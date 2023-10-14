Neza Raspados 1041 East Lemon Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1041 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zu & Pocha - 1212 E Apache blvd
No Reviews
1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109 Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 4 - Tempe - 927 E University
No Reviews
927 E University Dr Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tempe
Floridino's Pizza Muffins - Food Truck
4.7 • 9,027
3330 South Price Road Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurant