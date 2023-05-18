Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neya Restaurant Miami

9491 Harding Avenue

Surfside, FL 33154

Food

Crudos

Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$27.00

East Jerusalem Inspired

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$26.00

Pistachio, Sesame Dressing

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$27.00

White & Black Eggplant Duo

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$26.00

Pecorino, Shallots, Aioli

Mezze

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$22.00

Herbs, Tahini, 12 Spices, Cherry Tomato

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$22.00

Tomato, Ethiopian Tahini Yogurt

Mushroom Flatbread

Mushroom Flatbread

$26.00

Chestnut, Provolone, Arugula

Margol Flatbread

Margol Flatbread

$24.00

Rich Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Arugula

Hummus

Hummus

$18.00

Serrano, Tahini, Fava, Pita

Lamb Lahmagun

Lamb Lahmagun

$22.00

Pine-nuts, Tahini, Yogurt

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$22.00

Turmeric, Tahini

Octopus Hummus

Octopus Hummus

$28.00

Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Peppers, Pita

Sigara Borek

Sigara Borek

$24.00

Crispy Fish Rolls

Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$22.00

White Wine, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke, Yogurt Stone

Lamb Gyoza

$26.00

Skirt Steak

$28.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Frena Matbucha

Frena Matbucha

$12.00

Bread, Morrocan Tomato Stew

Cured Veggies

Cured Veggies

$8.00

Cured Veggies

Shishbarak

Shishbarak

$22.00

Wild Herbs, Tomato Concasse

Black Truffle Polenta

Black Truffle Polenta

$28.00

Fresh Black Truffle, Wild Mushroom, Polenta

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$18.00

Yuzu Tahini, Citrus Ponzu

Salads

Baby Gem

Baby Gem

$18.00

Marmalate, Pine-nuts, Manchego

Galil Salad

Galil Salad

$12.00

Galil Inspired Garden Salad

Large Plates

Calamari Risotto

Calamari Risotto

$30.00

Saffron, Bottarga, Fennel

Branzino

Branzino

$35.00

Jerusalem Artichoke Puree

Tiger Prawns

Tiger Prawns

$32.00

Tzatziki, Lime

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Tahini Yogurt

Beef Filet

$42.00

Prime Rib eye

$72.00

Short Rib

$46.00

Oxtail Tortellini

$32.00

Desserts

Fig Parfait

Fig Parfait

$13.00

Creamy Fig and Port Gelato, Pistachio, Hawayej, Pomegranate

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$15.00

Baharat Crumble, Salted Caramel

Neya Cheesecake

Neya Cheesecake

$17.00

Labneh, Pecans, Passion Fruit, Caramelized Olives, Zaatar

Pistachio Dream

Pistachio Dream

$18.00

It's all about Pistachio!

Malabi

$14.00

Cake Fee

$4.00

Baklava

Open

Pita

$10.00

Zohug sauce side

Plain Tahini side

Yellow Tahini side

Green Tahini side

Chimichurri Side

Lemon Aioli side

Paprika Aioli

Pita Chips

$5.00

Mattza Bread

$2.00

Don J Primavera

$55.00

Drinks

Wine BTG

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

GL Imagery Chardonnay

$17.00

GL Sancerre

$19.00

GL Santa Marg PG

$18.00

GL Moscato

$16.00

GL Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$18.00Out of stock

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

GL Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Bordeaux

$17.00

GL Malbec

$17.00

GL J.Lohr Merlot

$17.00

GL Lueria Yinon

$27.00Out of stock

GL Renwood

$18.00

GL Rose, Whispering Angel

$19.00

Tawny Port 10 yr

$13.00

GL Folenvie BR

$16.00

GL Aix Rose

$16.00

GL Champagne

$19.00

GL Prosecco

$16.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$9.00

Maccabee

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00Out of stock

Elysian IPA

$10.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Still Water

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Black Ice Tea

$8.00

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Mocktail

$13.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Redbull

$8.00

SF Redbull

$8.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Americano

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortadito

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Earl Gray

$5.00

English Breakfast

$5.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Fresh Mint Tea

$7.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Milk

Cream

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Hot Water

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cortadito

$5.00

Decaf Macchiato

$5.00

Wine Bottle

Celcius 13 Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$68.00

Cave de la Petite Fontaine Sancerre

$76.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$72.00

Castelo Del Poggio Moscato

$64.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$90.00

Newton Chardonnay

$105.00

Jankara Vermentino Di Gallura

$67.00Out of stock

Domaine Seguinot-Bordet Chablis

$79.00

Stag’s Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00Out of stock

Bat Shlomo Sauvignon Blanc

$125.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$140.00

Capuano Ferreri Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru

$190.00

Justin Cabernet

$76.00

Louis Jadot Pinot Noir

$76.00

J. Lohr Merlot

$68.00

Bordeaux Chateau Chapelle d’Alienor

$68.00

Susana Balbo Malbec

$68.00

Castello D'Abolo Chianti Reserva

$85.00

Fontanabianca Barbaresco

$90.00

Château Citran Haut-Medoc

$165.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$145.00

Bergström Pinot Noir

$175.00

Salus Cabernet

$190.00

Caymus Vineyards

$240.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00Out of stock

Château Petit Val Saint-Emilion

$98.00

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00Out of stock

Whispering Angel Rose

$76.00

Ott

$115.00

Aix Rose

$64.00

Corkage Fee

$45.00

Torasella Prosecco

$64.00

Nicolas Feuillate Brut

$80.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut

$190.00

Veuve Cliquot Rose

$220.00

Taittinger La Francaise Brut

$120.00

Taittinger Brut Rose

$180.00Out of stock

Laurent-Perrier Brut Rosé

$185.00

Dom Pérignon

$490.00

Other

N/A Netanya

$13.00

N/A Mojito

$13.00

N/A Neya Margarita

$13.00

N/A Neya Spritz

$13.00

N/A Akko Sun

$13.00

N/A Amaretto Sour

$13.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neya Restaurant where gourmet Mediterranean and Israeli cuisine come together to create the ultimate dining experience right in the heart of sunny Miami.

9491 Harding Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154

