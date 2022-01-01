Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Pizza
Sandwiches

New Glory Eatery & Taproom Quarry Ponds

633 Reviews

$$

5540 Douglas Blvd

Granite Bay, CA 95746

Order Again

Popular Items

Granite Bay Burger
Beautiful Brussels PIZZA
Chopped Show Me What You Goat

Small Plates

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

three street tacos topped with blackened salmon, fresh mango and fresno chile salsa, pickled shallots and garnished with parsley.

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

$13.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

hand battered chicken strips topped with ubahdank-pickled jalapeños and served with ranch, honey mustard and chipotle crema dipping sauces; with a side of beer battered fries

Chicken Wings

$16.00Out of stock
Fried Avocado Street Tacos

Fried Avocado Street Tacos

$17.00

three street tacos topped with beer battered avocados, citrus slaw, ubahdank-pickled jalapenos, and chipotle crema; served with corn tortilla chips and salsa

Munchies

Beer Cheese & Chips

$10.00

House-made ubahdank beer cheese with bacon bits and green onion to garnish. Served with house tortilla chips

New Glory Tots

$15.00
Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

warm and soft salt-crusted pretzel; served with beer cheese and house-made stone ground IPA mustard

Roasted Brussels

Roasted Brussels

$12.00

charred brussels sprouts tossed with red onions, bacon, and lemon vinaigrette; topped with pine nutes, feta, tomatoes, and balsamic reduction drizzle; garnished with microgreens

Hummus

$12.00

Salads

Chopped Show Me What You Goat

Chopped Show Me What You Goat

$18.00

chopped butter leaf • roasted beets • pistachios • chicken • crumbled goat cheese • golden raisins • shallot vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine lettuce • house-made caesar dressing • fresh parmesan cheese • croutons

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

SMALL Caesar Salad

$8.00

SMALL Taproom Salad

$9.00
Taproom Salad

Taproom Salad

$14.00

mixed greens • cucumber • heirloom cherry tomatoes • mozzarella • bacon • croutons • choice of dressing: ranch , bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, lemon vinaigrette, shallot vinaigrette, creamy caesar

Pizzas

All That Meat PIZZA

All That Meat PIZZA

$21.00

red sauce • three-cheese blend • pepperoni • italian sausage • ham • bacon • fresh oregano

Beautiful Brussels PIZZA

Beautiful Brussels PIZZA

$21.00

garlic cream sauce • three-cheese blend • roasted tomatoes • crispy brussels spouts • balsamic reduction drizzle

Cheese PIZZA

$16.00
Island Pig PIZZA

Island Pig PIZZA

$21.00

polynesian sauce • three-cheese blend • pineapple • ham • bacon • green onions • polynesian sauce drizzle

Italian Garlic PIZZA

Italian Garlic PIZZA

$21.00

garlic cream sauce • three-cheese blend • italian sausage • sauteed mushrooms • fresh garlic •chili flakes

Mr. DJ PIZZA

$18.00
Pepperoni PIZZA

Pepperoni PIZZA

$19.00

Veggie Delight

$19.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon & Brie Burger

Bacon & Brie Burger

$18.00

half-pound sterling beef patty • brie • candied-spiced bacon • arugula • caramelized onions • toasted brioche bun

French Dip Redux

$19.00

Butter toasted french roll, thinly sliced New York roast served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce

Granite Bay Burger

Granite Bay Burger

$16.00

half-pound sterling beef patty • butter leaf lettuce • tomato • red onion • house-made dill pickles • awesome sauce • toasted brioche bun

Smokehouse Burger

$18.00

8oz, angus burger patty, shredded smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion petals and our stout bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Club

$18.00Out of stock

Bleu Burger

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00Out of stock

Burger Of The Month

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket of Tots

$5.00

Chips

$3.50

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parm Tots

$6.00

Pita Bread

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Buffalo

$0.50

Side Of Chipotle

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Fry

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

4-Packs

Batter up Single Can

$12.00
Citra Dream 4-Pack

Citra Dream 4-Pack

$16.00

American IPA brewed with 100% Citra hops and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Comes in at 6.8% ABV!

Cosmic High 4-Pack

$18.00
DDH Splitting Atoms (4-pk)

DDH Splitting Atoms (4-pk)

$21.00Out of stock

While nuclear fission doesn’t actually occur in the brewing of this beer, we love the reference. We ‘blast’ double the amount of 100% Citra hops in to the tank multiple times throughout the process. The resulting brew is clean and smooth with an ideal balance of dank and juicy flavors. Heavy Citra lends flavors and aromas of bright orange, pineapple, and mango. Drinking this beer may cause a mini chain reaction in your mouth. Comes in at 8.2% ABV.

Dreadfully Distinct 4 pack

Dreadfully Distinct 4 pack

$18.00Out of stock

We're excited to bring you our 5th annual collaboration beer with the Pink Boots Society, Sacramento Chapter. This hazy double IPA is brewed with our 2022 Pink Boots hop blend. It stands for and celebrates the hard working, creative, and powerful women in the brewing industry. You can bet your [pink] boots, this one is fire.​ Comes in at 8.2% ABV.

Golden Bell 4-Pack

$12.00
Gummy Worms 4-Pack

Gummy Worms 4-Pack

$14.00

It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra nd Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV!

Holy Spumoni Single Can

$12.00

Hop Craze 4-Pack

$18.00
Hopaway Beach 4-Pack

Hopaway Beach 4-Pack

$15.00

American IPA brewed with Mosaic, Citra, and Ekuanot Hops and fermented with our neutral ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered.

Key Lime Gose 4-Pack

Key Lime Gose 4-Pack

$15.00

Lambo Leg Lock 4pck

$18.00

NG Pills

$12.00

Noonski 4-pck

$15.00
Perkatory 4-Pack

Perkatory 4-Pack

$22.00

This imperial stout might just be enough to wash away your sins. We worked closely with Valiant Coffee Roasters to create a custom blend of coffee beans that compliments the bold flavors of maple syrup and vanilla in this beer. We use golden naked oats to achieve that creamy, silky mouthfeel we all crave. Rich, intense, and just plain decadent! Some might say it’s to die for... Specialty Ingredients: Valiant coffee beans, vanilla beans, maple syrup, and other natural flavors. Comes in at 13.1% ABV!

Soaked (4-pk)

$16.00
Stranded in Paridise 4 Pack

Stranded in Paridise 4 Pack

$17.00Out of stock

This Hazy IPA features a blend of the UK’s finest pale malts and rolled oats. We blast it throughout the brewing process with Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops, and then ferment it with our house expressive ale strain for a juicy and pillowy, almost “cloud-like” experience. Enjoy flavors and aromas of orange citrus and pine with a whisper of tropical fruit. Comes in at 7.0% ABV!

Sun of a Beach 4-Pack

$22.00

Take 5 4pck

$14.00
Ubahdank 4-Pack

Ubahdank 4-Pack

$15.00

This IPA will smack you in the face with its dank aromas and flavors. Its super sticky hop character is supported by a subtle, bready-like foundation of Northern American and German malts. Mosaic hops provide an array of citrus and tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, melon, papaya, tangerine and passion fruit. An uncharacteristically smooth bitterness leaves this beer insanely drinkable and will keep you coming back for more. Comes in at 7.2% ABV!

Wave Catcher 4-Pack

$18.00

Crowlers

Batter Up Crowler

$15.00
Citra Dream Crowler

Citra Dream Crowler

$12.00

This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus. Comes in at 6.8% ABV!

Cosmic High Crowler

$13.00

Golden Bell Lime

$10.00
Gummy Worms Crowler

Gummy Worms Crowler

$11.00

It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV!

Holy Spumoni

$15.00

Hop Craze Crowler

$13.00

Hopaway Beach Crowler (Copy)

$11.00

Stranded in Paradise Crowler

$12.00

Sun of a Beach Crowler

$15.00
Ubahdank Crowler

Ubahdank Crowler

$11.00

This IPA will smack you in the face with its dank aromas and flavors. Its super sticky hop character is supported by a subtle, bready-like foundation of Northern American and German malts. Mosaic hops provide an array of citrus and tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of grapefruit, orange, melon, papaya, tangerine and passion fruit. An uncharacteristically smooth bitterness leaves this beer insanely drinkable and will keep you coming back for more. Comes inat 7.2%ABV!

Wave Catcher Crowler

$13.00

Noonski Crowler

$12.00

Gummy Worms Crowler

$12.00

Lambo Leg Lock Crowler

$13.00

Fountain

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Drink Proud!

