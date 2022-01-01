- Home
Doomie's #NextMex
No reviews yet
1253 Vine St
Unit 8
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Order Again
Popular Items
*Dessert*
Fried Capirotada with Whipped Cream
Traditional bread-pudding given the Doomie's treatment - deep-fried til crisp on the outside & topped with whipped cream
Buñuelos with Whipped Cream
Cinnamon sugar chips fried fresh to order & topped with whipped cream
Please include Utensils with this Order
Let us know if you need 'em !
NO Utensils with this Order
Let us know you don't need 'em !
NO To-Go Bag, thank you !
*!! COMBOS !!*
#1- Chile Relleno Combo
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made gooey cheese, then battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#2- Two Flautas Combo
These flautas are one of our most popular items! Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50)
#3- Three Tacos Combo
Tortillas handmade to order! Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#4- Four Taquitos Combo
Our taquito: corn tortilla rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#5- Mole Chicken Plate Combo
Rich, decadent, scratch-made Mole topped with crema, pickled onions & sesame seeds. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#6- Chile Verde Plate Combo
Roasted tomatillos & chunks of 'pork' make this a staff favorite. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#7- Taco + 1 Flauta Combo
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! Flautas are wrapped in a flour tortilla filled with 'chicken' - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
#8- Taco + 2 Taquitos Combo
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! Taquitos are filled with 'beef' - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
#9- Taco + Chile Relleno Combo
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! The relleno is a pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera & crema - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
*Tacos*
Fried Shrimp Taco
A 'special' that stayed because it is so popular. Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
Asada Taco
Our thinly sliced 'steak' - Handmade corn tortilla
Pollo Taco
Our seasoned 'chicken' - Handmade corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco
Our most popular meat, on a handmade corn tortilla! (And no it's not jackfruit:)
Al Pastor Taco
Sweet with pieces of pineapple. Handmade corn tortilla
Chile Verde Taco
Corn tortilla made fresh to order. Roasted tomatillos & chunks of 'pork' make this a staff favorite
Mole Chicken Taco
Rich, decadent, scratch-made Mole topped with crema, pickled onions & sesame seeds. Handmade corn tortilla
Korean Bulgogi Taco
Easily our most unique & popular taco. Thinly sliced Korean BBQ style 'steak' is topped with Gochujang Mayo, Kimchi, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Sesame Seeds & Sliced Radish. Handmade corn tortilla
Baja Artichoke Taco
Crunchy battered artichoke topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
*Regular Style*
Asada Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Pollo Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Carnitas Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Al Pastor Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Chile Verde Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Mole Chicken Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
No Meat Burrito
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
** New ** Fried Shrimp Burrito
Our taco has finally become a burrito because it is so popular. Crispy shrimp with rice, cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro & tomato. Dressing on the side
*Wet Style*
Asada Wet Style Burrito
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Pollo Wet Style Burrito
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Carnitas Wet Style Burrito
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Al Pastor Wet Style Burrito
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Mole Chicken Wet Style Burrito
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
No Meat Wet Style Burrito
Our burrito, covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Chile Verde Wet Style Burrito
*Chimichanga Style*
Asada Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Pollo Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Carnitas Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Al Pastor Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Chile Verde Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
Mole Chicken Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
No Meat Chimichanga
One entire burrito deep-fried til crispy deliciousness & topped with crema
*Chimi & Wet Style*
Asada Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Pollo Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Carnitas Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Al Pastor Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Chile Verde Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
Mole Chicken Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
No Meat Chimi & Wet Burrito
Our most decadent version! A crispy, crunchy deep-fried burrito covered in 3 scratch-made sauces: enchilada, queso & crema
*Nachos (Chips)*
Asada Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Carnitas Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Pollo Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Al Pastor Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Chile Verde Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Mole Chicken Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
Queso Nachos (Chips)
Freshly fried chips topped with our smoky refried beans, thick queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & pickled jalapeños
*Nacho Fries*
Asada Nacho Fries
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Pollo Nacho Fries
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Carnitas Nacho Fries
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Al Pastor Nacho Fries
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Chile Verde Nacho Fries
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Mole Chicken Nacho Fries
The best fries -crisp & seasoned- topped with scratch-made beans, queso, crema, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & our own pickled jalapeños
Queso Nacho Fries
These will have no meat but will have *all* the other goodies!
Plain Fries
The best fries, crisp & seasoned !
*Quesadillas*
Asada Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Pollo Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Carnitas Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Chile Verde Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Mole Chicken Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Queso Quesadilla
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
*Flautas y Taquitos*
Chicken Flautas (2 per order)
One of our most popular items! A flour tortilla wrapped around our 'chicken' and then fried til crisp & chewy. Try one of our scratch-made salsas for dipping!
ONE Chicken Flauta (1)
We finally offer the choice to enjoy just one at a time! Pictured as the 'make it a combo' option
Beef Taquitos (2 per order)
2 corn tortillas rolled around beef, fried & topped with our scratch-made salsa verde & crema
*Relleno*
Mole Relleno (1)
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our very own special cheese, battered & fried crispy, then topped with scratch-made mole sauce, sesame seeds and pickled red onions
Chile Relleno (1)
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema
*Tostadas*
Asada Tostada
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
Pollo Tostada
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
Al Pastor Tostada
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
Carnitas Tostada
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
No Meat Tostada
Crunchy corn tortilla layered with our refried beans, cilantro, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onion and topped with crema & salsa verde
*Guacamole*
*Sauces*
Side Crema
Our very own lime crema you see on just about everything
Salsa Roja - Mild
Made from scratch, this salsa is bursting with fresh onions & cilantro. Mild
Salsa Picosa - Spicy !
Made from scratch and our only "spicy" sauce!
Salsa Verde - Mild
Made with freshly roasted tomatillos. Tops all of our tacos
Side Gochujang Mayo
This is the creamy deliciousness that tops our Korean Taco (pictured)
Queso - Cheese Sauce
Our cheese sauce is made right here and tastes just like the Queso you remember; a recipe that Chef Doomie has perfected over the last 14+ years
Side Ranchera Sauce (6oz)
A cup of the chunky tomato, onion & green pepper sauce that tops our Chile relleno
Mole Sauce
A rich & decadent scratch-made sauce. Pictured as our Mole Relleno
Enchilada Sauce
The red sauce that tops our wet burrito (pictured)
Salad Dressing
That delicious dressing on our salad. Now available on the menu due to popular demand ! Pictured in a Flautas Combo
*Meats*
Side Asada - 6 oz Cup
Our thinly sliced 'steak'
Side Pollo - 6 oz Cup
Tinga
Side Carnitas - 6 oz Cup
Our most popular meat (no, it's *not* jackfruit)!
Side Al Pastor - 6 oz Cup
Sweet with chunks of pineapple
Side Bulgogi - 6 oz Cup
Our thinly sliced Korean BBQ style 'steak'
Side Chile Verde - 6 oz Cup
Side Mole Chicken - 6 oz Cup
*Sides*
*Piñata*
*Bottled Drinks*
Mineragua
Mexican Coke 355ml
Mexican Coke 500ml
Jamaica Jarrito
Sidral Regular Apple
Lime Jarrito
Fruit Punch Jarrito
Tamarind Jarrito
Strawberry Jarrito
Mandarin Jarrito
Pineapple Jarrito
Guava Jarrito
Grapefruit Jarrito
Sangria
Water Bottle
T-Shirts
Small *New* Logo T-Shirt
A brand new design we've just added to the collection.
Medium *New* Logo T-Shirt
A brand new design we've just added to the collection.
Large *New* Logo T-Shirt
A brand new design we've just added to the collection.
XL *New* Logo T-Shirt
A brand new design we've just added to the collection.
Small "#NextMex" T-Shirt
Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.
Medium "#NextMex" T-Shirt
Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.
Large "#NextMex" T-Shirt
Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.
XL "#NextMex" T-Shirt
Wear your #NextMex joy in a way that isn't just a sauce stain.
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
This page is for Hollywood pick-up only. We're at the corner of Fountain & Vine. Everything is vegan. No refunds once order has been submitted. Thank you!
1253 Vine St, Unit 8, Los Angeles, CA 90038