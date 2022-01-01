- Home
- /
- Granite Bay
- /
- Burgers
- /
- New Glory Eatery & Taproom - Quarry Ponds
New Glory Eatery & Taproom Quarry Ponds
633 Reviews
$$
5540 Douglas Blvd
Granite Bay, CA 95746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
three street tacos topped with blackened salmon, fresh mango and fresno chile salsa, pickled shallots and garnished with parsley.
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese
Chicken Tenders
hand battered chicken strips topped with ubahdank-pickled jalapeños and served with ranch, honey mustard and chipotle crema dipping sauces; with a side of beer battered fries
Chicken Wings
Fried Avocado Street Tacos
three street tacos topped with beer battered avocados, citrus slaw, ubahdank-pickled jalapenos, and chipotle crema; served with corn tortilla chips and salsa
Munchies
Beer Cheese & Chips
House-made ubahdank beer cheese with bacon bits and green onion to garnish. Served with house tortilla chips
New Glory Tots
Pretzel
warm and soft salt-crusted pretzel; served with beer cheese and house-made stone ground IPA mustard
Roasted Brussels
charred brussels sprouts tossed with red onions, bacon, and lemon vinaigrette; topped with pine nutes, feta, tomatoes, and balsamic reduction drizzle; garnished with microgreens
Hummus
Salads
Chopped Show Me What You Goat
chopped butter leaf • roasted beets • pistachios • chicken • crumbled goat cheese • golden raisins • shallot vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Romaine Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce • house-made caesar dressing • fresh parmesan cheese • croutons
Seasonal Salad
SMALL Caesar Salad
SMALL Taproom Salad
Taproom Salad
mixed greens • cucumber • heirloom cherry tomatoes • mozzarella • bacon • croutons • choice of dressing: ranch , bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, lemon vinaigrette, shallot vinaigrette, creamy caesar
Pizzas
All That Meat PIZZA
red sauce • three-cheese blend • pepperoni • italian sausage • ham • bacon • fresh oregano
Beautiful Brussels PIZZA
garlic cream sauce • three-cheese blend • roasted tomatoes • crispy brussels spouts • balsamic reduction drizzle
Cheese PIZZA
Island Pig PIZZA
polynesian sauce • three-cheese blend • pineapple • ham • bacon • green onions • polynesian sauce drizzle
Italian Garlic PIZZA
garlic cream sauce • three-cheese blend • italian sausage • sauteed mushrooms • fresh garlic •chili flakes
Mr. DJ PIZZA
Pepperoni PIZZA
Veggie Delight
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon & Brie Burger
half-pound sterling beef patty • brie • candied-spiced bacon • arugula • caramelized onions • toasted brioche bun
French Dip Redux
Butter toasted french roll, thinly sliced New York roast served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce
Granite Bay Burger
half-pound sterling beef patty • butter leaf lettuce • tomato • red onion • house-made dill pickles • awesome sauce • toasted brioche bun
Smokehouse Burger
8oz, angus burger patty, shredded smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion petals and our stout bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken Club
Bleu Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Burger Of The Month
Sides
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Tots
Chips
Garlic Parm Fries
Garlic Parm Tots
Pita Bread
Side Burger Patty
Side Chicken
Side of Bacon
Side Of BBQ
Side Of Bleu Cheese
Side Of Buffalo
Side Of Chipotle
Side Of Ranch
Sweet Potato Fries
Kids Menu
4-Packs
Batter up Single Can
Citra Dream 4-Pack
American IPA brewed with 100% Citra hops and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Comes in at 6.8% ABV!
Cosmic High 4-Pack
DDH Splitting Atoms (4-pk)
While nuclear fission doesn’t actually occur in the brewing of this beer, we love the reference. We ‘blast’ double the amount of 100% Citra hops in to the tank multiple times throughout the process. The resulting brew is clean and smooth with an ideal balance of dank and juicy flavors. Heavy Citra lends flavors and aromas of bright orange, pineapple, and mango. Drinking this beer may cause a mini chain reaction in your mouth. Comes in at 8.2% ABV.
DDH Splitting Atoms (4-pk)
While nuclear fission doesn’t actually occur in the brewing of this beer, we love the reference. We ‘blast’ double the amount of 100% Citra hops in to the tank multiple times throughout the process. The resulting brew is clean and smooth with an ideal balance of dank and juicy flavors. Heavy Citra lends flavors and aromas of bright orange, pineapple, and mango. Drinking this beer may cause a mini chain reaction in your mouth. Comes in at 8.2% ABV.
Dreadfully Distinct 4 pack
We're excited to bring you our 5th annual collaboration beer with the Pink Boots Society, Sacramento Chapter. This hazy double IPA is brewed with our 2022 Pink Boots hop blend. It stands for and celebrates the hard working, creative, and powerful women in the brewing industry. You can bet your [pink] boots, this one is fire. Comes in at 8.2% ABV.
Golden Bell 4-Pack
Gummy Worms 4-Pack
It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra nd Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV!
Holy Spumoni Single Can
Hop Craze 4-Pack
Hopaway Beach 4-Pack
American IPA brewed with Mosaic, Citra, and Ekuanot Hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered.
Key Lime Gose 4-Pack
Lambo Leg Lock 4pck
NG Pills
Noonski 4-pck
Perkatory 4-Pack
This imperial stout might just be enough to wash away your sins. We worked closely with Valiant Coffee Roasters to create a custom blend of coffee beans that compliments the bold flavors of maple syrup and vanilla in this beer. We use golden naked oats to achieve that creamy, silky mouthfeel we all crave. Rich, intense, and just plain decadent! Some might say it’s to die for... Specialty Ingredients: Valiant coffee beans, vanilla beans, maple syrup, and other natural flavors. Comes in at 13.1% ABV!
Soaked (4-pk)
Stranded in Paridise 4 Pack
This Hazy IPA features a blend of the UK’s finest pale malts and rolled oats. We blast it throughout the brewing process with Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops, and then ferment it with our house expressive ale strain for a juicy and pillowy, almost “cloud-like” experience. Enjoy flavors and aromas of orange citrus and pine with a whisper of tropical fruit. Comes in at 7.0% ABV!
Sun of a Beach 4-Pack
Take 5 4pck
Ubahdank 4-Pack
This IPA will smack you in the face with its dank aromas and flavors. Its super sticky hop character is supported by a subtle, bready-like foundation of Northern American and German malts. Mosaic hops provide an array of citrus and tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, melon, papaya, tangerine and passion fruit. An uncharacteristically smooth bitterness leaves this beer insanely drinkable and will keep you coming back for more. Comes in at 7.2% ABV!
Wave Catcher 4-Pack
Crowlers
Batter Up Crowler
Citra Dream Crowler
This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus. Comes in at 6.8% ABV!
Cosmic High Crowler
Golden Bell Lime
Gummy Worms Crowler
It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV!
Holy Spumoni
Hop Craze Crowler
Hopaway Beach Crowler (Copy)
Stranded in Paradise Crowler
Sun of a Beach Crowler
Ubahdank Crowler
This IPA will smack you in the face with its dank aromas and flavors. Its super sticky hop character is supported by a subtle, bready-like foundation of Northern American and German malts. Mosaic hops provide an array of citrus and tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, melon, papaya, tangerine and passion fruit. An uncharacteristically smooth bitterness leaves this beer insanely drinkable and will keep you coming back for more. Comes inat 7.2%ABV!
Wave Catcher Crowler
Noonski Crowler
Gummy Worms Crowler
Lambo Leg Lock Crowler
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Drink Proud!
5540 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay, CA 95746