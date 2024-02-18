Newville Diner 399 Carlisle Road
399 Carlisle Road
Newville, PA 17241
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Disco Fries$7.20
Served with American cheese & gravy
- Onion Rings app$8.23
- Chicken Fingers$9.26
Served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.23
Served with marinara sauce
- Cheese Quesadillas$8.23
Served with salsa & sour cream
- Chk Quesadillas$11.32
Includes tomato, onion, and green peppers. Served with salsa & sour cream
- corn nuggets$8.23
- chili frise$7.20
- cheese frise$7.20
- chili over rice$6.17
Wings
- 6 Pieces Wings$7.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 12 Pieces Wings$13.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 18 Pieces Wings$18.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 24 Pieces Wings$23.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 30 Pieces Wings$28.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
- 36 Pieces Wings$31.99
All orders served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.35
Romaine lettuce, tomato, and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.35
Lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce
- Roast Beef Wrap$12.35
Roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing
- Tuna Salad Wrap$12.35
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Salad Wrap$12.35
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Mexican Wrap$12.35
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, jalapeño, rice, and served with sour cream
Clubs
Salads
- Tossed Salad$5.14
- Caesar Salad$9.26
Green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.35
Grilled chicken breast on top of green lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.35
Grilled chicken on top of a garden salad with tomato, onion, pepper, and black olives with a choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$13.38
Crispy greens topped with chopped bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, triple cheese, chicken and olives
- Chef's Salad$11.32
Ham, turkey, roast beef and American cheese rolled up and cut into slices on top of a mixed green salad with tomato, hard boiled egg and olives
- Taco salad$11.32
- Pittsburg salad$14.41
- Cordon blue Salad$12.35
- Spinach sald$12.35
- Trio salad$10.29
Panini Sandwiches
- Gyro Panini$12.35
Sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, and tomato with a side of tzatziki sauce
- Ruben Panini$12.35
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing
- Turkey Panini$12.35
Turkey, spinach, provolone cheese, and tomato
- French Dip Panini$12.35
Sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus
- Chck Parm Panini$12.35
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara
- Chck Cordon Bleu Panini$12.35
Grilled chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese
- Louisiana Panini$12.35
Cajun grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, sautéed onion, and tomato
- NY Panini$12.35
Sliced roast beef, sautéed onion, Swiss cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing
- Croissant Sandwich w/ ff$12.35
Buttered croissant stuffed with freshly made tuna, egg or chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato and served with French fries
- Newville panini$12.35
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.23
- Bacon Burger$10.29
- Pizza Burger$9.26
Topped with melted provolone cheese and tomato sauce
- Philadelphia Burger$9.26
Mushrooms, onions, and American cheese
- Black Forest Burger$9.26
Topped with ham and Swiss cheese
- Santa Fe Burger$9.26
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings
- Chesapeake Burger$12.35
Crab meat and Cheddar cheese
- Hungry Man Burger$14.41
Double burger with bacon, fried eggs, and American cheese
- greek burger$9.26
- cheese burger$9.26
Cold & tasty sandwich
- Plain Hot Dog$4.75
- BLT$7.20
With mayo
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.20
With lettuce
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.20
With lettuce
- Egg Salad Sandwich$7.20
With lettuce
- Turkey Sandwich$7.20
With lettuce and tomato or roast beef
- Cold Roast Beef Sandwich$7.20
- Cold Corned Beef Sandwich$7.20
- Cold Ham Sandwich$7.20
- Cold Meatloaf Sandwich$7.20
- Fried chicken sandwich$8.23
- Grill chicken sandwich$8.23
- Fish sandwich$9.26
Subs
Specialty &chicken Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo$12.35
Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese on sliced French toast
- Tuna Melt$12.35
Fresh tuna salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato
- Chk Salad Melt$12.35
Fresh chicken salad on rye bread topped with melted cheese and tomato
- Gyro$12.35
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
- Reuben$12.35
Slice of corned beef with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing
- Rachel$12.35
Slice of turkey and melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on rye bread with Thousand Island dressing
- Patty Melt$12.35
Hamburger with fried onion and melted American cheese on grilled rye bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.35
With lettuce and tomato
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.35
With lettuce and tomato
- Kansas Chicken Sandwich$12.35
Grilled chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$12.35
Grilled chicken topped with American cheese, mushroom, onion, lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$12.35
Grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Crab Swiss Melt$13.38
Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled rye bread
- Fried Crab Cake$12.35
With lettuce
- Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich$12.35
With lettuce
- Grill cheese$6.17
- Bacon grill cheese$7.20
Italian Specials
Stir-Fry
Entrées
- Roast Turkey$14.41
Served with filling and chicken gravy
- Roast Beef$14.41
Served with filling and beef gravy
- Baked Meatloaf$13.38
With beef gravy
- Hamloaf$13.38
With pineapple sauce
- Grilled Chicken Breast$12.35
- 5 Pieces Deep-Fried Chicken Tenders$13.38
- Liver and Onion$13.38
With brown gravy
- Grilled Chopped Sirloin Steak$13.38
- Honey Dip Chicken$15.44
- Veal cutlet$13.38
- Ham steak dinner$14.41
Steaks & Chops
Fried Seafood
Broiled Seafood
Dinner Side Orders
Kids Menu
Desserts
Add-ons $$
All Day Breakfast
All Day Breakfast
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$7.20
- Bacon Omelette$9.26
Ham, bacon or sausage
- Ham Omelette$9.26
- Sausage Omelette$9.26
- Western Omelette$9.26
Ham, onion, green pepper and cheese
- Mexican Omelette$9.26
Jalapeño pepper, tomato, onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Omelette$9.26
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, and mushroom
- alpine Omelette$9.26
Corned beef hash and Cheddar cheese
- Crab Cheddar Omelette$11.32
Crab meat and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelette$9.26
Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
- Italian Omelette$9.26
Sausage, tomato, and mozzarella cheese
- plain omelette$6.25
- greek omelettr$9.26
- philly omelette$9.26
- country omelette$9.26
- Healthy omelette$10.26
- Mush omelette$8.23
Breakfast Side Orders
- Bacon$4.11
- Sausage$4.11
- Ham$4.11
- Scrapple$4.11
- Canadian Bacon$4.11
- Corned Beef Hash$4.11
- Side Chipped Beef$3.25
- Bagel$1.99
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$2.49
- Toast$3.80
- Side HF$3.80
- Peaches$2.99
- English Muffin$1.79
- Croissant$3.80
- 2 Biscuits$3.80
- Cinnamon Roll$3.80
- Sausage Gravy Side$3.25
- Add extra egg$1.03
- Sub Fresh Fruit for HF$1.29
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Wrap
Pancakes & French Toast
- 1 Pancake$3.79
- Short Pancake$6.17
- 3 Pancake$7.29
- 1 BB Pancake$3.99
- Short BB Pancake$6.17
- 3 BB Pancake$9.26
- 1 CC Pancake$3.99
- Short CC Panckake$6.29
- 3 CC Pancake$9.26
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$9.26
Full - 3 pieces
- 1 Oreo Pancake$3.99
- Short Oreo Pancake$7.20
- 3 Oreo Pancakes$9.26
- 1 French Toast$3.79
- Short French Toast$7.20
- 3 French Toast$8.23
- Stuffed French Toast$9.26
2 pieces of French toast stuffed with sweetened cream cheese
- fried french toast$8.23
- Banana pancakes$8.23
Waffles
Steak & Eggs
Oatmeal & Grits
Diner spacial
Dinner spacial.
- Ham And green beans$13.99
- Ry-by shrimp$18.99
- Fish and ships$15.99
- Chicken pot pie$12.99
- Shrimp&steak stir fry$18.99
- Chicken&shrimp$18.99
- Shepards pie$13.99
- Prime Rib$18.99
- Prime Rib&shrimp$21.99
- Seafood trio$17.99
- Baked mac$12.99
- Chxn & BBQ Ribs$15.99
- Chx croquettes$13.99
- Scal & shri strifry$18.99
- 1/2 rst chx$13.99
- Bf tips over noodles$15.99
- Sirloin / onion+mushroom$16.44
- Stuffed haddock$18.99
- italtian meatloaf$14.99
- Spinach chx salad$8.99
- stuffed flounder$18.99
- Valentine ribeye w on&mush$18.99
- Valentine fish&chips$16.99
- Valentine ribeye w/3 shr$21.99
- Valentine chkn & shr alfredo$20.99
- Valentine stuff haddock$20.99
- lasagn&friedshrimp$14.99
- Chicken alfredo$16.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
399 Carlisle Road, Newville, PA 17241
