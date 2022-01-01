Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Vegan
American

Next Level Burger - Hawthorne

8,287 Reviews

$$

4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland, OR 97214

Order Again

Burgers

Topped with Organic Lettuce & Organic Tomato (Organic Red Onion on request). Served on an Organic White Bun, non-gmo Pretzel Bun or Angelic Bakehouse Sprouted Seven Grain Bun.
BeerChz Burger

BeerChz Burger

$14.95

*FALL FAVORITE* House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty Smothered in House-Made BeerChz Sauce (GF), topped with Organic Grilled Onions, Organic Sauerkraut, Organic Tomato and Organic Spicy Brown Mustard. Served on a non-gmo pretzel bun. 540 cals, 23g pro Allergies: Pretzel Bun contains Gluten

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.95

House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty, Organic Dill Pickles and Choice of Sauce 330-430 cals, 20g pro Allergies: Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy

Classic ChzBurger

Classic ChzBurger

$8.95

Beefy Style Patty, Organic Dill Pickles, Choice of Cheese and Choice of Sauce 400-490 cals, 25g pro Double ChzBurger 600-690 cals, 40g pro Allergens: Burger Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy

Fire ChzBurger 🔥 🔥

Fire ChzBurger 🔥 🔥

$9.45

Beefy Style Patty, PepperJack Cheese, Organic Dill Pickles and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce. 400-490 cals, 25g pro Allergens: Burger Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy

American Burger

American Burger

$11.95

Beefy Style Patty, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Choice of Cheese and Choice of Sauce 510-600 cals | 35g pro Double 710-800 cals | 50g pro Allergies: Burger Patty contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon contains Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Some sauce contain Soy

The Maverick Burger

The Maverick Burger

$13.95

House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty, Crispy Onion Rings, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Dill Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Hickory BBQ and House-Made Special Sauce. 730 cals | 32g pro Allergies: Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Onion Rings Contain Gluten Organic White Bun Contains Gluten & Soy

Crispy Chik'n Burger

Crispy Chik'n Burger

$8.95

Golden Fried Crispy Chik'n Patty, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato and House-Made, Lemon-Herb Mayo 450 cals | 24g pro Double 630 cals | 38g pro Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy

Fire Chik'n Burger 🔥 🔥

Fire Chik'n Burger 🔥 🔥

$9.95

Crispy Chik'n Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce. 540 cals, 18g pro DBL. 720 cals, 32g pro Allergies: Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy

Chik'n Bacon Ranch Burger

Chik'n Bacon Ranch Burger

$10.95

Crispy Chik’n Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Provolone Style Cheese, Creamy Garlic Ranch. 540 cals l 23g protein Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Ranch Dressing Contains Soy

Buffalo Chik'n Burger

Buffalo Chik'n Burger

$10.95

Crispy Buffalo Chik'n Patty, Organic House-Made Coleslaw, Organic Dill Pickles and Creamy Ranch 590 cals / 18g protein Allergies: Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy Ranch contains Soy

Spicy Stacked Chik'n Burger 🔥

Spicy Stacked Chik'n Burger 🔥

$16.95

Double Stacked Crispy Chik'n Patties, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato, Organic Jalapeno Sauce and Egg-Free Mayo 990 cals | 48g pro Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Patty contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon contains Soy Organic White Bun contains Gluten & Soy

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$9.95

Organic Mushroom & Quinoa Patty, Organic Avocado, Choice of Cheese & Roasted Garlic Thyme Mayo. 520 cals | 17g pro Allergies: Mushroom-Quinoa Patty contains Almonds

Fire Signature Burger 🔥 🔥

Fire Signature Burger 🔥 🔥

$10.45

House-Made Organic Quinoa and Mushroom Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Avocado, and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce. 560 cals, 17g pro Allergies: Mushroom-Quinoa Patty contains Almonds Whole Wheat Bun contains Gluten

SoCal Burger

SoCal Burger

$9.95

Organic House-Made Mushroom Quinoa Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Avocado & House-Made Special Sauce. 500 cals, 22g pro Allergens: Mushroom-Quinoa Patty contains Almonds Tempeh Bacon contains Soy Wheat Bun contains Gluten

Blue BBQ Burger

Blue BBQ Burger

$9.95

Organic Mushroom & Quinoa Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Creamy Bleu Chz & Organic Hickory BBQ Sauce. ✴450 cals | 22g pro (contains tree nuts)

Chipotle Burger

Chipotle Burger

$9.95

Black Bean & Veggie Patty, Organic Guacamole , Pickled Jalapenos & Chipotle Mayo. 460 cals, 17g pro Allergies: Black Bean Patty contains Soy Wheat Bun contains Gluten

Ghost Pepper Popper Burger 🔥 🔥

Ghost Pepper Popper Burger 🔥 🔥

$14.95

House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty stuffed with Jalapeño Cream Cheese, topped with PepperJack Cheese, Jalapeños, Organic Tomato, Organic Lettuce and Ghost Pepper Ranch. Served on a non-gmo Pretzel Bun. Allergies: Pretzel Bun contains Gluten Ghost Pepper Ranch contains Soy Cream Cheese may contain Soy or Almonds

Beyond Fire Burger 🔥 🔥

Beyond Fire Burger 🔥 🔥

$14.95

House-Seasoned Beyond Burger Patty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Grilled Onions, Organic Dill Pickles, Organic Tomato, Organic Lettuce, and Next Level Ghost Sauce. 680 cals, 27g pro Allergies: Pretzel Bun contains Gluten Tempeh Bacon contains Soy

Fish-n-Chips Burger

Fish-n-Chips Burger

$12.95

Golden Fried Fish(less) Filets, American Cheese, Organic Tomato, Organic Lettuce, Organic Pickles and Tartar Sauce topped with Organic Crinkle Cut Fries. 670 cals, 16g pro Allergies: Filets contain Soy & Gluten Pretzel Buns contains Gluten

Fries

American-Grown Potatoes fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Organic House-Made Seasoning.
Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries

Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries

$5.45+

Organic American Grown Potatoes Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Super Secret House-Made Organic Seasoning. Sml: 300 cals | 3g protein Large: 590 cals | 6g protein Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Organic Yukon Gold Tater Tots

Organic Yukon Gold Tater Tots

$5.95+

Organic American Grown Potatoes Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Super Secret House-Made Organic Seasoning. Sml: 255 cals | 4g protein Large: 510 cals | 7g protein Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95+

Crinkle-Cut Sweet Potatoes, deep-fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Topped with Super Secret House-Made Organic Seasoning. Sml: 250 cals | 2g protein Large: 500 cals | 3g protein Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Special Style Fries

Special Style Fries

$8.95

Organic Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Organic Grilled Onions, Melted Cheddar Cheese and House-Made Special Sauce 840 cals | 8g pro Allergies: Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Chili Chz Style Fries

Chili Chz Style Fries

$9.95

Organic Crinkle Cut Fries Smothered in House-Made Chili and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Sour Cream and Organic Green Onions. 810 cals, 13g pro Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Fire Style Fries🔥🔥

Fire Style Fries🔥🔥

$9.95

Organic Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Organic Grilled Onions, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce 590 cals, 6g pro Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products

BeerChz Style Fries

BeerChz Style Fries

$9.95

Organic Crinkle Cut Fries smothered in House-Made BeerChz Sauce. Topped with Organic Tempeh Bacon and Organic Green Onions. 790 cals, 11g pro Allergies: Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Baskets

Beyond Crispy Chik'n Tenders & Fries

Beyond Crispy Chik'n Tenders & Fries

$13.95+

Crispy Beyond Chicken Tenders Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil and Prepared Your Style: Classic, Buffalo or Hunny Hickory. Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries, Organic Ketchup and choice of Dipping Sauce. 1190 cals, 26g pro Allergies: Tenders contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Golden Fish(less)Filets & Fries

Golden Fish(less)Filets & Fries

$13.95+

Fish(less) Filets Golden Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries, Organic Ketchup and House-Made Tartar Sauce Allergens: Filets contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Brats

Beyond Brat served on a Butter-Toasted Pretzel Bun
BeerChz Brat

BeerChz Brat

$14.95

*FALL FAVORITE* Topped with House-Made BeerChz Sauce, Organic Grilled Onions, and Organic Tempeh Bacon. 700 cals, 28g pro Allergies: Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy

Chili Chz Brat

Chili Chz Brat

$14.95

Beyond Brat, Organic House-Made Chili, Melted Cheddar Style Cheese, Sour Cream & Organic Green Onions. (may contain tree nuts) 700 cals | 28g pro Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten

Fire Brat 🔥🔥

Fire Brat 🔥🔥

$12.95

Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Grilled Onions, Organic Dill Pickles, and House-Made Next Level Ghost Sauce 680 cals, 23g pro Allergies: Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten

Spicy Kraut Brat 🔥

Spicy Kraut Brat 🔥

$12.95

Beyond Brat, Organic Sauerkraut, Pickled Jalapeños, Organic Red Onion, Organic Spicy Brown Mustard & Organic Ketchup. 500 cals | 22g pro Allergies: Pretzel Sausage Roll contains Gluten

Salads

Made Fresh with All Organic Produce and Premium Toppings
Crispy Chik'n Bacon Cobb

Crispy Chik'n Bacon Cobb

$13.95+

Classic Crispy or Red Hot Crispy Chik’n, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Avocado, Organic Chickpeas, Organic Tomato, Organic Red Onion on a bed of Organic Lettuce. Choice of Dressing (Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Organic Caesar) 640-920 cals / 29g protein Allergies: Crispy Chik'n Contains Gluten & Soy Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Dressings Contain Soy

Farmhouse Chik’n Caesar

Farmhouse Chik’n Caesar

$13.95+

Crispy Chik'n, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Tomatoes, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Croutons, Parmesan. Tossed in Organic Caesar Dressing. Entree 560 cals, 36g pro. Side 280 cals, 18g pro Allergies: Chik'n contains Soy & Gluten Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy Caesar Dressing Contains Soy

Snacks

Beyond Crispy Chik'n Tenders

Beyond Crispy Chik'n Tenders

$6.95+

Beyond Chicken Tenders Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce. 440 cals, 14g pro Allergies: Beyond Tenders contain Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Crispy House-Seasoned Onion Rings Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with choice of Dipping Sauce 400 cals, 6g pro Allergies: Onion Rings contain Gluten Some sauces contain Soy

Next Level Nuggets

Next Level Nuggets

$7.95+

Crispy Two-Bite Sized Nuggets Deep Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil. Served with choice of Dipping Sauce. 540 cals, 18g pro Allergies: Nuggets contain Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy

Fish(less) Filets

Fish(less) Filets

$6.95+

Golden Fried in Organic Sunflower Oil and Served with House-Made Tartar Sauce. 180 cals / 9g protein Allergies: Filets Contain Gluten & Soy Some sauces contain Soy

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95

Cup of Organic House-Made Coleslaw 160 cals / 1g protein

Chili

Chili

$6.95

Organic Three Bean Chili Slow Simmered with Organic Tomatoes and Spices. 130 cals / 7g protein Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews

Kiddos

Kid Meals served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries and a Drink.
Kid's Burger Meal

Kid's Burger Meal

$8.95

Beefy Style Patty served on Organic White Bun with Organic Pickles and Organic Ketchup 540 cals | 21g protein Allergies: Burger Patty Contains Gluten & Soy Organic White Bun Contains Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Kid's Next Level Nuggets

Kid's Next Level Nuggets

$8.95

Crispy Chik’n Nuggets deep-fried in Organic Sunflower Oil and served with choice of Dipping Sauce 550 cals, 14g pro Allergies: Nuggets contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products Some sauces contain Soy

Kid Grilled Cheese Meal

Kid Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.95

Toasted Organic White Bun with American Style Cheese. 450 cals | 7g protein Allergies: Organic White Bun Contains Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Kid's Crispy Fish(less) Meal

Kid's Crispy Fish(less) Meal

$8.95

Golden Fried Fish(less) Filets served with House-Made Tartar Sauce Allergies: Filets contain Gluten & Soy Fried Fries are deep-fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Sauces

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Utensils

Utensils

CluckerShakes

Organic Coconut or Soy Soft Serve swirled with Premium Ingredients. A Cluckin' Good Time!
Vanilla CluckShake

Vanilla CluckShake

$9.45+

Creamy Smooth and Oh, So Vanilla!

Chocolate CluckShake

Chocolate CluckShake

$9.45+

Made with Organic & Fair Trade Chocolate, Mmmm!

Strawberry CluckShake

Strawberry CluckShake

$9.45+

Organic Strawberries & Cream. Yes, Please!

Peanut Butter CluckShake

Peanut Butter CluckShake

$9.95+

Smooth Organic Peanut-y Goodness. Bring on the Peanuts!

Cookies & Cream CluckShake

Cookies & Cream CluckShake

$9.95+

Cookies with Your Cream? Absolutely!

Peanut Butter Cup CluckShake

Peanut Butter Cup CluckShake

$9.95+

Organic Dark Chocolate & Creamy Peanut Butter. A Pair Made in Heaven!

Mint Choco Chip CluckShake

Mint Choco Chip CluckShake

$9.95+

Coool Mint and Dark Chocolate Chips. Ahhhh...

Orange Cream CluckShake

Orange Cream CluckShake

$9.45+

Orange You Dreaming of this Sweet & Fruity Shake? *Sigh*

Clucker Family Meal

12 Clucker Tenders, 1 pound of Organic Crinkle Cut Fries, 1 pound of Creamy Slaw, and Choice of 6 Sauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.
CluckerFam Meal

CluckerFam Meal

$54.99

12 JumboCluck Tenders, 1 pound of Organic Crinkle CluckFries, 1 pound of Creamy CluckSlaw and Choice of 6 CluckSauces. Enough for a Hungry party of 4 or a REALLY Hungry party of 3!

CluckerWiches

Classic CluckWich

Classic CluckWich

$8.95

One Classy, Fried CluckPatty. Sportin' Organic Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce and House-Made Lemon Herb Mayo. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten.

Buffalo CluckWich

Buffalo CluckWich

$10.95

Buffalo RED CluckPatty, Creamy CluckSlaw, Organic Pickles & Garlicky Ranch. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten. Ranch Dressing Contains Soy.

Cali CluckWich

Cali CluckWich

$10.95

Crispy CluckPatty topped with Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & House-Made CluckSauce. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten.

Maverick CluckWich

Maverick CluckWich

$13.95

Breakin' Rules with a Crispy CluckPatty topped with Onion Rings, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Organic Dill Pickles, Choice of Cheese, Hickory BBQ and House-Made CluckSauce. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. Onion Rings Contain Gluten. White Bun Contains Gluten.

Bacon Ranch CluckWich

Bacon Ranch CluckWich

$10.95

Crispy CluckPatty, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Provolone Style Cheese, Garlicky Ranch.

MotherClucker

MotherClucker

$16.95

MotherClucker I'm Awesome! Double Stacked CluckPatties topped with Organic Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeños, Organic Tempeh Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Organic Jalapeno Hot Sauce & Mayo. Allergies: Chik'n Patty Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. White Bun Contains Gluten.

CluckerNuggs

CluckerNuggs

CluckerNuggs

$7.95+

Bite-Sized, Golden Fried Nuggets Perfect for Dippin' & Snackin'. Allergies: Chik'n Nuggets Contain Gluten & Soy. Some Dipping Sauces Contain Soy.

CluckerGreens

CluckCobb

CluckCobb

$13.95

Freshie Fresh! All Organic Veggies - Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tempeh Bacon & Organic Chickpeas. Your choice of Dressing. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. Ranch, Caesar, Bleu Cheese Dressings Contain Soy.

CluckCaesar

CluckCaesar

$13.95

Kale Yeah! Organic Baby Kale tossed with Organic Caesar Dressing. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tomatoes, House-Made Croutons and Shredded Parmesan Style Chz. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon & Caesar Dressing Contain Soy.

CluckerFries

Chik'nChz CluckFries

Chik'nChz CluckFries

$9.95

Indulge! Our American-Grown & Certified Organic Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Chopped Golden CrispyCluck smothered in Melty Cheddar Style Chz. Drizzled with Your Choice of 2 Sauces. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.

Chili'nChz CluckFries

Chili'nChz CluckFries

$9.95

CluckChili & Chz is the Bee's Knees! Our American-Grown & Certified Organic Crinkle Fries smothered in Organic, House-Made Chili and Melty Cheddar Style Chz. Drizzled with Sour Cream & Organic Green Onions. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Sour Cream Contains Cashews.

Organic Crinkle CluckFries

Organic Crinkle CluckFries

$5.45+

American-Grown & Certified Organic Spuds topped with Super Secret CluckSeasoning! Served with Organic Ketchup. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Organic CluckTots

Organic CluckTots

$5.95+

American-Grown & Certified Organic Spuds - Tot Style - topped with Super Secret CluckSeasoning! Served with Organic Ketchup. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

Sweet CluckFries

Sweet CluckFries

$6.95+

American-Grown & Certified Organic Sweet Spuds topped with Super Secret CluckSeasoning! Served with House-Made CluckSauce. Allergies: Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products

CluckerBaskets

Your Choice of 2, 3, or 4 Large Clucker Tenders. Served with Organic Crinkle Cut Fries, Creamy Coleslaw and 2 Sauces.
Classic Crispy TenderClucks

Classic Crispy TenderClucks

$13.95+

Golden Fried TenderClucks Fresh out of the Fryer. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products.

Nashville Fire TenderClucks

Nashville Fire TenderClucks

$14.95+

So Hot in Here! These TenderClucks will Make You Sweat. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.

Hunny Hickory TenderClucks

Hunny Hickory TenderClucks

$15.45+

Keep it Sticky, Sweet & Smoky with our Hunny Hickory TenderClucks. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.

Buffalo Red TenderClucks

Buffalo Red TenderClucks

$15.45+

Frankly, We Think These Buffalo Red TenderClucks are the Best Around. Served with Organic CrinkleCluck Fries and Creamy CluckSlaw. Your Choice of 2 CluckSauces. Allergies: Chik'n Tenders Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Some Sauces Contain Soy.

CluckerKids

Perfect kid-size portions served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries and Drink.
Lil' CluckNuggs Meal

Lil' CluckNuggs Meal

$8.95

Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries and Drink. Comes with 4 nuggets. Allergies: CluckNuggs Contain Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. Ranch Contains Soy.

Lil' CluckWich Meal

Lil' CluckWich Meal

$8.95

Served with Organic Crinkle Cut French Fries and Drink. Lil' CluckWich comes with Pickles. Allergies: CluckPatty Contains Gluten & Soy. Fried Fries are Deep Fried with Gluten & Soy Products. White Buns Contain Gluten.

CluckerSides

Side CluckChili

Side CluckChili

$6.95

Our House-Made & Organic 3-Bean Chili. Topped with Sour Cream & Organic Green Onions. Allergies: Sour Cream Contains Cashews.

Side CluckSlaw

Side CluckSlaw

$4.95

Creamy Southern Style CluckSlaw made with all Organic Veggies.

Side CluckCobb

Side CluckCobb

$7.45

A Smaller Version of our CluckCobb! All Organic Veggies - Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tempeh Bacon & Organic Chickpeas. Your choice of Dressing. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon Contains Soy. Ranch, Caesar, Bleu Cheese Dressings Contain Soy.

Side CluckCaesar

Side CluckCaesar

$7.45

A Smaller Version of our CluckCaesar! Organic Baby Kale tossed with Organic Caesar Dressing. Topped with Chopped CrispyCluck, Organic Tomatoes, House-Made Croutons and Shredded Parmesan Style Chz. Allergies: CrispyCluck Contains Gluten & Soy. Tempeh Bacon & Caesar Dressing Contain Soy.

CluckerDrinks

Brew Dr. Kombucha - Various Flavors

$3.50Out of stock

Humm Kombucha - Various Flavors

$3.50Out of stock

Guayaki Mate - Various Flavors

$3.00Out of stock

Kid Juice Box

$2.00

Clean Cause Yerba Mate

$3.50

Better Booch Kombucha

$3.50

CluckerSauces

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Fountain

All-Natural Craft Sodas
Blackberry Soda

Blackberry Soda

$4.95+Out of stock
Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda

$4.95+
Colorado Cola

Colorado Cola

$4.95+
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.95+Out of stock
Grape Soda

Grape Soda

$4.95+Out of stock
Lemon Limeade Soda

Lemon Limeade Soda

$4.95+
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$4.95+Out of stock
Peaches & Cream Soda

Peaches & Cream Soda

$4.95+Out of stock

Natural Craft Fountain Soda. Peaches & Cream Flavor. 135/180 cals

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.95+

Natural Craft Fountain Soda. Root Beer Flavor. 135/180 cals

Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

$4.95+
Watermelon Cream Soda

Watermelon Cream Soda

$4.95+

Diet Cola

$4.95+Out of stock

Bottled

Kd Juice Box

$2.00

Better Booch Kombucha

$3.50

Clean Cause Yerba Mate

$3.50
Santa Cruz Organic Lemonade

Santa Cruz Organic Lemonade

$4.00

Santa Cruz believes nature itself is the truest form of art, and their goal is to infuse the beauty of nature's process into everything they do, from harvest to the bottle on your table. USDA Organic 16oz in a glass bottle

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.00

100% Mountain Water Comes in an infinitely recyclable can 16.9 fl-oz Tallboy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

Website

Location

4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

