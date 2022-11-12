Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges

Ngon Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

799 University Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55104

Popular Items

Phở
Bun
Pork Egg Rolls

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp, BBQ pork, organic greens, mint, cilantro, rice vermicelli

Pork Egg Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$10.00

Rabbit Dumplings

$10.00

Lumpia wrapped rabbit with house blend coconut curry

Wings

$14.00

Korean red pepper & Sichuan pepper dry rub wings,light curry batter, fried extra crispy & parmesan shavings

Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly

$14.00

Pork belly slow cooked in pho, "Locally Laid" egg, kimchee, sweet chilisauce

Wontons

$12.00

Spiced cheese wontons, sweet chili sauce

Side of Rice

$3.50

Quart of Pho Broth

$8.00

Entrees

Phở

$15.00

Slowly crafted using Thousand Hills grassfed knuckle & marrow bones, choice of protein, served with side of sprouts, basil, jalapeños, lime

Bun

$14.00

Fresh rice noodles, organic greens, cucumbers, pickled carrots,sprouts, herbs, peanuts, choice of protein

Rice Bowl

$14.00

Jasmine rice, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots, choice of protein

Pork Pasta

$26.00

Serrano pepper braised pork, fresh thai basil pappardelle, zucchini,mushrooms, asparagus tomatoes, 5 spice cream sauce

Southern Bò Kho

$26.00

Thousand Hills beef brisket braised in Vietnamese sate sauce, carrots, onions, fresh ground organic corn grits

Korean BBQ Shortribs Bowl

$18.00

Grilled boneless Korean BBQ short ribs, rice, egg, kimchee,grilled zuchini in gochujang paste, jasmine rice

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

I'm always missing NYC pastrami. My version is 1/2 lbs of thick sliced bo kho spiced pastrami that is 24hr slow smoked, steamed with pho broth and served with whiskey whole grain mustard and caraway rye bread

Wine

BTL Jean Marc Bordeaux

$32.00

Red Wine: A touch of French rural soul blended with fresh blackberries. Smushed black currants with uber tasty pencil shavings.

BTL Lá Grimas de Graciano Rioja

$40.00

Red Wine: It's floral and perfumed, showy and peppery. With ripe fruit and a soft palate, fermented with natural yeasts.

BTL Lavradores de Feitoria

$24.00

Red Wine: Ripe black fruits with a hint of spice and the tannin, balanced

BTL Il Farneto Landon 20' Italy

$36.00

Red Wine: Medium body, notes of black cherry, plum, and a pleasant balsamic note on the nose.

BTL Abbazia Schiava 18' Italy

$34.00

Red Wine: A light, fruity, and low-tannin red wine. Light ruby to ruby-red in color. A fruity, fresh bouquet. Dry, elegant, with mild acidity on the palate; soft tones of bitter almonds in the finish.

BTL Syncline Subduction Red

$58.00

Intense red with violet tones. Complex, w/ good intensity, hints of quinine, sweet spices and cinnamon, woody notes, balanced, fresh red fruit. Good structure, acidic freshness; pleasant tannins; long finish, toasted note

La Valentina Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Italy 19'

$38.00

Rich and spicy on the nose, this is a powerful red. Along with copious amounts of black fruits, secondary flavors of chocolate, lingering finish.

BTL Lungarotti Montefalco Rosso

$68.00

Intense red with violet tones. Complex, w/ good intensity, hints of quinine, sweet spices and cinnamon, woody notes, balanced, fresh red fruit. Good structure, acidic freshness; pleasant tannins; long finish, toasted note

BTL Château de Manissy Lirac #6

$45.00

Red Wine: A vivid Lirac with depth and balance. Intense flavours of red fruit blend with scents of the garrigue, gradually melding together to give a long, spicy finish.

BTL Pierreux Brouilly Reserve du Chateau '14 #1

$65.00

Red Wine: Brilliant colour with deep purple nuances. Fine, elegant nose with floral notes (iris, violet and peony). Soft and round on the palate with lovely length revealing floral and dark berry flavours

BTL Duxoup Carbano #2

$40.00

Red Wine: Aromas of worn leather, cherry twizzlers, wood spice, and camphor. It is light bodied with sour cherry fruit on the palate and a slight iron tinge on the finish.

BTL Frog's Leap Merlot '12 #11

$65.00

Red Wine: Deep red fruit, plums and cherries and ripe full of perfectly balanced flavors.

BTL Groundwork Counoise '17 #3

$40.00

Red Wine: cranberry, white pepper, rosewater, rhubarb, agua de jamaica

BTL Julian Merle Champ Blanc #7

$50.00

Red Wine: Raspberry, cherry, leafy, earth, iris, cedar, silky tannins

BTL PAX Sonoma-Hillside Syrah '17 #5

$70.00

Red Wine: Fresh aromas of blackberry liqueur, roasted earth, black licorice, black pepper and hickory smoke. Rich, supple, loads of fruit, Indian spices, savory umami and sweet fruit

BTL Ridge Estate Cab Sauvignon 16' #10

$80.00

Red Wine: Saturated purple in color. Aromas of cassis, blueberry, cola, licorice, and sweet oak. Ripe blackberry fruit entry, full bodied, rich textures, exotic spice and toasted oak. Complex, long, sensuous finish

BTL RPM Gamay Noir '15 #4

$50.00

Red Wine: Sweet, fresh, appealing raspberry and cherry fruit. Savoury and quite mineral with nice freshness, and a deliciously sappy edge to the nose

BTL Vina Arana Rioha Gran Reserva 12' #8

$65.00

Red Wine: Full-bodied, but very soft and creamy-textured with lots of old wood, mushroom and ripe fruit on the finish. Some chocolate and hazelnut. Complex and gorgeous.

BTL Mas de Gourgonnier 18' France #9

$45.00

Red Wine: Robust wine with firm tannins and darker fruit notes. The nose gives Irish Breakfast tea notes with some earthiness. Darker fruit notes of plum and black cherries round out the finish.

BTL White Winter Winery Black Mead, Minnesota #12

$30.00

Mead: A dry, light bodied, fruity mead made from black currants and honey. Earthy and tangy from the currants, spicy from American oak aging.

BTL Division Rosé of Gamay Noir

$40.00

White Wine: Primary aromatics are quite elegant with white floral tones, white peach skin, and secondary notes of pale strawberry and watermelon flesh close to the rind, the wine lingers on with fantastic acidity highlighted by hints of strawberries, crushed flowers, and chalky minerality.

BTL Aire Salvaje '17

$60.00

White Wine: Super dense orange nose, where tannins already jump on the nostrils, adding dehydrated stone fruit & grey minerals, mouth of curry, clove, orange.

BTL Astobiza Txakoli Rosé

$46.00

Lovely floral nose of strawberries and white flowers that are followed by a clean and dry palate offering persistence and beautifully fresh acidity.

BTL Mas fi Cava

$22.00

White Wine: Notes of white flowers and citrus on the nose, with fresh stone fruits and pleasant creamy flavors in the mouth.

BTL Sumarroca Brut Reserva Cava 18'

$40.00

The palate is very fresh and crisp with a lovely texture and acidity, with apple fruit and earthy tones from the dose of estate

BTL Morgan Chardonnay

$50.00

White Wine: Intense with backed apple, asian pear, and candied ginger. The palate has ripe fruit flavors of lemon zest and grapefruit, crisp, acidity, bright

BTL Evolucio Furmint

$32.00

White Wine: Dry, mineral-driven white from Tokaji, unoaked and full of citrus, flint, lime zest, green apple

BTL Bhilar Blanco

$40.00

White Wine: Nose that is fresh, aromatic with almond skins and citrus peel, weighty and complex in the mouth, fresh, acidity balance, fresh finish.

BTL Lubanzi Rosé Bubbles

$40.00

“Fresh and delightful aromas of dusty strawberry, pink and yellow cherry and citrus blossom waft from the nose. Medium-bodied, the wine displays a delightful line of acidity through the mid-palate, expressing a simple and straightforward sparkling rosé and ending with a crisp, cheerful finish.

BTL Atardecer En Le Patio

$50.00

White Wine: Straight , fruity nose , cranberry, red currant , strawberry and easty notes Medium body , soft petillance, low acidity

BTL Esmeralda Garcia "Carrascal"

$50.00

White Wine: This Natural Wine from Spain has a touch of savory, fragrant notes mixed with dried fruits, herbs and a lasting minerality.

BTL Teutonic Candied Mushroom "umami" Willamette Valley '17

$48.00

White Wine: Perfect balance of off dry and sweetness. Pairs perfectly with our pho.

BTL Valencia & Garcia "Y lo otro tambien" '17

$45.00

White Wine: A light and refreshing white, this wine offers tropical notes of pineapple, grapefruit and pear with excellent balance.

BTL Gardacho Garnacha Blanca

$36.00

White Wine: Balance between fruit, acidity, and alcohol, and it has a long lingering finish that showcases the crisp fruit and mineral components.

BTL Gaintza Txakolina Spain 19'

$45.00

Aromas of lemon, quince, green apple and sorrel, sea spray, stony mineral notes, puckering acidity and effervescence, bright meyer lemon, apple and green herbs. Finishes salty and clean.

BTL Millner Heritage Schatzi Minnesota

$35.00

Sparkling Wine: Semi-sweet sparkling MN wine.

BTL IUVO '17

$50.00

Sparkling Wine: Honest, dry, and phenomenal pét-nat.

BTL Field Recordings Blanc de Franc

$40.00

Sparkling Wine: Dry and minerally with just enough fruit, this will quench anyone's thirst.

BTL Forlorn Hope Heinzwlmann '14

$60.00

Sparkling Wine: Exotic, perfumed, super refreshing bubbly shows gorgeous jasmine, grapefruit zest, lemongrass and kaffir lime notes, set against bright, mouth-watering acidity.

BTL Onward Malvasia Blanca Pet Nat

$50.00

Sparkling Wine: Exotic, perfumed, super refreshing bubbly shows gorgeous jasmine, grapefruit zest, lemongrass and kaffir lime notes, set against bright, mouth-watering acidity.

BTL Pere Mata Familia Brut Reserve

$40.00

Sparkling Wine: Cava with loads of complexity. Bright fruit, nuts, fresh baked bread and chalk all vie for attention.

BTL Charles Ellner Champagne

$70.00

Sparkling Wine: This elegant and subtle blend offers an attractive freshness. On the palate, it is fruity and round with floral hints and citrus notes.

BTL Champagne Le Mesnil Grand Cru

$80.00

Fine bubbles and sustained effervescence, this seductive Champagne is a reflection of the expertise of Le Mesnil House. Beautiful balance between fruits and pastries supported by the minerality of the wine defining this vintage of gourmet.

BTL Besserat de Bellefon Champange

$110.00

Sparkling Wine: Lightly creamy and bright, this Champagne impresses for its pleasing harmony, with citrusy acidity enlivening the white cherry, lime blossom, green almond and minerally saline notes.

BTL Oiharte Sagardoa Hard Cider, Basque Country Spain

$25.00

Cider: The Errezila, Urtebi Txikia, and Txalaka apples are meant to give plenty of acidity to the blend, while the Moko apples are for bitterness, and the Gezamiña apples are for sweet tones; all together forming a balanced palate that offers these elements, along with the characteristic dry funkiness of ciders from this part of the world.

BTL White Winter Winery Black Mead, Minnesota #12

$30.00

Mead: A dry, light bodied, fruity mead made from black currants and honey. Earthy and tangy from the currants, spicy from American oak aging.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Ngon Bistro is a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in Frogtown. We speciaclize in providing French-Vietnamese food using fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients. We also have a full bar that focuses exclusively on Minnesota craft beers and a full line of craft spirits & cocktails.

