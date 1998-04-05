Neyow's of Atlanta imageView gallery

Neyow's of Atlanta

131 Walker St SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Order Again

Popular Items

Chargrilled Oysters
Pasta St Charles (Shrimp)
Fries

Appetizers

Chargrilled Blue Crab

$21.99Out of stock

Chargrilled Oysters

$38.00+

Gumbo

$13.00

Hot Wings

$14.00

Raw Oysters

$28.00+

Voodoo Rolls

$15.00

Louisiana BBQ Shrimp

$22.00

Voodoo Chargrilled Oysters

$48.00+

Salad

StreetCar Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Shrimp Creole

$24.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Crawfish etouffeé

$25.00Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice

$23.00

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Pasta

Pasta Orleans (Chicken)

$23.00

Pasta St Charles (Shrimp)

$25.00

Pasta Bayou St John (Salmon)

$32.00

Pasta Tchopitoulas ( Lobster)

$40.00

Seafood

Fried Fish

$28.00

Fried Oyster Platter

$35.00

Gulf Shrimp

$32.00

Seafood Platter

$41.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Poboys

Fish Poboy

$17.00

Hot Sausage Po Boy

$15.00

Oyster Poboy

$21.00

Shrimp & Oyster Poboy

$23.00

Shrimp Poboy

$19.00

Lobster Poboy

$30.00

Sandwich

Cajun Bacon Burger

$17.00

Bourbon Street Burger

$18.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Red Beans

$7.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Garlic Mash

$7.00

Jambalaya

$7.00

Collard Green

$7.00

Aspargus

$7.00

Honey Cornbread

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Strips Kids

$12.99

Fried Fish Kids

$13.99

Hamburger Kids

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Kids

$13.99

Dessert

Beignet

$13.00

Brownie & Ice Cream

$14.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Banna Foster Cheescake

$13.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Spellhouse Splash

Lemonade

$2.50

Seafood

Crawfish

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

Side Bag

$12.99Out of stock

Turkey Neck

$7.00Out of stock

Corn Bag

$7.00Out of stock

Potato Bag

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

Boiled Crab (3)

$12.99Out of stock

Entrees

Vegan Poboy

$15.00

Cajun Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Cajun Red Pepper Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Tofu Dish

$14.00Out of stock

Thursday Special

Happy Hour Well Shot

$1.00

Friday Special

Friday Special Martinis

$0.25

Saturday & Sunday Special

Bottless Mimosas

$20.00

Flavored Mimoas

$10.00

Monday Special

Monday Margaritas

$3.00

Shrimp Poboy

$10.00

Hookah

Hookah Orleans

$50.00

Discounted Hookah

$40.00

Extra

Coals

$3.00

Two Flavors

$3.00

Refills

$20.00

Ice

$2.00

Candy Tip

$5.00

Extra

Fried Fish

$10.00

PorkChop

$10.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Hot Sausage

$10.00

Chicken

$10.00

Specials

Hookah

$25.00

.50 Cent Wings

$0.50

Free Shots

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Gallery
Neyow's of Atlanta image

