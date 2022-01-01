Restaurant header imageView gallery

Newt's - Apple Valley

review star

No reviews yet

15610 English Avenue, Suite 100

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Hickory Bacon Cheeseburger
Marvin's Burger

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled chicken, Pepper Jack & Cheddar cheese, bacon, and pico de gallo. Sides of guacamole, sour cream & taco sauce.

Chicken Strips

$12.50

We use tender white chicken breast, hand-dipped in our own beer batter, & deep fried. Served with choice of 2 sauces for dipping. Ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, bleu cheese, or buffalo.

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Fresh white cheddar cheese curds delivered from a local dairy farm. Served with homemade creamy ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Our spear length sliced pickles hand-dipped in our beer batter and deep-friend until golden brown. (Made to share!)

Onion Rings

$8.50

Hand-dipped in our scratch-made beer batter, and deep fried until golden brown. (Made to share!)

Nachos

$17.75

Homemade tortilla chips topped with Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & black olives, all baked until the cheese is melted. Served with a side of taco sauce, sour cream & jalapeno peppers. Add Chicken, Pork, or Grande (Beef & Refried Beans) for 2.50

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$18.75

Tortilla chips smothered in Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, grilled chicken toassed in buffalo sauce, pico de gallo & drizzled with buffalo. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Bourbon Buffalo available to substitute for added flair!

Boneless Wings

$12.50

Served with a choce of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Traditional Wings

$14.75

Served with a choce of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Zippy Poppers

$12.50

Italian Cheese Bites

$11.50

Tots and Gouda

$10.50

Evie's Slider Sampler

$19.00

Either 6, 9 or 12 burger sliders. Choose up to 3 ways you'd like them.

Newt's Favorites

Chicken Strip Platter

$14.75

Exactly like the app but with a bunch of fries! Served with choice of 2 sauces for dipping. Ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, bleu cheese, or buffalo.

Fish & Chips

$16.75

We take three pieces of bonesless, white cod fillets & hand-dip them in our beer batter. Served with fries and homemade tartar sauce.

Fish Tacos

$13.75

Batter-fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, & ranch in two flour tortialls. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream. (Grilled chicken available to substitute.)

Chicken Tacos

$13.75

Great Burgers

Basic Burger

$12.50

Why mess with greatness? Burger & bun. Simple & delicious.

California Burger

$13.50

Our version has lettuce & tomato. Ask to add cheese, mayo, onion or avocado.

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepperjack, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese or Monterey Jack.

Dave's Burger

$15.75

Spicy & Hot! Jalapenos and garlic mixed right into the burger, grilled, and topped with a sweet & spicyu smoked BBQ sauce & Pepper Jack cheese.

Fried Onion Blue Burger

$14.75

Bleu Cheese crumbles & crispy fried onions.

Gustavo Burger

$15.75

Fresh guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, & tortilla chips.

Hickory Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.25

Hardwood smoked hickory bacon and your choice of Swiss, American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, or Monterey Jack cheese.

Mac Daddy

$15.75

Ready for an American classic?! 1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, & onions.

Marvin's Burger

$15.75

Our cook Marvin's secret blend of seasonings with Cheddar cheese, hardwood smoked hickey bacon and tangy chipotle mayo make this burger, in a word, Marvy!

Mike D's Fatty Melt

$17.95

Two grilled cheese sandwiches wrapped around our burger smothered with crispy fried onions, bacon, and Dijon mayo.

Patty Melt

$15.95

Sauteed onions & American cheese on Sourdough.

Peanut Butter Burger

$14.75

Creamy peanut butter and two slices of hickory-smoked bacon.

Shroom Burger

$15.00

Swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms.

Smokey Ranch Burger

$15.75

Bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, & smokey ranch sauce.

Spicy Cowboy Burger

$15.75

Crispy onion strings, deep fried jalapenos & Pepper Jack cheese topped with bourbon buffalo sauce on Sourdough bread.

Todd's Burger

$15.75

Strips of Bacon, 2 fried eggs & American cheese.

Works Burger

$16.50

Our 1/2 pound burger with American cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, red onion, & our house bleu cheese. Add an extra burger patty for the ultimate feast.

Hefe Rojo Burger

$15.75

Weese Burger

$15.00

Newt's Sandwiches & More

Beyond Burger

$14.75

A vegetarian BeyondMeat patty served with lettuce & tomato. (BeyondMeat is soy and gluten-free.)

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fish Sandwich

$14.75

Cod hand-dipped in our own beer batter and deep fried, served on a bakery fresh hoagie with lettuce, tomato, and our tartar sauce on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Made with 2 slices of American cheese & 2 slices of Jack cheese.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandiwch

$13.50

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese & honey mustard in between a toasted Focaccia bun.

Newt's Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Batter-fried or grilled. Served with lettuce & tomato.

Newt's Favorite Reuben

$14.75

The King of All Reubens! We take freshly sliced corned beef & pile it on grilled rye bread with loads of sauerkraut, 1000 island, & Swiss cheese.

Philly Beef Sandwich

$14.75

Thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onions, & green peppers topped with Mozzarella on a fresh baked hoagie. Served with au jus.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Our hickory-smoked pulled pork is slow-cooked and mixed with out own BBQ sauce, topped with fresh coleslaw & sliced pickles.

Three Piggy's Melt

$14.75

Mad Daffy Burger

$11.50

Gabe's Gobbler

$13.50

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese & croutons.

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled or batter-fried chicken, crisp lettuce, red onion, green peppers, black olives, Cheddar cheese & croutons. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.

Garden Salad

$8.50

Crisp lettuce topped with Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, green peppers & croutons. Choice of French, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Italian, Light Ranch, Light French, House Vinaigrette, or 1000 Island.

Taco Salad

$12.50

Crisp lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, Cheddar cheese, onion, tomatoes, green peppers & black olvies. Served in a tortilla bowl with sour cream & taco sauce on the side.

Kids Menu

KIDS 2 Mini Sliders

$8.00

With or without American Cheese

KIDS Batter Fried Chicken Strips

$8.00

KIDS Batter Fried Fish Fillets

$8.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Homestyle Mac'n'Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Side Salad

$2.95

Side Fries

$2.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Tots

$4.50

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Light Ranch

$0.50

Side Smokey Ranch

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Light French

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bourbon Buffalo

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Taco Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Guac

$1.00

Side Gouda Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Avocado

$1.80

Side Crispy Onions

$1.25

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.25

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Pickles

Side Raw Onions

Side Jalapeno

$0.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

American

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Monterey Jack

$1.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Pepsi Zero

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Water

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Drinks

**NA** Bloody Mary

$3.50

**NA** Marg

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Great Burgers, Cold Beer.

Website

Location

15610 English Avenue, Suite 100, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
orange star3.0 • 929
15020 Glazier Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Celts Craft House
orange star4.3 • 498
7083 153rd St W Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
El Camino Gourmet Tacos - Burnsville
orange star4.8 • 511
1000 County Rd 42 E Burnsville, MN 55337
View restaurantnext
Fireside Restaurant & Bar - 3410 150th Street West
orange starNo Reviews
3410 150th Street West Rosemount, MN 55068
View restaurantnext
Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Apple Valley

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Apple Valley
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston