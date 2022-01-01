Next Level Burger EVA - Denver
1605 E. Evans Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Burgers
BeerChz Burger
*FALL FAVORITE* House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty Smothered in House-Made BeerChz Sauce (GF), topped with Organic Grilled Onions, Organic Sauerkraut, Organic Tomato and Organic Spicy Brown Mustard. Served on a non-gmo pretzel bun. 540 cals, 23g pro Allergies: Pretzel Bun contains Gluten
Beyond Burger
House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty, Organic Dill Pickles and Choice of Sauce 330-430 cals, 20g pro Allergies: Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy
Classic ChzBurger
Beefy Style Patty, Organic Dill Pickles, Choice of Cheese and Choice of Sauce 400-490 cals, 25g pro Double ChzBurger 600-690 cals, 40g pro Allergens: Burger Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy
Fire ChzBurger 🔥 🔥
Beefy Style Patty, PepperJack Cheese, Organic Dill Pickles and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce. 400-490 cals, 25g pro Allergens: Burger Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy
American Burger
Beefy Style Patty, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Choice of Cheese and Choice of Sauce 510-600 cals | 35g pro Double 710-800 cals | 50g pro Allergies: Burger Patty contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon contains Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Some sauce contain Soy
The Maverick Burger
House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty, Crispy Onion Rings, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Dill Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Hickory BBQ and House-Made Special Sauce. 730 cals | 32g pro Allergies: Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Onion Rings Contain Gluten Organic White Bun Contains Gluten & Soy
Crispy Chik'n Burger
Golden Fried Crispy Chik'n Patty, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato and House-Made, Lemon-Herb Mayo 450 cals | 24g pro Double 630 cals | 38g pro Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy
Fire Chik'n Burger 🔥 🔥
Crispy Chik'n Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce. 540 cals, 18g pro DBL. 720 cals, 32g pro Allergies: Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy
Chik'n Bacon Ranch Burger
Crispy Chik’n Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Provolone Style Cheese, Creamy Garlic Ranch. 540 cals l 23g protein Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Ranch Dressing Contains Soy
Buffalo Chik'n Burger
Crispy Buffalo Chik'n Patty, Organic House-Made Coleslaw, Organic Dill Pickles and Creamy Ranch 590 cals / 18g protein Allergies: Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Ranch contains Soy
Spicy Stacked Chik'n Burger 🔥
Double Stacked Crispy Chik'n Patties, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato, Organic Jalapeno Sauce and Egg-Free Mayo 990 cals | 48g pro Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon contains Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy
Signature Burger
Organic Mushroom & Quinoa Patty, Organic Avocado, Choice of Cheese & Roasted Garlic Thyme Mayo. 520 cals | 17g pro Allergies: Mushroom-Quinoa Patty contains Almonds
Fire Signature Burger 🔥 🔥
House-Made Organic Quinoa and Mushroom Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Avocado, and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce. 560 cals, 17g pro Allergies: Mushroom-Quinoa Patty contains Almonds Whole Wheat Bun contains Gluten
SoCal Burger
Organic House-Made Mushroom Quinoa Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Avocado & House-Made Special Sauce. 500 cals, 22g pro Allergens: Mushroom-Quinoa Patty contains Almonds Tempeh Bacon contains Soy Wheat Bun contains Gluten
Blue BBQ Burger
Organic Mushroom & Quinoa Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Creamy Bleu Chz & Organic Hickory BBQ Sauce. ✴450 cals | 22g pro (contains tree nuts)
Chipotle Burger
Black Bean & Veggie Patty, Organic Guacamole , Pickled Jalapenos & Chipotle Mayo. 460 cals, 17g pro Allergies: Black Bean Patty contains Soy Wheat Bun contains Gluten
Ghost Pepper Popper Burger 🔥 🔥
House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty stuffed with Jalapeño Cream Cheese, topped with PepperJack Cheese, Jalapeños, Organic Tomato, Organic Lettuce and Ghost Pepper Ranch. Served on a non-gmo Pretzel Bun. Allergies: Pretzel Bun contains Gluten Ghost Pepper Ranch contains Soy Cream Cheese may contain Soy or Almonds
Beyond Fire Burger 🔥 🔥
House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Grilled Onions, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Tomato, Organic Lettuce, and Next Level Ghost Sauce. 680 cals, 27g pro Allergies: Pretzel Bun contains Gluten Tempeh Bacon contains Soy
Fish-n-Chips Burger
Golden Fried Fish(less) Filets, American Cheese, Organic Tomato, Organic Lettuce, Organic Pickles and Tartar Sauce topped with Organic Crinkle Cut Fries. 670 cals, 16g pro Allergies: Filets contain Soy & Gluten Pretzel Buns contains Gluten
Fries
Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries
Organic American Grown Potatoes Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Super Secret House-Made Organic Seasoning. Sml: 300 cals | 3g protein Large: 590 cals | 6g protein Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Organic Yukon Gold Tater Tots
Organic American Grown Potatoes Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Super Secret House-Made Organic Seasoning. Sml: 255 cals | 4g protein Large: 510 cals | 7g protein Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkle-Cut Sweet Potatoes, deep-fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Super Secret House-Made Organic Seasoning. Sml: 250 cals | 2g protein Large: 500 cals | 3g protein Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Special Style Fries
Organic Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Organic Grilled Onions, Melted Cheddar Cheese and House-Made Special Sauce 840 cals | 8g pro Allergies: Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Chili Chz Style Fries
Organic Crinkle Cut Fries Smothered in House-Made Chili and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Sour Cream and Organic Green Onions. 810 cals, 13g pro Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Fire Style Fries🔥🔥
Organic Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Organic Grilled Onions, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce 590 cals, 6g pro Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products
BeerChz Style Fries
Organic Crinkle Cut Fries smothered in House-Made BeerChz Sauce. Topped with Organic Tempeh Bacon and Organic Green Onions. 790 cals, 11g pro Allergies: Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Baskets
Beyond Crispy Chik'n Tenders & Fries
Crispy Beyond Chicken Tenders Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil and Prepared Your Style: Classic, Buffalo or Hunny Hickory. Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries, Organic Ketchup and choice of Dipping Sauce. 1190 cals, 26g pro Allergies: Tenders contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Golden Fish(less)Filets & Fries
Fish(less) Filets Golden Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries, Organic Ketchup and House-Made Tartar Sauce Allergens: Filets contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Brats
BeerChz Brat
*FALL FAVORITE* Topped with House-Made BeerChz Sauce, Organic Grilled Onions, and Organic Tempeh Bacon. 700 cals, 28g pro Allergies: Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy
Chili Chz Brat
Beyond Brat, Organic House-Made Chili, Melted Cheddar Style Cheese, Sour Cream & Organic Green Onions. (may contain tree nuts) 700 cals | 28g pro Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten
Fire Brat 🔥🔥
Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Grilled Onions, Organic Dill Pickles, and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce 680 cals, 23g pro Allergies: Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten
Spicy Kraut Brat 🔥
Beyond Brat, Organic Sauerkraut, Pickled Jalapeños, Organic Red Onion, Organic Spicy Brown Mustard & Organic Ketchup. 500 cals | 22g pro Allergies: Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten
Salads
Crispy Chik'n Bacon Cobb
Classic Crispy or Red Hot Crispy Chik’n, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Avocado, Organic Chickpeas, Organic Tomato, Organic Red Onion on a bed of Organic Lettuce. Choice of Dressing (Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Organic Caesar) 640-920 cals / 29g protein Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Dressings Contain Soy
Farmhouse Chik’n Caesar
Crispy Chik'n, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Tomatoes, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Croutons, Parmesan. Tossed in Organic Caesar Dressing. Entree 560 cals, 36g pro. Side 280 cals, 18g pro Allergies: Chik'n contains Soy & Gluten Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Caesar Dressing Contains Soy
Snacks
Beyond Crispy Chik'n Tenders
Beyond Chicken Tenders Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce. 440 cals, 14g pro Allergies: Beyond Tenders contain Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy
Onion Rings
Crispy House-Seasoned Onion Rings Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with choice of Dipping Sauce 400 cals, 6g pro Allergies: Onion Rings contain Gluten Some sauces contain Soy
Next Level Nuggets
Crispy Two-Bite Sized Nuggets Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with choice of Dipping Sauce. 540 cals, 18g pro Allergies: Nuggets contain Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy
Fish(less) Filets
Golden Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil and Served with House-Made Tartar Sauce. 180 cals / 9g protein Allergies: Filets Contain Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy
Coleslaw
Cup of Organic House-Made Coleslaw 160 cals / 1g protein
Chili
Organic Three Bean Chili Slow Simmered with Organic Tomatoes and Spices. 130 cals / 7g protein Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews
Kiddos
Kid's Burger Meal
Beefy Style Patty served on Organic White Bun with Organic Pickles and Organic Ketchup 540 cals | 21g protein Allergies: Burger Patty Contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun Contains Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Kid's Next Level Nuggets
Crispy Chik’n Nuggets deep-fried in Organic Sunflower Oil and served with choice of Dipping Sauce 550 cals, 14g pro Allergies: Nuggets contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products Some sauces contain Soy
Kid Grilled Cheese Meal
Toasted Organic White Bun with American Style Cheese. 450 cals | 7g protein Allergies: Organic White Bun Contains Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Kid's Crispy Fish(less) Meal
Golden Fried Fish(less) Filets served with House-Made Tartar Sauce Allergies: Filets contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Sauces
Utensils
CluckerShakes
Vanilla CluckShake
Creamy Smooth and Oh, So Vanilla!
Chocolate CluckShake
Made with Organic & Fair Trade Chocolate, Mmmm!
Strawberry CluckShake
Organic Strawberries & Cream. Yes, Please!
Peanut Butter CluckShake
Smooth Organic Peanut-y Goodness. Bring on the Peanuts!
Cookies & Cream CluckShake
Cookies with Your Cream? Absolutely!
Peanut Butter Cup CluckShake
Organic Dark Chocolate & Creamy Peanut Butter. A Pair Made in Heaven!
Mint Choco Chip CluckShake
Coool Mint and Dark Chocolate Chips. Ahhhh...
Orange Cream CluckShake
Orange You Dreaming of this Sweet & Fruity Shake? *Sigh*
Clucker Family Meal
CluckerWiches
Classic CluckWich
One Classy, Fried CluckPatty. Sportin' Organic Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce and House-Made Lemon Herb Mayo. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten.
Buffalo CluckWich
Buffalo RED CluckPatty, Creamy CluckSlaw, Organic Pickles & Garlicky Ranch. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten. Ranch Dressing Contains Soy.
Cali CluckWich
Crispy CluckPatty topped with Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & House-Made CluckSauce. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten.
Maverick CluckWich
Breakin' Rules with a Crispy CluckPatty topped with Onion Rings, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Dill Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Hickory BBQ and House-Made CluckSauce. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. Onion Rings Contain Gluten. White Bun Contains Gluten.
Bacon Ranch CluckWich
Crispy CluckPatty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Provolone Style Cheese, Garlicky Ranch.
MotherClucker
MotherClucker I'm Awesome! Double Stacked CluckPatties topped with Organic Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeños, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Jalapeno Hot Sauce & Mayo. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten.
CluckerNuggs
CluckerGreens
CluckCobb
Freshie Fresh! All Organic Veggies - Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tempeh Bacon & Organic Chickpeas. Your choice of Dressing. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. Ranch, Caesar, Bleu Cheese Dressings Contain Soy.
CluckCaesar
Kale Yeah! Organic Baby Kale tossed with Organic Caesar Dressing. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tomatoes, House-Made Croutons and Shredded Parmesan Style Chz. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon & Caesar Dressing Contain Soy.
CluckerFries
Chik'nChz CluckFries
Indulge! Our American-Grown & Certified Organic Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Chopped Golden CrispyCluck smothered in Melty Cheddar Style Chz. Drizzled with Your Choice of 2 Sauces. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.
Chili'nChz CluckFries
CluckChili & Chz is the Bee's Knees! Our American-Grown & Certified Organic Crinkle Fries smothered in Organic, House-Made Chili and Melty Cheddar Style Chz. Drizzled with Sour Cream & Organic Green Onions. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Sour Cream Contains Cashews.
Organic Crinkle CluckFries
American-Grown & Certified Organic Spuds topped with Super Secret CluckSeasoning! Served with Organic Ketchup. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Organic CluckTots
American-Grown & Certified Organic Spuds - Tot Style - topped with Super Secret CluckSeasoning! Served with Organic Ketchup. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
Sweet CluckFries
American-Grown & Certified Organic Sweet Spuds topped with Super Secret CluckSeasoning! Served with House-Made CluckSauce. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products
CluckerBaskets
Classic Crispy TenderClucks
Golden Fried TenderClucks Fresh out of the Fryer. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products.
Nashville Fire TenderClucks
So Hot in Here! These TenderClucks will Make You Sweat. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.
Hunny Hickory TenderClucks
Keep it Sticky, Sweet & Smoky with our Hunny Hickory TenderClucks. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.
Buffalo Red TenderClucks
Frankly, We Think These Buffalo Red TenderClucks are the Best Around. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.
CluckerKids
Lil' CluckNuggs Meal
Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries and Drink. Comes with 4 nuggets. Allergies: CluckNuggs Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Ranch Contains Soy.
Lil' CluckWich Meal
Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries and Drink. Lil' CluckWich comes with Pickles. Allergies: CluckPatty Contains Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. White Buns Contain Gluten.
CluckerSides
Side CluckChili
Our House-Made & Organic 3-Bean Chili. Topped with Sour Cream & Organic Green Onions. Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews.
Side CluckSlaw
Creamy Southern Style CluckSlaw made with all Organic Veggies.
Side CluckCobb
A Smaller Version of our CluckCobb! All Organic Veggies - Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tempeh Bacon & Organic Chickpeas. Your choice of Dressing. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. Ranch, Caesar, Bleu Cheese Dressings Contain Soy.
Side CluckCaesar
A Smaller Version of our CluckCaesar! Organic Baby Kale tossed with Organic Caesar Dressing. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tomatoes, House-Made Croutons and Shredded Parmesan Style Chz. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon & Caesar Dressing Contain Soy.
CluckerSauces
Fountain
Blackberry Soda
Black Cherry Soda
Colorado Cola
Ginger Ale
Grape Soda
Lemon Limeade Soda
Orange Soda
Peaches & Cream Soda
Natural Craft Fountain Soda. Peaches & Cream Flavor. 135/180 cals
Root Beer
Natural Craft Fountain Soda. Root Beer Flavor. 135/180 cals
Strawberry Rhubarb Soda
Watermelon Cream Soda
Diet Cola
Draft Beverages
Bottled/Canned Beverages
Liquid Death
Santa Cruz Lemonade
USDA Organic Lemonades 16 oz Glass Bottle
Clean Cause Yerba Mate
USDA Organic Sparkling Yerba Mate 50% Net Profits Support Addiction Recovery 160mg of Caffeine 16 FL.OZ Can
Izze
All-natural sparkling fruit juice in various flavors! No added sugar, preservatives, or artificial sweeteners. 8.4oz can
Rocky Mountain Natural Soda
100% Natural & non-GMO Craft Soda Made in Denver, Colorado! 12floz can
Come in and enjoy!
