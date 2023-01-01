Restaurant header imageView gallery

Next Door Beach Bistro

509 N Ocean Shore Blvd

Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Drink

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

DR. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Saratoga Sparking water

$8.00

Large Still Water

$8.00

Latte'

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Saratoga Sparling Water

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Signature Cocktails

Caribbean Mule

$13.00

Spiced Rum, lime, pineapple, Luxardo cherry liqueur, Malibu floater, ginger beer

Champagne Pear Martini

$13.00

Absolute Pears. St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, pear puree, pineapple juice, champagne, lemon, sugar rim

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno infused Altos Tequila, Cointreau, lime, cucumber puree

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Absolute Vanilla, Kahula, espresso

La Jolie

$12.00

Coconut washed white rum, lime, simple syrup

La Mure

$13.00

Del Maguey Mezcal, St Germaine elderflower liqueur, lime, agave, ginger syrup, blackberry puree, Habanero bitters

Mai Tai

$13.00

Aged rum, lime juice, orgeat, orange curacao, Pusser floater

Paris Tonight

$12.00

Jefferson small batch bourbon, Calvados apple brandy, sweet vermouth, orange bitters, cinnamon sugared rim

Rendez-Vous

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, St Germaine elderflower liqueur, Aperol, lemon, agave, champagne

Tropical Cosmo

$14.00

Absolute Pineapple, Bacardi Tropical, lime, Chingola passion fruit liqueur, Angostura bitters

Drink of the Day

$10.00

Wine-White

Bertani Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bertrand Cotes Des Roses Chardonnay

$9.00

Butter Chardonnay

$11.00

Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Corvo Moscato

$8.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Vista Point Chardonnay

$7.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00Out of stock

Bertani Pinot Grigio Carafe

$22.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc Carafe

$22.00Out of stock

Vista Point Chardonnay Carafe

$18.00

Bertani Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Bertrand Cotes Des Roses Chardonnay Bottle

$29.00

Butter Chardonnay Bottle

$33.00

Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio Bottle

$37.00

Conundrum Blend Bottle

$29.00

Corvo Moscato Bottle

$29.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Fournier Pouilly Fume Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$47.00

Fournier Sancerre Belles Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$49.00

Jolly Petit Chablis Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

King Estate Pinot Gris Bottle

$44.00

Lievland Chenin Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Raimat Albarino Bottle

$31.00

St. Francis Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Vista Point Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$37.00Out of stock

Wine-Red

41 Highlands Cabernet

$10.00

Be Human Merlot

$10.00

French Blue

$9.00

Layer Cake Pinot Noir

$9.00

Rave & Stitch Cabernet

$13.00

Riveria Pinot Noir

$12.00

Vista Point Merlot

$7.00

Ferreira Tawny Port

$11.00

French Blue Carafe

$20.00

Layer Cake Pinot Noir Carafe

$22.00

Vista Point Merlot Carafe

$18.00

41 Highlands Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Be Human Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Chateau Du Bousquet Bottle

$41.00

Chateau Magnol Bottle

$39.00

Connundrum Red Blend Bottle

$29.00

Elsa Bianchi Malbec Bottle

$29.00

Emmolo Merlot Bottle

$45.00

French Blue Bottle

$29.00

Girard Cabernet Bottle

$49.00

Glorioso Tempranillo Bottle

$38.00

Jean-Luc Colombo Cotes De Rhones Bottle

$33.00

Latour Pinot Noir Bottle

$57.00

Layer Cake Pinot Noir Bottle

$31.00

Mulderbosch Red Blend Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Ozv Zinfandel Old Vine Bottle

$30.00

Rave & Stitch Cabernet Bottle

$37.00

Riveria Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00

Smith & Hook Red Blend Bottle

$37.00

Vista Point Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Wine-Pink

Vanderpump Rose

$10.00

Vanderpump Rose Carafe

$22.00

Chateau Berne Bottle

$39.00

Vanderpump Rose

$34.00

Wine-Bubbles

Mumm

$13.00

Prosecco Nobilissima

$9.00Out of stock

Wycliff

$10.00

Wycliff Carafe

$22.00

Mumm Bottle

$56.00

Perrier Jouet Bottle

$75.00

Prosecco Nobilissima Bottle

$35.00

Wycliff Bottle

$24.00

Dine

Appetizer

Soup De Jour

$7.00+

Lobster Bisque

$10.00+

Lobster Bisque topped with tarragon and sherry

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Prince Edwards Island Mussels, traditional or Thai coconut

1/2 Lb. Jumbo Argentinian Red Shrimp

$15.00

1 Lb. Jumbo Argentinian Red Shrimp

$28.00

Filet Carpaccio

$15.00

Filet Mignon Carpaccio, Truffle Oil, parmesan, capers, crostini, arugula

Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Sriracha chicken quesadilla, blue cheese and slaw

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita flatbread, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, drizzled balsamic glaze

Tempura Colossal Shrimp

$17.00

2 Colossal shrimp, cucumber and wasabi salsa, cilantro, siracha mayo, charred lemon

Lobster Beurre Blanc

$28.00

Half of a fresh Maine lobster, butter, white wine, shallots, tarragon, charred lemon

Salads

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Chicken breast, thick cut bacon, egg, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, romaine

Ahi Tuna Salad Nicoise

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, frisee leaves, egg, tomato, olives, green beans, sliced potato, house vinaigrette

Caesar

$10.00

Fresh chopped romaine with our house caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh assorted greens topped with tomato, cukes, and red onion

Atlantic Salmon Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, red onion, house vinaigrette

Beet, Goat Cheese and Honey

$16.00

Fried goat cheese, roasted beet frisee, house vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Half Pound Angus Burger

$16.00

Aged cheddar, thick cut bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, bbq sauce, brioche bun, fries

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$14.00

Cajun remoulade, romaine, bacon, avocado, Texas toast, fries

Filet Sandwich

$21.00

Shaved Filet Mignon on grilled Texas toast, melted mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, truffle oil, horseradish aioli, fries

Croque Monsieur

$13.00

Gruyere and Parmesan cheese, shaved ham, bechamel sauce, Texas toast, fries

Butter Poached Lobster Roll

$35.00

Chunks of fresh Maine lobster, mayo, lemon, buttered roll, fries

Crispy Duck Lettuce Wrap

$18.00

Matchstick scallions & cucumber, ginger soy hoisin sauce, pickled shallots, cilantro, radish

Frites

Steak & Frites

$29.00

6 oz Filet mignon, truffle oil and Parmesan fries, green salad

Lobster & Frites

$48.00

1 1/2 # Fresh Maine lobster served with truffle oil and Parmesan fries and house salad

Omelette & Frites

$14.00

Shaved ham, Gruyere cheese, fresh herbs, truffle oil Parmesan fries, green salad

Duck & Frites

$26.00

Zucchini, tomato, squash and red onion in a tomato basil sauce

Mussels & Frites

$21.00

Available traditional or Thai, served with fries and salad

Mains

Half Roast Chicken

$19.00

Buttered creamed potatoes, pork & celery stuffing, seasonal vegetables, au jus, baguette

Bouillabaisse

$29.00

Tomato, saffron and fennel broth, fresh fish, clams, mussels, colossal shrimp, baguette

Bone in Pork Chop

$27.00

120oz Porterhouse pork chop, pureed parsnip, broccolini, apple & jalapeno chutney

Fresh Fettuccine

$17.00

Fresh fettuccine, garlic, lemon, butter, white wine and fresh herbs

Fresh Spaghetti Squash

$15.00

Fresh spaghetti squash, white wine, grated parmesan, diced tomatoes & herbs

Sides

Creamed Potato

$7.00

Pureed Parsnips

$7.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$7.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Tempura Green Beans

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Add Filet

$15.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Fondant

$9.00

Decadent, rich and creamy chocolate fondant with raspberry & caramel sauce

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Pastries, espresso, chocolate, brandy

Birthday Fondant

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beautiful ocean front bistro serving craft cocktails and delicious food, come on in and enjoy!!

Location

509 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Directions

