Next Door Coffee LLC 722 Aberdeen Parke Dr

No reviews yet

722 Aberdeen Parke Dr

Smyrna, TN 37167

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Coffee

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

A classic vanilla latte with our house-made syrup, espresso shots, and milk or an alternative.

Maple Macchiato

$5.25+

Made from 100% natural maple syrup, our maple latte is the perfect hot or iced drink topped with warm spices. Double shot of espresso, maple syrup, your choice of milk, topped with autumn spices.

Mocha

$5.25+

House-made mocha sauce from real chocolate, espresso shots, and milk of your choice!

Americano

$3.95+

Double shot of espresso and water. The Americano is made entirely from espresso and water, giving it a similar consistency to drip coffee.

SF Mocha

$5.25+

Double shot of espresso, sugar free mocha sauce, and milk or an alternative. Available iced or hot.

SF Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Double espresso, sugar free vanilla syrup, and milk or an alternative. Available iced or hot.

Latte

$4.50+

Double espresso and milk or milk alternative. Available iced or hot.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso and your choice of steamed milk. The more foam the better!

Candy Cane Latte

$5.25+

Double shot of espresso, white chocolate mocha peppermint sauce with peppermint sprinkles, and milk or an alternative milk.

Doppio

$3.00

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Delicious hot chocolate sauce and your choice of steamed milk topped with mini marshmallows and cocoa powder.

Tea

$2.95+

Freshly steeped lose leaf tea sachets served hot or iced.

Steamer

$4.00+

Steamed milk of your choice with syrup or sauce to sweeten.

London Fog

$4.25+

A London fog is a hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.

Pastries

Sticky Molasses Cookie

$2.75

Sticky molasses cake cookie topped with powdered sugar

Brownie

$2.50

A hefty fudgy brownie with chocolate chips mixed in!

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Keto Grilled Cheese

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hello! We are Next Door Coffee, a mobile coffee trailer business based in Smyrna, TN serving Rutherford County. We craft hot or iced lattes & americanos brewed with freshly roasted beans and served with our house-made syrups.

Website

Location

722 Aberdeen Parke Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167

Directions

