE HEAVEN

$17.00+

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00Out of stock

CAJUN FRIES

$4.25

RICE PILAF

$4.25Out of stock

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.25

COLE SLAW

$6.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.25

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.25
MAC N CHEESE SIDE

MAC N CHEESE SIDE

$5.00

SODA

GATORADE

$2.00

SODA CAN

$1.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

20 Oz Soda

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We have been serving Cambridge and the surrounding area since 1966. Newtowne has transformed into a modern, from scratch kitchen, adding new classic inspired dishes all while maintaining our original pizza recipe. We look forward to serving you.

Location

1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

Gallery
Newtowne Grille Cambridge image

