Burgers
American

Nexx Burger - Newport Beach

347 Reviews

$$

2727 Newport Blvd

Unit 302

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
1/3 Lb Cheeseburger
Onion Rings

Burgers

1/3 Lb Hamburger

1/3 Lb Hamburger

$6.00
Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.25
1/3 Lb Cheeseburger

1/3 Lb Cheeseburger

$6.50
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.75
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.00

1/3 Lb Double Hamburger

$9.00

Double Hamburger

$5.75
1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger

1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$6.75

1/3 Lb Triple Hamburger

$12.00

1/3 Lb Triple Cheeseburger

$13.50
1/3 Lb X Burger

1/3 Lb X Burger

$9.95

1/3 Lb Chili Burger

$7.75

1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger

$8.25

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.45

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.45

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.45
B.L.T

B.L.T

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Fried Chicken

3 Chicken Strips

$5.25

1 Chicken Strip

$2.00

3 Spicy Chicken Strips

$5.25

1 Spicy Chicken Strip

$2.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$3.00

Side of Spicy Fried Chicken

$3.00

Fried Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Fries

$5.45
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95
Nexx Fries

Nexx Fries

$5.95

X Fries

$8.95

Chicken Swiss Ranch Fries

$7.00

Sides

Side 1/3 Lb Patty

$3.00

Side 1/3 Lb Patty (No Salt)

$3.00

Side Patty

$1.50

Side Patty (No Salt)

$1.50

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Impossible Patty

$10.00

Side Chili Scoop

$1.75

Side Chili Bowl

$3.50

Side of Avocado

$1.75

2 Piece Side of Bacon

$1.95

Side of American Cheese

$0.50

Side of Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Side of 1 & 1

$0.50

Side Whole Grilled Onion

Side of Lettuce

Side of Tomato

Side of Onion

Side of Pickles

Side of Bun

$1.75

Side of Super Sauce

Side of Chicken Sauce

Side of Ketchup

Side of Spicy Ketchup

Side of Ranch

Side of Mayo

Side of BBQ

Side of Mustard

Side of Chile Peppers

Side of Spicy Drip

Side of Italian Dressing

Side of Vinaigrette

Side of Super Sauce

$0.35

Side of Chicken Sauce

$0.35

Side of Ranch

$0.35

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.35

Side of Vinaigrette

$0.35

Beverages

Water Bottle

$2.80
Normal Fountain Drink

Normal Fountain Drink

$2.95

Large Fountain Drink

$3.25
Normal Shake

Normal Shake

$3.95

Large Shake

$5.20
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Order online and avoid the line!

Website

Location

2727 Newport Blvd, Unit 302, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Map
