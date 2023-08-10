Next Door Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
NOW OPEN! Craft coffee shop located in Canandaigua/Farmington (NY). Iced coffee, hot lattes, cold brew, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, tea & more.
Location
1880 Rochester Road, Silo Space, Canandaigua, NY 14424
Gallery