New Glory Eatery & Taproom Quarry Ponds

Gummy Worms 4-Pack

$14.00

It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra nd Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV!