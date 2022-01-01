Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Nexx Burger Catering

54 Reviews

$$

2940 E Chapman Ave

Orange, CA 92869

Order Again

Burgers

1/3 Lb Hamburger

1/3 Lb Hamburger

$5.50
Hamburger

Hamburger

$2.75Out of stock
1/3 Lb Cheeseburger

1/3 Lb Cheeseburger

$6.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.25Out of stock
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.00

1/3 Lb Double Hamburger

$7.95Out of stock

Double Hamburger

$4.25Out of stock
1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger

1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger

$8.95Out of stock

Double Cheeseburger

$7.75Out of stock

1/3 Lb Triple Hamburger

$10.95Out of stock

1/3 Lb Triple Cheeseburger

$12.45Out of stock
1/3 Lb X Burger

1/3 Lb X Burger

$8.90Out of stock

1/3 Lb Chili Burger

$6.70Out of stock

1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger

$7.20Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.75Out of stock

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.75Out of stock
B.L.T

B.L.T

$4.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Fried Chicken

3 Chicken Strips

$4.75Out of stock

1 Chicken Strip

$2.00Out of stock

3 Spicy Chicken Strips

$4.75Out of stock

1 Spicy Chicken Strip

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Fried Chicken

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Spicy Fried Chicken

$3.00Out of stock

Fried Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Fries

$5.45Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95Out of stock
Nexx Fries

Nexx Fries

$5.95Out of stock

X Fries

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Swiss Ranch Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Side 1/3 Lb Patty

$3.00

Side 1/3 Lb Patty (No Salt)

$3.00

Side Patty

$1.50

Side Patty (No Salt)

$1.50

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Impossible Patty

$10.00

Side Chili Scoop

$1.75

Side Chili Bowl

$3.50

Side of Avocado

$1.75

2 Piece Side of Bacon

$1.95

Side of American Cheese

$0.50

Side of Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Side of 1 & 1

$0.50

Side of Bun

$1.75

Side of Super Sauce

Side of Avocado Sauce

$1.35

Side of Ketchup

Side of Spicy Ketchup

Side of Ranch

Side of Mayo

Side of BBQ

Side of Mustard

Side of Chile Peppers

Beverages

Normal Fountain Drink

Normal Fountain Drink

$2.25

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
