  • New Wave Burrito Bar
New Wave Burrito Bar

1,737 Reviews

$$

24 Clinton Ave

Huntignton, NY 11473

Share/Starters

Chips + Dip Trio

$11.50

House made Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa, and Green Chile Queso served with House Made Blue+Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Elote Street Corn

$10.50

Chile Lime Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Chives

Red Hot Cheeto Elote Street Corn

$11.50

Chile Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Chives, Red Hot Cheeto Crust

Green Chile Mac N' Cheese Skillet

$12.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Green Chile Queso, Tortilla Crust

XXL New Wave Nachos

$14.00

House made Blue + Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Green Chile Queso, Pico De Gallo, Ranchero Beans, Black Bean Corn Salsa Can be made VEGAN*

Loaded Nacho Fries

$14.00

Empanadas

2 for $8 or 4 for $14 Choice of Chorizo+Cheese w/Salsa Verde Nashville Hot Chicken+Cheese w/Avocado Ranch Mac And Cheese w/New Wave Sauce

Empanadas

$8.00+

Tacos

$15.00

Soft Corn Tortillas, Napa Chop, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Radish. Your Choice of 3 Tacos. Add a 4th for $3.50. Lettuce Wraps available.

Giant Burritos

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans Pico De Gallo. Served with House made Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

$14.50

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Smoked Brisket, Spicy BBQ Sauce. Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans Pico De Gallo. Served with House made Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

$13.50

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Avocado Ranch, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

Point Break

$14.75

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Chile Lime Shrimp, Salsa Verde, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

Low Rider

$14.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Smoked Pulled Pork, Carnitas, Plantain, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

The Vato

$13.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Made Chorizo, Chipotle Crema, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

Carne Asada

$16.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Sirloin Steak, Chimichurri, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans Pico De Gallo. Served with House made Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

LA Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Big Wave Cali Style

$15.50

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Made Chorizo, Chile Lime Shrimp, House Cut French Fries, Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo, Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

The Lobster Burrito

$28.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Butter Poached Lobster, Street Corn, Chile Lime Mayo. Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Pico De Gallo. Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

Rice / Bean Burrito

$10.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Amarillo Rice, Lime Crema, Chihuahua Cheese, Ranchero Beans Pico De Gallo. Served with Blue + Yellow Tortilla Chips.

Giant Vegan Burritos

Vegan Latino

$14.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. House Made Vegan Fried Chickn', Quinoa, Ranchero Beans, Purple Yam, Pico De Gallo, Pickles Jalapeños, Salsa Verde.

Impossible Burrito

$16.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Impossible "Meat", Amarillo Rice, Vegan Cheese, Ranchero Beans, Roasted Tomato Salsa.

Seasonal Veg Burrito

$14.50

14" Flour Tortilla, Bowl or Salad. Seasonal Vegetables, Basil Corn Dressing, Ranchero Beans, Amarillo Rice.

Queso-Dillas

$12.00

14" Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Green Chile Queso, Pico De Gallo. Served with Avocado Ranch and Roasted Tomato Salsa.

Brisket quesadilla

$16.00

pulled pork quesadilla

$16.00

fried chicken quesadilla

$16.00

pulled chicken quesadilla

$16.00

Carne Asada quesadilla

$18.00

Chili Lime Shrimp quesadilla

$18.00

Vegan fried chicken quesadilla

$18.00

Butter Poached Lobster quesadilla

$30.00

Birria quesadilla

$16.00

Birria

Birria Ramen

$16.50

Fresh Ramen Noodles, Short Rib, White Onion, Cilantro, Tomato Chile Broth

Birria Quesadilla

$16.00

Short Rib, Chihuahua Cheese, White Onion, Cilantro, Consumé Broth

Birria Tacos

$15.00

3 Short Rib, Cheese, White Onion, Cilantro, Side of Consumé Broth. Add 4th Birria taco for $3.50

Birria Ramen Burrito

$16.50

14 inch Flour Tortilla, Ramen Noodles, Short Rib, White Onion, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, Ranchero Beans, Cheese

Kid's Menu

Choose 2 Tacos or Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Chips + Churro.

Kids Fried Chicken Tacos

$10.00

2 New Wave Tacos. Served with Chips and a Churro.

Kid's Kicker Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla served with Chips and a Churro.

Sides

XL GUAC

$13.50

XL QUESO

$7.50

XL SALSA

$6.50

Side Rice / Beans

$4.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Nashville Hot Oil

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Quinoa / Yams

$3.00

Large Guac

$12.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Side of Chips and Dip

$2.50

Single Tortilla

$0.50

Side Plantains

$6.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Churros served with Chocolate and Caramel Sauces.

T Shirt

Black Tee White Logo

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
California style over sized Burritos, Tacos and Queso-Dillas. Smoking all meat in house and using the freshest ingredients!

