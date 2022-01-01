Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Doomie's #NextMex

No reviews yet

1253 Vine St

Unit 8

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Popular Items

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco
#3- Three Tacos Combo
Fried Shrimp Taco

*Dessert*

NextMex offers 2 desserts, and there are even more to choose from right next door at Doomie's (cakes, brownies, crême brûlée, cookies, deep-fried Oreos, ice cream etc etc)

Fried Capirotada with Whipped Cream

$8.00

Traditional bread-pudding given the Doomie's treatment - deep-fried til crisp on the outside & topped with whipped cream

Buñuelos with Whipped Cream

Buñuelos with Whipped Cream

$8.00

Cinnamon sugar chips fried fresh to order & topped with whipped cream

Please include Utensils with this Order

Please include Utensils with this Order

Let us know if you need 'em !

NO Utensils with this Order

NO Utensils with this Order

Let us know you don't need 'em !

NO To-Go Bag, thank you !

*!! COMBOS !!*

Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#1- Chile Relleno Combo

#1- Chile Relleno Combo

$12.25

A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made gooey cheese, then battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !

#2- Two Flautas Combo

#2- Two Flautas Combo

$13.25

These flautas are one of our most popular items! Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50)

#3- Three Tacos Combo

#3- Three Tacos Combo

$14.95

Tortillas handmade to order! Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !

#4- Four Taquitos Combo

#4- Four Taquitos Combo

$14.50

Our taquito: corn tortilla rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !

#5- Mole Chicken Plate Combo

#5- Mole Chicken Plate Combo

$13.25

Rich, decadent, scratch-made Mole topped with crema, pickled onions & sesame seeds. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !

#6- Chile Verde Plate Combo

#6- Chile Verde Plate Combo

$13.25

Roasted tomatillos & chunks of 'pork' make this a staff favorite. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !

#7- Taco + 1 Flauta Combo

#7- Taco + 1 Flauta Combo

$13.25

Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! Flautas are wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with 'chicken' - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!

#8- Taco + 2 Taquitos Combo

#8- Taco + 2 Taquitos Combo

$13.25

Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! Taquitos are filled with 'beef' - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!

#9- Taco + Chile Relleno Combo

$15.75

Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! The relleno is a pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera & crema - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!

*Tacos*

Tortillas from scratch & handmade to order
Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$4.95

A 'special' that stayed because it is so popular. Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla

Asada Taco

$3.95

Our thinly sliced 'steak' - Handmade corn tortilla

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.95

Our seasoned 'chicken' - Handmade corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.95

Our most popular meat, on a handmade corn tortilla! (And no it's not jackfruit:)

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.95

Sweet with pieces of pineapple. Handmade corn tortilla

Chile Verde Taco

Chile Verde Taco

$3.95

Corn tortilla made fresh to order. Roasted tomatillos & chunks of 'pork' make this a staff favorite

Mole Chicken Taco

$3.95

Rich, decadent, scratch-made Mole topped with crema, pickled onions & sesame seeds. Handmade corn tortilla

Korean Bulgogi Taco

Korean Bulgogi Taco

$4.95

Easily our most unique & popular taco. Thinly sliced Korean BBQ style 'steak' is topped with Gochujang Mayo, Kimchi, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Sesame Seeds & Sliced Radish. Handmade corn tortilla

Baja Artichoke Taco

Baja Artichoke Taco

$4.95

Crunchy battered artichoke topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla

*Regular Style*

Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$11.00

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

Pollo Burrito

Pollo Burrito

$11.00

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.00

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.00

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

Mole Chicken Burrito

Mole Chicken Burrito

$11.00

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

No Meat Burrito

No Meat Burrito

$10.50

A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*

** New ** Fried Shrimp Burrito

** New ** Fried Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Our taco has finally become a burrito because it is so popular. Crispy shrimp with rice, cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro & tomato. Dressing on the side

*Wet Style*

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Asada Wet Style Burrito

Asada Wet Style Burrito

$13.00

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Pollo Wet Style Burrito

Pollo Wet Style Burrito

$13.00

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Carnitas Wet Style Burrito

Carnitas Wet Style Burrito

$13.00

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Al Pastor Wet Style Burrito

$13.00

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Mole Chicken Wet Style Burrito

Mole Chicken Wet Style Burrito

$13.00

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

No Meat Wet Style Burrito

$12.50

Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Chile Verde Wet Style Burrito

$11.75

*Chimichanga Style*

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Asada Chimichanga

Asada Chimichanga

$12.00

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

Pollo Chimichanga

Pollo Chimichanga

$12.00

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.00

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$12.00

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

Chile Verde Chimichanga

$12.00

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

Mole Chicken Chimichanga

$12.00

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

No Meat Chimichanga

$11.50

One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema

*Chimi & Wet Style*

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Asada Chimi & Wet Burrito

Asada Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Pollo Chimi & Wet Burrito

Pollo Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Carnitas Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Al Pastor Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Chile Verde Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

Mole Chicken Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

No Meat Chimi & Wet Burrito

$13.75

Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema

*Nachos (Chips)*

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Asada Nachos (Chips)

Asada Nachos (Chips)

$13.50

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Carnitas Nachos (Chips)

$13.50

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Pollo Nachos (Chips)

Pollo Nachos (Chips)

$13.50

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Al Pastor Nachos (Chips)

Al Pastor Nachos (Chips)

$13.50

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Chile Verde Nachos (Chips)

Chile Verde Nachos (Chips)

$13.50

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Mole Chicken Nachos (Chips)

$13.50Out of stock

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

Queso Nachos (Chips)

$13.00

Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños

*Nacho Fries*

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Asada Nacho Fries

Asada Nacho Fries

$13.50

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños

Pollo Nacho Fries

Pollo Nacho Fries

$13.50

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños

Carnitas Nacho Fries

$13.50

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños

Al Pastor Nacho Fries

$13.50

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños

Chile Verde Nacho Fries

Chile Verde Nacho Fries

$13.50

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños

Mole Chicken Nacho Fries

$13.50

The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños

Queso Nacho Fries

Queso Nacho Fries

$13.00

These will have no meat but will have *all* the other goodies!

Plain Fries

$6.50

The best fries, crisp & seasoned !

*Quesadillas*

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Asada Quesadilla

$12.50

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Pollo Quesadilla

Pollo Quesadilla

$12.50

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.50

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.50

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Chile Verde Quesadilla

$12.50

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Mole Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

Queso Quesadilla

$12.00

Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema

*Flautas y Taquitos*

Chicken Flautas (2 per order)

Chicken Flautas (2 per order)

$10.00

One of our most popular items! A flour tortilla wrapped around our 'chicken' and then fried til crisp & chewy. Try one of our scratch-made salsas for dipping!

ONE Chicken Flauta (1)

ONE Chicken Flauta (1)

$5.95

We finally offer the choice to enjoy just one at a time! Pictured as the 'make it a combo' option

Beef Taquitos (2 per order)

Beef Taquitos (2 per order)

$6.00

2 corn tortillas rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema

*Relleno*

Mole Relleno (1)

Mole Relleno (1)

$9.00

A pasilla pepper stuffed with our very own special cheese, battered & fried crispy, then topped with scratch-made mole sauce, sesame seeds and pickled red onions

Chile Relleno (1)

Chile Relleno (1)

$8.75

A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema

*Tostadas*

Asada Tostada

$5.75

Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde

Pollo Tostada

$5.75

Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde

Al Pastor Tostada

Al Pastor Tostada

$5.75

Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde

Carnitas Tostada

$5.75

Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde

No Meat Tostada

$5.00

Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde

*Guacamole*

By popular demand, we finally offer Guacamole at #NextMex ! Tell us what you like @doomiesnextmex on Instagram

Guacamole

$1.00+

** NEW ** By popular demand, we finally offer Guacamole at #NextMex ! Tell us what you like @doomiesnextmex on Instagram

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

6 oz Cup plus a Bag of Chips to enjoy it with (we fry fresh daily)

*Sauces*

Side Crema

Side Crema

$1.00+

Our very own lime crema you see on just about everything

Salsa Roja - Mild

Salsa Roja - Mild

$0.55+

Made from scratch, this salsa is bursting with fresh onions & cilantro. Mild

Salsa Picosa - Spicy !

Salsa Picosa - Spicy !

$0.75+

Made from scratch and our only "spicy" sauce!

Salsa Verde - Mild

Salsa Verde - Mild

$0.55+

Made with freshly roasted tomatillos. Tops all of our tacos

Side Gochujang Mayo

Side Gochujang Mayo

$1.00+

This is the creamy deliciousness that tops our Korean Taco (pictured)

Queso - Cheese Sauce

Queso - Cheese Sauce

$1.00+

Our cheese sauce is made right here and tastes just like the Queso you remember; a recipe that Chef Doomie has perfected over the last 14+ years

Side Ranchera Sauce (6oz)

Side Ranchera Sauce (6oz)

$5.00

A cup of the chunky tomato, onion & green pepper sauce that tops our Chile relleno

Mole Sauce

Mole Sauce

$1.00+

A rich & decadent scratch-made sauce. Pictured as our Mole Relleno

Enchilada Sauce

Enchilada Sauce

$1.00+

The red sauce that tops our wet burrito (pictured)

Salad Dressing

Salad Dressing

$1.00+

That delicious dressing on our salad. Now available on the menu due to popular demand ! Pictured in a Flautas Combo

*Meats*

Side Asada - 6 oz Cup

$6.00

Our thinly sliced 'steak'

Side Pollo - 6 oz Cup

Side Pollo - 6 oz Cup

$6.00

Tinga

Side Carnitas - 6 oz Cup

$6.00

Our most popular meat (no, it's *not* jackfruit)!

Side Al Pastor - 6 oz Cup

Side Al Pastor - 6 oz Cup

$6.00

Sweet with chunks of pineapple

Side Bulgogi - 6 oz Cup

$6.00

Our thinly sliced Korean BBQ style 'steak'

Side Chile Verde - 6 oz Cup

Side Chile Verde - 6 oz Cup

$6.00
Side Mole Chicken - 6 oz Cup

Side Mole Chicken - 6 oz Cup

$6.00

*Sides*

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.50

Fried fresh daily!

Jalapeños

$1.00+

We pickle our own, made from fresh jalapeños

Handmade Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Corn Tortilla (not handmade)

$0.45

Flour Tortillas (large)

$1.25

*Piñata*

1 mini Piñata

1 mini Piñata

$10.00

*Bottled Drinks*

Mineragua

Mineragua

$3.00
Mexican Coke 355ml

Mexican Coke 355ml

$3.00
Mexican Coke 500ml

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.95Out of stock

Jamaica Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock
Sidral Regular Apple

Sidral Regular Apple

$3.00
Lime Jarrito

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00
Tamarind Jarrito

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00
Strawberry Jarrito

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock
Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00
Pineapple Jarrito

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Guava Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock
Sangria

Sangria

$3.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50

T-Shirts

Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.
Small *New* Logo T-Shirt

Small *New* Logo T-Shirt

$17.00

A brand new design we've just added to the collection.

Medium *New* Logo T-Shirt

Medium *New* Logo T-Shirt

$17.00

A brand new design we've just added to the collection.

Large *New* Logo T-Shirt

Large *New* Logo T-Shirt

$17.00

A brand new design we've just added to the collection.

XL *New* Logo T-Shirt

XL *New* Logo T-Shirt

$17.00

A brand new design we've just added to the collection.

Small "#NextMex" T-Shirt

Small "#NextMex" T-Shirt

$17.00

Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.

Medium "#NextMex" T-Shirt

Medium "#NextMex" T-Shirt

$17.00Out of stock

Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.

Large "#NextMex" T-Shirt

Large "#NextMex" T-Shirt

$17.00Out of stock

Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.

XL "#NextMex" T-Shirt

XL "#NextMex" T-Shirt

$17.00

Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
This page is for Hollywood pick-up only. We're at the corner of Fountain & Vine. Everything is vegan. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!

1253 Vine St, Unit 8, Los Angeles, CA 90038

