Next of Kin Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

625 Davis Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Popular Items

Kale Caesar
Kin Burger
BLT Chop Salad

Starters

Honey Butter Fries

Honey Butter Fries

$11.25

honey butter glaze, crispy waffle fries

Blistered Shishito & edamame APP

$12.75Out of stock

served with black pepper aioli

Toast Burrata

$13.50Out of stock

heirloom tomatoes, toasted hewn sourdough

Wild Charcuterie Board

$21.50

italian speck, smoked duck carpaccio, pistachio pâté, burrata & assorted sides

Tuna Tataki

$13.25

ponzu chimichurri, ginger sesame dressing

Crispy Brussels & Cotija

Crispy Brussels & Cotija

$11.25

served with lemon aioli

Kin Meatballs

$11.75

Mediterranean Hummus

$13.25

Mains

Hanger Steak

$33.25

halpern's hanger steak topped with chimichurri, roasted fingerlings & ratatouille

Kin Burger

$16.25

duck fat roasted onions, shallot mayo, american cheese, brioche bun, shoestring potatoes

Great Lakes Whitefish

$25.75Out of stock

cauliflower mash, black olive tapenade, roasted baby carrots

Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$20.75

pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes, linguine

Roasted Half Chicken

$25.25Out of stock

harrison farms chicken, parsnip potato mash

Miso Mirin Salmon

$26.75

lemongrass ginger white rice, pickled onion, kale chips

Spicy Curry Bowl

$24.25

purple cauliflower, pearl onions, garbanzo, sweet potatoes, baked tofu, fresno chilies, coconut yellow curry, ginger rice

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Harrison's mid-west cage free chicken, cajun spice slaw, pickles, brioche bun, shoestring potatoes

Veal Bolognese Pasta

$20.50

herb cream, parmesan, linguine

Pizzas

Kale & Sausage Pizza

$14.75

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$14.75

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.75

Greens

Kale Caesar

$12.50

cherry tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese

BLT Chop Salad

$12.75

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, goat cheese, sliver of onions, creamy basil ranch dressing.

House Gem Salad

$7.25

bibb lettuce, pickled red onion, cotija, watermelon radish, lemon vinaigrette.

Sides

Zucchini Ratatouille

$7.75Out of stock

Side of Fries

$4.50

Side Cauliflower Mash

$5.00

Side Bread

$1.50

Hewn Bread

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Buttered Noodles for Kids

$7.00

Lemon Garlic Broccolini

$8.75

Caramelized Sweet Potato

$8.75Out of stock

Hearth Roasted Maitake Mushrooms

$11.25Out of stock

Side Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

graham cracker crust, key lime la creme, topped with house-made whipped cream

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Confetti SugarCookie

$3.00

Blackberry Crisp

$9.00

brown sugar crumble, vanilla bean gelato

Brunch Menu

Avocado Toast

$12.50

wheat sourdough, maldon sea salt, cherry tomato & arugula salad

Side Bacon (4 slices)

$5.00

Side Hewn Toast

$2.00

Side of 2 eggs

$2.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Two Eggs Your Way

$12.25

bacon, breakfast potatoes, wheat sourdough

Honey Butter French Toast

$12.75

challah, rosemary orange infused maple syrup

Kinship Egg Sandwich

$12.25

house-made cheddar & chive biscuit, arugula, mayo

Mushroom & Havarti Scramble

$13.25

cage free eggs, danish-style havarti, breakfast potatoes, wheat sourdough

Hanger Steak & Eggs

$22.25

Shakshuka

$11.75

Croque Madame

$13.25

Wild Mushroom & Onion Pizza

$14.75

BIscuit Side

$7.00
Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality. Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.

625 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Next of Kin Restaurant image
Next of Kin Restaurant image
Next of Kin Restaurant image
Next of Kin Restaurant image

