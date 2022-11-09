Nexdine Rocky Knoll, WI - 337
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
N7135 Rocky Knoll Parkway, Plymouth, WI 53073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Midway Eat BBQ-MEXICAN GRILL AND BAR
No Reviews
n529 state hwy 57 Random Lake, WI 53075
View restaurant