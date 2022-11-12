Ngon Bistro

BTL Oiharte Sagardoa Hard Cider, Basque Country Spain

Cider: The Errezila, Urtebi Txikia, and Txalaka apples are meant to give plenty of acidity to the blend, while the Moko apples are for bitterness, and the Gezamiña apples are for sweet tones; all together forming a balanced palate that offers these elements, along with the characteristic dry funkiness of ciders from this part of the world.